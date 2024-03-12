Best Cheltenham Free Bets & Betting Offers: Top Welcome Bonuses for the 2024 Festival

Claim the best Cheltenham free bets and betting offers with our guide to the top Cheltenham welcome offers ahead of the Festival starting today.

Best Cheltenham Free Bets & Betting Offers

Top 10 Cheltenham Welcome Offers - March 2024

Betfred

Betfred's welcome offer is easily one of the best around, with users able to claim a £50 welcome bonus from just a £10 stake at sign-up.

Users need to enter code CHELT50 at sign-up to be eligible for this offer, with you just needing to then stake £10 on any markets priced at evens to claim your £50 bonus.

£20 of these free bets can be used on horse racing, with the remaining £30 split between football accumulators and casino.

There are no limitations when it comes to using your Betfred free bets on Cheltenham, with you able to use your horse racing free bets however you please.

The total bonus amount on offer here is very strong, with not many being able to better the £50 bonus offered with Betfred ahead of Cheltenham.

Get your Betfred Promo Code

bet365

bet365 have been a long-time favourite of horse racing fans in the UK and a core part of this no doubt stems from their impressive sign up offer.

Players can claim £30 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying stake, with users able to use their free bets however they please when it comes to betting on Cheltenham.

This is perfect for your festival betting, as with four days' worth of action and 28 races, the £30 can be spread out across as many or as few horses as you wish.

This is a truly standout feature of the bet365 bonus offer, enabling players to have bonus funds for nearly every race of the festival, a thing that so few other bookmakers provide.

Claim your bet365 bonus code

Sky Bet

Sky Bet have marked themselves out ahead of Cheltenham by allowing new players to claim £40 in free bets to use on the festival from just a £10 stake.

This proves to be one of the most valuable offers to claim when betting on Cheltenham, with a stake-to-bonus ratio of 400% on offer.

A perfect offer for players who are looking for a low deposit and stake welcome bonus, with users then able to use all of their £40 in free bets on the festival this week.

You'll struggle to find competitors that allow you to claim more than the £40 that's on offer here with Sky Bet, with this easily being one of the top offers around to claim when betting on the festival.

Claim the Sky Bet New Customer Offer

BoyleSports

BoyleSports allow players to claim a £30 welcome bonus from just a £10 stake at sign-up, with £20 of this available to be used for your Cheltenham betting.

Whilst there are offers with more in the way of free bets and bonus funds, the standout feature of BoyleSports is the sheer wealth of markets and range of competitive odds for players to choose from.

Cheltenham is the landmark event for BoyleSports, and they pull out all the stops for their players when it comes to these four days.

Being able to have £20 in free bets to use on these impressive offerings helps to stand this bonus offer in excellent stead, with players not to be left disappointed with what BoyleSports brings to the table.

Claim the BoyleSports sign-up offer

Unibet

Unibet's offer is one of the more unique offers on our list, with players able to get the stake from their first bet back as a free bet if it loses.

No other offer on our list comes in this form, with this offer essentially reducing the risk of losing your own funds when qualifying for their offer by giving back to you as a free bet if it loses.

The £40 bonus amount on offer is very strong, with users able to claim an extra £10 on top of this to use with Unibet's casino, making the total amount on offer £50.

Unibet are one of the top options in the UK when it comes to betting on Cheltenham, with it being easy to see why given the welcome offer available here.

Claim the Unibet sign-up offer

Paddy Power

Paddy Power gives players an opportunity to claim £40 from a £10 stake when using the promo code ‘YHRCGO'.

Simply place your £10 on any Cheltenham race, with you then able to use your £40 in free bets on any races throughout the festival.

This is perfect for Chelthenam, giving new customers ample chance to try their hand at a number of different races.

Players can use their bonus funds however they wish, instead of being forced to play with bet tokens that come in specific amounts.

Players are therefore allowed to choose how they play, being able to place small bets on longshots, or back the favourites heavily.

Claim the Paddy Power sign-up offer

TalkSPORT BET

TalkSPORT BET allow users to claim £20 to use on Cheltenham when they stake just £10 on the festival this week.

To get involved, simply head to their sportsbook app and opt-in to the offer, with you then needing to stake £10 on any horse racing market with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or more to qualify.

Your free bets then come in the form of four x £5 free bet tokens, all of which need to be used on Cheltenham markets.

These free bets have to be used on specific markets, with these being: any horse racing market, any daily racing specials market, any 3+ leg treble and any Lengthen the Odds market.

This is one of the better horse racing-specific offers out there, with users able to spread their free bets across a range of markets throughout Cheltenham.

Claim the TalkSPORT BET sign-up offer

BetMGM

BetMGM are pulling out all the stops for their first Cheltenham festival in the UK following the launc of their sportsbook at the end of 2023.

£60 in free bets can be claimed from just a £10 stake with BetMGM, with this offer boasting one of the best bonus amount around.

£40 of the £60 is to be used on horse racing, with this being perfect given Cheltenham gets started today.

Four of the £10 bet tokens can be used on any of the twenty-eight races across the four days, allowing players to choose how and when they use their bonus funds, tailoring them to their betting style.

The remaining £20 is to be used on accumulators, with BetMGM allowing users to spread their bonus out across a range of bets.

Get your BetMGM Bonus Code

SpreadEx

SpreadEx's sign-up offer allows players to claim £40 in free bets to use across their sportsbook and exchange, with £30 of these able to be used on horse racing.

Simply sign-up and stake £10 on any fixed odds market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher, with you then receiving £40 in free bets following this.

The £30 of this that can be used on horse racing come in the form of two £10 fixed odds bet tokens, with the remaining £10 coming in the form of two £5 racing Winning Favourites free bets.

The remaining free bets must be used on football, with SpreadEx giving their users a generous helping of free bets just in time for Cheltenham this week.

Claim your SpreadEx sign-up offer

10bet

10bet's new customer offer allows users to claim £50 in free bets in the form of a deposit-match offer, with users needing to enter code PLAY10 at sign-up to be eligible.

Simply sign-up and make your initial deposit, with 50% of this issued to you in the form of free bets up to £50.

You're then able to use these free bets on whichever Cheltenham markets you please, with there being no restrictions as to which markets you can use your bonus on.

You will have to fulfil the wagering requirements associated with the offer before you're able to withdraw, however despite this the offer is still great, as you don't need to wager any of your own funds beforehand to claim your free bets.

Claim your 10bet sign-up offer

Tuesday Cheltenham Preview: State Man and Lossiemouth Tipped to Shine

The 2024 edition of Cheltenham gets underway this afternoon, with seven races available across the day for punters to get stuck in to.

The Supreme Novices' Hurdle is up first, with Tullyhill and Mystical Power both favoured to do well, with the likes of Slade Steel and Firefox slight outsiders given the strength of the two aforementioned runners.

The Arkle Chase sees Gaelic Warrior head into the meet as clear favourite at 2/1, with Paul Townend heavily favoured to secure what could be his first winner of the festival.

The Ultima Handicap Chase at 2.50 is extremely hard to call, with all of The Goffer, Trelawne, Chianti Classico and Meetingofthewaters priced extremely similarly ahead of the race.

The 3.30 is a lot easier to call, with State Man heading into the meet as huge favourite at 4/9, with Paul Townend backed to ride what would be yet another winner in the 3.30.

It's a similar story for the 4.10 Mares' Hurdle just after, with Lossiemouth under evens to secure the win, with the next lowest odds coming at 8/1 for Ashroe Diamond.

The penultimate race of the day comes in the form of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap at 4.50, with Milan Tino and Liari the two favourites going into the race, with Lark In The Mornin not far behind.

The final race of the day gets underway at 5.30 as Embassy Gardens and Corbetts Cross heading into the National Hunt Chase as favourites, with the whole card being surprisingly close in price.

Cheltenham Betting Offers Explained

Free Bets

Free bet offers are an extremely simple and easy-to-understand offer, whereby bookmakers will give players a completely free set of funds to use.

These will differ in value, with more free bets on offer with welcome offers as opposed to existing customer offers.

Most free bets will come in values of between £1 to £50, with the amount on offer depending on the types of offer as well as the bookmaker you're betting with.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet number among the best in terms of this, but any number of bookmakers may have these types of offers for certain races and it can be worth shopping around.

Money-Back Offers

Money-back offers are another commonplace promotion available during Cheltenham, with bookmakers giving players their stake back as either as a free bet or real cash should a backed horse lose in a certain race.

They will often look something like ‘Money back as real cash if you lose on the Sky Bet Supreme’.

An extremely handy offer that counts as a win-win for players, as if the bet lands then winnings will be paid out, however if not then fear not, as your stake will be refunded as either a free bet or cash.

How the stake comes back to players will change depending on the bookmaker, but is a feature to bear in mind.

Sky Bet currently stands out as having one of the best money-back offers right now, but others will roll them out over the four days of the festival.

Enhanced Odds

Enhanced odds are a truly exceptional type of offer, where bookmakers will boost the prices of a horse in a race, oftentimes to well above that of their regular sportsbook price.

This can be taking an odds on favourite to evens or above, or raising an outsider's price by a couple of notches.

These are great as they can often be the singular best price out there, among any and all sportsbooks, and as such should always be looked out for.

However, these prices will be boosted with ‘win-only’ or ‘place-only’ conditions, which means players can only bet on the horse to win or place at these enhanced prices respectively.

bet365 are comfortably the best for this in the UK right now, with their ‘Super Boosts’ and ‘Odds Boosts’ being available for nearly every single race across Cheltenham.

Bet-through-the-card Offers

Bet-through-the-cards offers are perhaps the rarest promotion out there ahead of Cheltenham, with these also being super easy to claim.

If plauers bet on the first race of the day then bookmakers will provide players with a set of free bets to be used on every single race on the card for that day.

These offers normally come in the form of ‘Bet £10 on the 13:30 at Cheltenham and get a £1 free bet for each race that day’.

This is great for players who are looking to watch and bet on every single race that day, with these free bets perhaps opening up some new opportunities that they may not have previously pursued.

talkSPORT Bet currently have the best offer of this kind, with them giving players a free bet for every single race of the Cheltenham Festival.

UK Bookmakers Awards Explained

The UK Bookmaker Awards are our industry-leading event that combines millions of data points, alongside real-life testing of the major sportsbooks in the UK, to create rankings across numerous categories.

All rankings are broken down into eight categories, accompanied by the final overall ranking.

Deciding these takes a year's worth of work, with over 1.2 million data points being collected over a 12-month period, taking stock of everything from their odds and prices to the speed and quality of their online site.

During these 12 months, all aspects of the online bookmakers involved are also user-tested to ensure a high level of reliability surrounding our rankings.

These then cover everything from ‘welcome bonuses’, ‘betting experience’ to ‘horse racing odds’.

Final rankings then stem from all of the analysis, with users then able to see which bookmakers perform the best in both individual categories and overall.

What are the best Cheltenham sites for Welcome Offers?

Our analysis did some detailed research into bonus offers as they can often be one of the most crucial aspects to consider when choosing a betting site.

It's important to note that some of the betting sites on the list are newer and as such haven’t been able to be included in last year's awards.

The ranking also stems from us averaging out their sign-up offer, with these often changing throughout the year.

Special welcome bonuses are also rolled out during the Cheltenham period, so this is not the be-all and end-all, especially when it comes to this period.

In our list above we have gone through and collated the best bonus offers for Cheltenham, with these often being leaps and bounds above what is regularly available, ensuring bettors are aware of the best out there right now.

Rank Bookmaker 1 bet365 2 Unibet 3 SBK 4 888 Sport 5 Coral

What are the best Cheltenham sites for Horse Racing Odds

Players always want the best possible odds no matter the sport, but this becomes particularly prevalent when it comes to horse racing, as the best price can often be elusive.

Our analysis takes into account all the bookies odds averaged out over virtually every single meet in a calendar year, so as to provide a definitive list of the best around.

bet365 proved to be the best around when it comes to horse racing odds, no doubt down to the fact they offer BOG on a huge selection of races each and every day.

That being said, all of the top five seen below performed exceptionally well, with these being the go-to options when it comes to getting the best odds for your Cheltenham bets this week.

Rank Bookmaker 1 bet365 2 Ladbrokes 3 888 Sport 4 Unibet 5 Sky Bet

Cheltenham Existing Customer Offers: Which bookmakers offer BOG?

‘Best Odds Guaranteed’ is a promotion that tonnes of bookmakers offer, and as the name suggests, it allows players to get the best odds possible with that particular sportsbook.

Simply put, if players backed a horse with a betting site, and then before the race started the price went up at another bookmaker, your bookie of choice will then offer you that price.

This ensures that punters will never miss out on the best price possible.

For example, if you bet on Gaelic Warrior at 4/1, however before the race the the price went up to 5/1 with another sportsbook, then players bet would go off at the improved price of 5/1.

The bookmakers that offer this in the UK right now are:

bet365

BoyleSports

Betfred

Betway

Paddy Power

Parimatch

BetVictor

Cheltenham Existing Customer Offers: Which bookmakers offer extra places each-way?

Extra Places are exactly what they say on the tin, with bookmakers giving players the opportunity to get more places on specific horse races.

Most bookmakers will offer a standard number of places, this varies per race but is usually between 2-5.

Extra Place promotions will increase the number of places that will be paid out, normally by one or two, all whilst providing the same odds.

This essentially gives players a better chance of winning their each way bets, because there are more opportunities for the horse to place.

A few select bookmakers offer these types of offers and they are always worth looking out for, particularly at Cheltenham with some races having massive fields, with these being:

bet365

William Hill

Betfred

BoyleSports

Cheltenham Existing Customer Offers: Which bookmakers offer Non-runner no-bet?

‘No Runner No Bet’ is a simple and extremely handy promotion that bookmakers offer, particularly with the often unpredictable nature of horse racing.

It will be a special market offered by bookmakers, called either ‘No Runner No Bet’ or ‘NRNB’, and all it means is that if the horse doesn’t start the race, players will get their money refunded to their account.

Odds are sometimes lower, but it does remove the risk of losing any funds should the horse not start.

Loads of different bookmakers have this offer available for Cheltenham, with these being:

William Hill

bet365

Sky Bet

BetVictor

LiveScore Bet

talkSPORT Bet

BetMGM

BoyleSports

VirginBet

How to claim your Cheltenham betting offer

Claiming your Cheltenham free bets is an incredibly simply process, with users simply just needing to go by the following steps in order to get involved:

Head over to the betting site of your choice, via the link above Begin the sign up process Enter in personal information, including an email, phone number and home address Input a promo code if required Create a username and password, to finalise the sign up process Make your initial deposit Place your first bet on the specified market, with the minimum odds and stake required stated in your offer's T&C's. Once placed/settled the free bets will be credited to your account

Best Cheltenham Betting Offers FAQs

Who is giving free bets for Cheltenham?

All of the bookmakers listed throughout this piece are some of the best bookies to go to when it comes to claiming free bets for Cheltenham.

bet365, Betfred and BetMGM are the ones to go to when it comes to claiming your Cheltenham free bets, with £30, £50 and £60 on offer with these bookies respectively.

What is the best Cheltenham betting offer?

The UK bookies listed above are all excellent bookmakers to go to when it comes to claiming your Cheltenham betting offers, with free bets and bonuses available via all.

BetMGM have the highest amount on offer in terms of free bets with £60 on offer for new customers, whilst the likes of bet365 and Matchbook not far behind.

Who has the best existing customer offers for Cheltenham?

A great variety of existing customer offers are available via the bookmakers listed in this piece, with users able to claim a range of offers with each and every one.

Bookies such as BoyleSports, Unibet and BetMGM are the standout operators in this regard, with each of these aforementioned options all boasting a generous selection of offers that both new and existing users can claim.

Where can I watch Cheltenham today?

The first five races at Cheltenham are available to watch via ITV Racing, with the final two races broadcast on Racing TV.

For those that don't have access to a TV today, you can still tune in via a variety of the bookies listed in this article, with the likes of bet365 and Sky Bet boasting the best live streaming service around when it comes to Cheltenham.