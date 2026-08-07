Bet Of the Day: Best Football Bet for Friday's Action

Fortuna Dusseldorf are the current favourites to lift the 3. Liga trophy, while Mannheim are expected to be in the lower reaches of mid-table. If Dusseldorf harbour aspirations for an immediate return to the second tier, an opening-day win on the road is an absolute must.

Bet of the Day - Mannheim vs Fortuna Dusseldorf

Odds courtesy of Betfair. Correct at time of publication and subject to change

Fortuna Dusseldorf to Win at odds of 23/20 with Betfair

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3. Liga title favourites to make their mark

Fortuna Düsseldorf kick off the new 3. Liga campaign as one of the favourites for the title. They’ve been relegated from the 2. Bundesliga with a squad and infrastructure well above the level of most third-tier rivals.

Their opening test comes away at SV Waldhof Mannheim on the season's opening night in front of a sold-out Carl-Benz-Stadion. Although it promises to be a tricky atmosphere, Düsseldorf head in as the marginally favoured side even on the road.

Both clubs enter with new head coaches and reshaped squads, adding an element of unpredictability. Yet, Fortuna's greater strength in depth and Bundesliga pedigree should tell against a Waldhof side who finished mid-table last term.

With Düsseldorf determined to make an immediate statement as they target an instant return, backing them to win feels like a solid opening-day play.

Bet of the Day Record: Last Five Days

Tip (Last Five Days) Win/Loss Odds RB Salzburg to win & Both teams to score Loss 17/10 Draw/Västerås (Double Chance) Loss 15/8 Slovan Bratislava (Draw No Bet) Win 31/20 Fenerbahce vs Sturm Graz - Under 2.5 Goals Win 6/5 Hapoel Tel Aviv to Win Win 11/10

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Fortuna Dusseldorf to Win at odds of 23/20 with Betfair