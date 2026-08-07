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Bet of the Day
Lewis Mitchell

Bet Of the Day: Best Football Bet for Friday's Action

Our betting expert offers their tip for Friday, as the 3. Liga title favourites aim to make an early impression at Mannheim at 18:00.

Fortuna Dusseldorf are the current favourites to lift the 3. Liga trophy, while Mannheim are expected to be in the lower reaches of mid-table. If Dusseldorf harbour aspirations for an immediate return to the second tier, an opening-day win on the road is an absolute must.

Bet of the Day - Mannheim vs Fortuna Dusseldorf

Odds courtesy of Betfair. Correct at time of publication and subject to change

  • Fortuna Dusseldorf to Win at odds of 23/20 with Betfair

3. Liga title favourites to make their mark

Fortuna Düsseldorf kick off the new 3. Liga campaign as one of the favourites for the title. They’ve been relegated from the 2. Bundesliga with a squad and infrastructure well above the level of most third-tier rivals. 

Their opening test comes away at SV Waldhof Mannheim on the season's opening night in front of a sold-out Carl-Benz-Stadion. Although it promises to be a tricky atmosphere, Düsseldorf head in as the marginally favoured side even on the road. 

Both clubs enter with new head coaches and reshaped squads, adding an element of unpredictability. Yet, Fortuna's greater strength in depth and Bundesliga pedigree should tell against a Waldhof side who finished mid-table last term. 

With Düsseldorf determined to make an immediate statement as they target an instant return, backing them to win feels like a solid opening-day play.

Today's Bet of the Day: Fortuna Dusseldorf to Win at odds of 23/20 with Betfair

Bet of the Day Record: Last Five Days

Tip (Last Five Days)Win/LossOdds
RB Salzburg to win & Both teams to scoreLoss17/10
Draw/Västerås (Double Chance)Loss15/8
Slovan Bratislava (Draw No Bet) Win31/20
Fenerbahce vs Sturm Graz - Under 2.5 GoalsWin6/5
Hapoel Tel Aviv to WinWin11/10
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Frequently asked questions

The bet of the day is either a single, double, triple or accumulator that our expert has selected, based on a number of factors including form and statistics.

Finding the best value bet out there can be tricky given the vast amount of matches and markets available, thus we assess all of these and sort through to find the best bet with the strongest value.

The most important thing we look out for is the value that each bet provides. We are looking for bets that not only have a good chance of coming in, but also picks that hold great value.

We never choose a specific price for our bet of the day, but in general, we attempt to choose those bets that are around a price of evens (1/1 or 2.0) and above.