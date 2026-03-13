Tote Cheltenham Gold Cup Offer: Get £40 Free Bets For Gold Cup Day's Races

How to Claim Tote’s Cheltenham’s Gold Cup Offer

Click the link to begin your registration on the Totesport sportsbook website. Complete the sign-up form with your personal details. Finish the identity verification process. Choose a preferred username and create a strong password. No promo code is required to claim the Totesport Cheltenham welcome offer. Place your first bet of at least £10 at minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0) on any Cheltenham Festival race. Once your bet qualifies, you’ll receive £20 in Tote Credit and a £20 free sports bet. Use your free bets on any Cheltenham Festival race of your choice.

Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Preview

The Cheltenham Festival concludes with Gold Cup day, featuring seven races.

Most notably, the 16:00 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase. Last year’s winner, Inothewayurthinkin, is competing, but an injury sustained during the Irish Gold Cup and mixed form throughout the season mean that the Gavin Cromwell-trained horse does not enter the race among the favourites.

Instead, sportsbooks prefer The Jukebox Man, Jango Baie, Gaelic Warrior, and Haïti Couleurs.

The Jukebox Man, trained by Ben Pauling and owned by Harry Redknapp, is priced as the race’s favourite on most platforms.

With a 100% record during its previous four chases, the 8-year-old horse’s chances of winning the Gold Cup for the first time are undeniable – but it has competition.

Willie Mullins has trained two horses to win a total of four Gold Cup trophies, and will hope that Gaelic Warrior, an impressive German-bred horse with 10 top three finishes in 12 chases, can help him to a fifth title.

Meanwhile, Nicky Henderson’s Jango Baie has won three of its previous six chases and cannot be ignored. Rebecca Curtis-trained Haïti Couleurs is even more prolific, with six wins from eight chases.

Mullins has favourites in several other races throughout the day, including Proactif in the 13:20 JCB Triumph Hurdle, Karbau and Murcia in the 14:00 William Hill County Handicap Hurdle, Dinoblue in the 14:40 Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase, and Kel Histoire in the 17:20 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Willie is not the only member of the Mullins family anticipating an exciting day. Emmet Mullins-trained Its On The Line enters the 16:40 Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase as the favourite.

Nonetheless, Willie appears poised to be the festival’s top trainer for an eighth year in a row, with Nicky Henderson the only candidate within a realistic chance of beating the 69-year-old.

Tote’s £40 Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Offer - Key Details

OPERATOR Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.0) Terms and Conditions New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Bet min of £10 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place) within 7 days of registration. Receive £20 Tote Credit and £20 Free Sports Bet. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool or sports bet added to the bet slip. 7-day expiry. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.

+