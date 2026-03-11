Where to watch and live stream EFL Championship football March 2026

Upcoming Championship UK TV schedule

Best ways to live stream EFL Championship online

The way we watch the Championship has been completely transformed. While the standout fixtures still headline the main Sky Sports Football channel, the real game-changer is the arrival of Sky Sports+. This expanded service delivers over 1,000 live EFL matches per year, ensuring that every Championship club is broadcast at least 20 times. For more details on how to access the service, check out our guide on Sky Sports+ plans, pricing, and news.

For cord cutters, Sky Stream serves as the modern, dish-free successor to traditional satellite TV. This "plug-and-play" puck delivers the entire Sky TV interface over your home Wi-Fi and currently offers a compelling bundle including Sky Atlantic, Netflix, and basic entertainment for approximately £15 per month. For those looking to add the full sports package, you can often find combined deals for around £35 per month.

Unlike the older Sky Q boxes, Sky Stream is natively designed to handle the high volume of concurrent live streams found on Sky Sports+, making it easy to switch between matches using the "Red Button" or the revamped Sky Sports app. Whether you choose the rolling monthly commitment of NOW or the integrated experience of Sky Stream, you’ll have a front-row seat to every twist and turn of the promotion race. To find the most current savings, check out our frequently updated list of the best Sky Sports TV offers and deals.

How to watch EFL Championship games for free

For fans looking to keep up with the Championship without a paid subscription, ITV remains the exclusive free-to-air home for the EFL in the UK. Under the current broadcast agreement, which runs through the end of the 2026-27 season, ITV provides comprehensive coverage of every goal from the Championship, League One, and League Two. The flagship English Football League Highlights show typically airs every Saturday night at 9:00 PM on ITV4, offering a high-paced round-up of the day's drama. For those who miss the prime-time slot, the programme is repeated on ITV1 later that evening and again on Sunday mornings, ensuring there are multiple windows to catch the action.

In addition to the weekly highlights, ITV also broadcasts 10 live Championship matches per season. These marquee fixtures are simulcast alongside Sky Sports, giving terrestrial viewers a rare chance to watch full games for free. For fans on the go, every highlights episode and live broadcast is available to stream via ITVX, the broadcaster's digital platform. Beyond the televised shows, you can also find short-form highlights and every goal from the weekend on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel and the official EFL website shortly after the final whistles blow, making it easier than ever to follow your club for free in 2026.