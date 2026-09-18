Championship - Game Week 8 19 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream details for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Cardiff City host Charlton Athletic at Cardiff City Stadium in what is a significant Championship fixture for both clubs, though for very different reasons.

Brian Barry-Murphy's Cardiff side come into this match in poor form, having won none of their last five league games. Three consecutive defeats have left them deep in relegation trouble, sitting 21st in the Championship table.

Charlton arrive in Wales in a far more confident position. Nathan Jones has his side sitting sixth in the division, and the Addicks have lost just once in their last five outings.

Cardiff have struggled to keep the ball out of their net recently, conceding in four of their last five matches. Their attack has also been misfiring, with the team failing to score in two of those games.

Charlton's form tells a different story at the other end. Jones's side have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their two most recent fixtures, drawing 0-0 with Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers.

The gap in the standings makes this a must-win occasion for Cardiff, who cannot afford to fall further adrift of the teams above them. For Charlton, three points would keep them firmly in the promotion picture.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic.

How to watch Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cardiff City are managed by Brian Barry-Murphy, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates to the squad news and probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Charlton Athletic head coach Nathan Jones also has no confirmed team news listed at this stage. Further details on the away side's squad availability are expected to be released in the build-up to the match.

Form

Cardiff City have taken just two points from their last five Championship matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers, and they were also beaten 2-0 by Portsmouth and 2-1 by Queens Park Rangers in that run. Cardiff scored four goals across the five games and conceded seven, reflecting a side that has struggled at both ends of the pitch.

Charlton Athletic have fared considerably better, picking up one win, three draws, and one defeat in their last five. Their only loss was a heavy 4-0 defeat to Stoke City, but they have since gone two games without conceding, drawing 0-0 with both Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers. The Addicks scored two goals and conceded five across the five matches, though their recent defensive solidity stands out as a clear pattern.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 0-0 draw at Cardiff City Stadium in June 2020, a Championship fixture played during the curtailed season. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cardiff and Charlton have shared the spoils on three occasions, with each side claiming one victory. Cardiff's only win in the dataset came in September 2015, a 2-1 home victory, while Charlton's sole win was a 2-1 result at Cardiff in March 2015.

Standings

In the Championship table, Cardiff City are currently 21st while Charlton Athletic sit in sixth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cardiff City vs Charlton Athletic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: