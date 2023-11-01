Goal offers the latest Champions League winner odds for the 2023/24 season with Man City favourites to retain their crown this season.

After the first two rounds of fixtures in the 2023/24 Champions League group stages, some familiar faces are pushing their claims for European glory this season.

Since the odds piece before the start of the group stage, there has been plenty of movement in the market, with some big names dropping out of the picture already.

Champions League Winner Odds: Latest Betting

Team Odds Man City 2/1 Bayern Munich 9/2 Real Madrid 13/2 Arsenal 8/1 Barcelona 10/1 All other teams 14/1 or above

Man City @ 2/1

Manchester City finally achieved that which had eluded them for so long, winning the Champions League as the crowning achievement to their historic treble last season.

They have started this edition of the tournament in a similarly dominant fashion winning all three of their games so far and topping the group in a commanding fashion.

Despite this, they have conceded in every single appearance yet this has not halted their progress.

Three points clear at the top with only RB Leipzig posing a true challenge for them, their first placing and in theory an easier knockout game should be secure and is no doubt a major contributor to their favourite pricing.

Bayern Munich @ 9/2

The German Champions Bayern Munich always reside near the top of the betting for the Champions League, despite not having claimed the title in nearly five years now.

They too have begun their campaign in a similar fashion to the favourites City, winning three from three, yet find themselves in a far more comfortable position, five points clear of second place.

This too should ensure their 1st placed finish and bring them an easier round of 16 matches.

Presently appearing as one of the best sides in the tournament with the addition of Harry Kane elevating their play, they could well give Man City a run for their money, who have a history of failing in the tournament.

Real Madrid @ 13/2

Once again Real are proving themselves to be the kings of the Champions League, having started well and looking likely to continue on their way.

Three wins from three have cemented their place at the top of the group, as they find themselves three points clear of the next challenger Napoli, as they have been equally as impressive on the road as at home.

Jude Bellingham has gone from strength to strength and not enough can be said to extoll the virtues of the Englishman who has now scored 11 goals in all competitions for the side and leads the Golden Boot race in the La Liga.

Their pedigree in this tournament cannot be overlooked either as an easy knockout game beckons. Capable of beating anyone on their day, Real could well be the smart bet when taking into account their odds.

Arsenal @ 8/1

The Gunners impressed everyone on their way to a second-placed finish in the league last year and in doing so earned their way into the Champions League.

Things perhaps haven’t gone as smoothly as they would have liked losing to RC Lens in the second match. Yet they regained the lead of the group in style and now sit atop, clear by a point.

However, their instability has already been shown up, as perhaps the rigours of a European competition get the better of their inexperienced squad, unfamiliar with this.

Without a commanding lead, like the others on this list possess, Arsenal’s odds could go further out as a second-place finish looms over them and a tough knockout stage match.

An outsider for the title Arsenal would have to turn up their game considerably to bring themselves into serious contention.

Barcelona @ 10/1

Despite topping their group comfortably, clear by three points at the top and having won all of their matches so far, Barca find themselves in a precarious position.

A host of injuries has hampered their squad to this point and should they progress they could find themselves lacking as the kids from La Masia will be required to step up, which will be no small task when up against the titans of Europe.

Barca also haven’t been quite themselves since the departure of Lionel Messi a couple of years ago and would have to come a long way to regain their status on the continent.

A first place finish in the groups would certainly help their case, yet even then they still may fall short of the rest on this list.