Bet Of the Day: Best Football Bet for Friday's Action

Our football betting expert brings you his bet of the day, with today's tip focusing on the EFL Trophy clash between Wrexham and Newcastle U21's.

The EFL Trophy is taking place this week in lieu of any top flight football as most leagues stop for the international break. Luckily enough for us this open’s up loads of betting options and this is where our bet of the day comes from as Wrexham take on the Newcastle’s U21s

Bet of the Day Tip

Odds are correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Wrexham to Win & Both Teams to Score @6/4 with bet365

Already got a bet365 account? Find out about all the free bets offers around with some of the UK’s top bookmakers.

Tuesday’s Bet of the Day: Wrexham vs Newcastle United U21s

The EFL trophy is set to fill our screens this week as many of the lower division side and Premier League academies go head-to-head for their chance to claim some silverware.

Despite these sides never having met before their form on the season shows potential for this to be a high scoring clash, with the Welsh side expected to emerge victorious.

All bar one of Wrexham’s last four games have seen both sides score, this often with some massive score lines, including a 5-5 draw with Swindon Town and a 4-2 victory over Walsall.

The Newcastle U21s haven’t fared too poorly in this regard either, with three of their last five games following this trend also, but they have lost their two most recent encounters.

This dip in form has come at exactly the wrong time, as any academy would have a tough time defeating a professional division side, let alone one playing at home.

Tip: Wrexham to Win & Both Teams to Score @6/4 with bet365

What is the Bet of the Day?

The bet of the day is either a single, double, triple or accumulator bet that our expert has selected based on form, statistics and in depth analysis.

How do we select our bet of the day?

We assess all of the matches and competitions taking place on any given day and sort through these to find the best bet possible at the best value.

Utilising a host of statistics, form guides, league placing and our own expertise, we choose the best bet with the most potential for our readers.

What do we keep an eye out for in our bet of the day?

The most important thing we look out for when choosing our bet of the day the value that the bet provides. We are looking for bets that not only have a good chance of coming in, but also those that hold great value.

What are the odds of the bet of the day?

We never choose a specific price for our bet of the day, but in general we attempt to choose those that are at evens or above.

This then at least allows for users to double their money, while these not then being too outlandish or unlikely to land, should the bet win.