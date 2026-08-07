Claiming the kwiff Sign-Up Offer – How to get Involved

There are few complications when it comes to unlocking Kwiff’s generous £40 sign-up offer.

The promotion, easily redeemable upon staking a £10 qualifying bet, can be accessed within minutes of signing up with the UK-based bookmaker.

To claim the offer, bettors must:

Visit kwiff’s sportsbook Click the "Join" button in the top-right corner of the page. Provide your personal information, including your email, phone number, and home address. Choose a username and password. Complete the setup process. Deposit £10 into your account. Place a bet on any single sports market. Ensure the minimum odds for your qualifying bet are at least 1/1 (2.00). You’ll then receive £40 in free bets. Please note, free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire in seven days.

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use kwiff’s Free Bets On

Aston Villa against Bayern Munich in Hong Kong gets the weekend moving on Friday, and it is one of a long list of clubs still in preparation mode. The pick of them lands on Saturday, when Manchester United meet Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg. Leeds host RB Leipzig the same afternoon, Brighton welcome Roma, Newcastle are away at Valencia, Everton at Stuttgart and Bournemouth in Seville to play Real Betis.

Brentford travel to Rennes, Hull face Eintracht Frankfurt, Ipswich entertain Rayo Vallecano and Coventry host Espanyol, while further afield Chelsea meet AC Milan in Jakarta, Tottenham take on Getafe behind closed doors, Sunderland play Lens twice on the same day and Nottingham Forest tackle both Udinese and Barcelona in Udine.

Sunday finishes the programme with Arsenal hosting Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates, Liverpool welcoming Monaco to Anfield, Manchester City meeting Atletico Madrid in Seoul and Chelsea closing their tour against Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Something rather more meaningful is happening beneath all that. The Emirates FA Cup begins its extra preliminary round across the three days, and the scale is remarkable: 219 ties, all of them contested by clubs from the lower steps of the non-league pyramid, every one of whom would need as many as nine wins to reach Wembley next May.

The National League joins in on Saturday, starting its season across all three divisions.

The Carabao Cup covers the same window and brings the familiar names with it, most fixtures falling on Saturday. Home draws went to each of the three clubs relegated from the Premier League, so West Ham meet Portsmouth at the London Stadium, Wolves face Port Vale and Burnley host Notts County.

Middlesbrough are drawn against Wrexham, Swansea take on Birmingham, QPR welcome Millwall and Plymouth play Exeter in a Devon derby, with Leicester v Northampton, Derby v Lincoln and Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton also on the schedule. Preston's tie against Huddersfield has been relocated to Goodison Park, and Watford and Bradford face the preliminary round winners.

With the Premier League still a fortnight away and the EFL not back until next Friday, the cups carry everything.

Scottish football spreads across all three days too, beginning with Partick Thistle against Livingston in the Championship on Friday evening. Saturday supplies Dundee v Aberdeen and St Mirren v St Johnstone at 3PM plus Dunfermline v Ayr and Queen's Park v Raith Rovers, before Sunday produces the strongest card of the weekend as Kilmarnock host champions Celtic, Rangers welcome Hibernian to Ibrox, Hearts meet Dundee United and Motherwell take on Falkirk.

Kwiff's Offer of the Week - First Past the Post

Few things in betting sting quite like watching your horse cross the line in front, hearing the cheer die away, and then listening to a stewards' enquiry announcement that hands the race to somebody else.

You backed a winner. You just don't get paid for it. Kwiff's First Past the Post promotion removes that particular injustice entirely.

The principle is clear. If your selection crosses the finishing line ahead of the field but is subsequently denied the race for whatever reason, Kwiff settle your bet as a winner regardless. Demotions, disqualifications, interference calls — none of it matters. What your eyes told you at the line is what your account reflects.

For a sport where the result can change ten minutes after the horses have pulled up, that is a genuinely valuable piece of protection.

What lifts this above similar offers elsewhere is the double result element, and it is the part worth paying close attention to. Should your horse be the beneficiary of an enquiry rather than the victim — promoted into the winner's enclosure, or elevated into a place from just outside it — Kwiff pay out on that too. Which means, in practice, you're covered on both sides of the stewards' decision. Your horse loses the race in the room and you still collect. Your horse gains the race in the room and you collect again. There is no scenario in which the officials cost you. That symmetry is what makes it feel properly generous rather than a token gesture.

Plenty of bookmakers will pay first past the post; considerably fewer commit to honouring promotions as well. Combining the two effectively hands you the better of two outcomes every single time an enquiry is called.

There is no claiming process to work through either. The protection applies to your bet automatically, which means no forms, no opt-in to remember and no risk of missing out because you overlooked a step in the excitement of a big race.

Enquiries are common enough in competitive handicaps and busy fields that this will earn its keep across a season. It's the sort of quiet, sensible feature that costs you nothing and occasionally saves your afternoon completely — and that's exactly what a good racing promotion should do.

This Week's Football Preview with kwiff - Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Seoul World Cup Stadium closes the book on Manchester City's Asian tour on Sunday lunchtime, and it does so with a fixture that carries a neat local subplot.

Atletico Madrid arrive in South Korea having spent the summer recruiting one of the country's own. Lee Kang-in joined from Paris Saint-Germain, arriving with back-to-back Champions League winner's medals and fresh from representing South Korea at the World Cup, which lends the Coupang Play Series occasion rather more resonance than a typical August run-out.

For City, it is the third and final instalment of a trip that has been about establishing an identity as much as fitness. This is the beginning of the post-Guardiola era, Enzo Maresca having taken charge after ten years and seventeen major trophies under his predecessor.

The opener against Inter Milan in Hong Kong ended 1-1, City losing the subsequent shootout 3-1. Wednesday brought a first win, a 3-1 victory over a K-League All Stars XI at this same venue in oppressive heat, with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Divin Mubama scoring before both sides emptied their benches after the interval.

Maresca inherits a squad in decent order. City surrendered the Premier League to Arsenal last season, ending Guardiola's remarkable run, but compensated with a domestic cup double that included a League Cup final victory over the same north London opposition. Whether that constitutes a foundation or a consolation is one of the more interesting questions of the new campaign, and the answer starts arriving quickly: the Community Shield against Arsenal in Cardiff follows on 16 August.

Atletico come into this with mixed evidence of their own. A behind-closed-doors 4-1 dismantling of Getafe, Ademola Lookman scoring twice alongside efforts from Arnau Ortiz and Obed Vargas, suggested plenty.

A week ago in Stockholm, though, they led Manchester United through Ortiz inside five minutes before Bryan Mbeumo's second-half double turned it around. Context is favourable enough. Fourth in La Liga last season and Champions League semi-finalists, Atletico also had a remarkable World Cup, with ten of their players involved in the final itself. That success inevitably complicates preparation, and squad availability will be patchy for both sides here.

One further friendly awaits Atletico before their league campaign opens against Malaga on 19 August. City have rather less time. Sunday represents the last low-stakes ninety minutes of Maresca's summer.

Analysing kwiff’s Sign-Up Offer - How does it compare?

Kwiff, a newcomer to the industry since its launch in 2015, has quickly built up a reputation as one of the UK's best bookmakers.

The sportsbook’s alluring “Bet £10 and Get £40 in Free Bets” offer is representative of the strides the digital brand has made.

Its £40 free bet offer, usable without the deployment of a promo code, is a good return for a £10 stake, although it's bettered by many competitors.

More substantial returns are available elsewhere–BetMGM, Betfred, and Unibet, among others, offer greater free bet promotions–but this doesn’t diminish the generosity, usefulness, and appeal of kwiff’s bonus.

After all, bettors aren’t limited to redeeming one sign-up offer across the market.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Stake to Bonus Ratio Bonus Code 1. kwiff Bet £10 Get £40 4 00% No Code 2. TalkSport BET Bet £40 Get £40 200% No Code 3. BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 400% No Code 4. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 500% No Code

kwiff’s Sign-Up Offer Review: Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Low Qualifying Stake Free Bets Expire Within 7 Days Reputable Bookmaker Limited Markets Available on Free Bets

kwiff’s sign-up offer, a £40 free bet return for a modest £10 qualifying punt, is generous. Yet, more lucrative options are available elsewhere.

Industry leaders, including Bedfred, BetMGM, Unibet, and SkyBet, offer more alluring £40 and £50 free bet promotions for the same qualifying bet.

Most superior sign-up offers contain stipulations limiting at least a portion of free bets to accumulator-specific, sport-specific (occasionally, not including football), and casino wagers. Yet, kwiff’s scope of free bets is even more limited.

The £40 promotion includes a £40 free bet that can be used on any sports, an additional that isn't available with a lot of other competitors.

So, when viewing kwiff’s sign-up offer through the lens of a bettor solely interested in gambling on football, substantially better promotions are available elsewhere.

On the other hand, the offer remains valuable; accumulators can be used on football markets. Horse racing, while less familiar to some, is adrenaline-pumping and often financially rewarding.

kwiff’s free bets, as with other promotions across the market, have a frustrating 7-day expiry date.

Despite more enticing offers prevalent elsewhere, kwiff’s promotion is worth taking advantage of; as much as £20 free football bets are available, monetary gain is likely, and the bookmaker is reputable.

Our Experience with kwiff

kiwff’s sign-up bonus, admittedly, is less tempting than promotions offered by some of the market’s biggest bookmakers but remains strong. After all, many comparably sized sportsbooks offer weaker promotions.

The UK-based digital bookmaker, undoubtedly less renowned than the likes of Betfred and Paddy Power, may evoke scepticism in new customers–but, in my experience, there’s little need for apprehension.

The sportsbook’s value extends beyond the sign-up offer; odds are competitive, football markets are abundant, and customer service teams are helpful.

It's a sentiment shared by betting fanatics–the platform’s betting app has a 4.5-star rating on the IOS Store. I’m unsurprised to see fellow bettors raving about kwiff’s IOS app; load times are minimal, the app runs smoothly, and design features are captivating.

The plethora of promotions aimed at existing customers, notably, Sports Reward Club, ensured I received free bets and boosted odds weekly for my persistent engagement.

If you’re on the fence about testing kwiff, take my testimonial: the bookmaker offers a seamless betting experience, with beneficial odds, easily accessible promotions, and a dependable customer service team.

kwiff Sign Up Offer Summary

kwiff’s sign-up offer, “Bet £10 Get £40” is advantageous, yet more financially beneficial alternatives are available elsewhere.

The £40 offer is entirely available for football markets, with users able to use this bonus on whichever sports they please.

Nonetheless, kwiff’s a trustworthy smaller bookmaker and opportunities for monetary gain and engagement are plentiful immediately after bettors place a qualifying bet. The sign-up process is simple, and the football-based markets available to punters are vast.

The sportsbook’s promotions, aimed at existing, reoccurring football bettors, are among the market’s most generous and Supercharged weekends are easily integrated into weekly betting routines, factors you can read more about in our kwiff review.

Despite inferior payment options and sign-up offers, kwiff’s app performs well, keeps users engaged, and feels highly reputable.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10, Get £40 Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 3 / 5 Payment Methods 3 / 5

kwiff’s Payment Options

Kwiff’s payment options include debit cards, e-wallets, mobile wallets, and prepaid cards. Below can be found their deposit methods.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Free £10 £3,000 Instant PayPal Free £30 £3,000 Instant Instant Transfer Free £10 - Instant

And their withdrawal options.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Free £10 - 1-6 Days PayPal Free £30 - 1-6 Days Instant Transfer Free £10 - Within 12 Hours

Top 3 kwiff Existing Customer Football Offers

kwiff’s catalogue of football promotions for existing and new customers is impressive; unmissable features like Supercharged Odds–a self-explanatory opportunity to boost odds–are lucrative.

The UK bookmaker’s recurring customers are rewarded with weekly supercharged accumulators, surprise bets, and advantageous cash-out options.

So, let’s look at some of the most valuable and enjoyable ways to bet on football with kwiff.

Sports Reward Club

Sports Reward Club is a betting haven for regular punters. Users who spent weekly totals exceeding £25 are eligible for surprise free bet bonuses.

The quantity of free bets rewarded is relative to a bettor’s cumulative stake that week; 5 x £5 wagers unlock a surprise £5 free punt, while prolific users who place 5 x £20 bets are rewarded with a £20 free bet bonus.

There are mandates worth noting; qualifying bets must have minimum odds of ½, and only bets placed between Monday and Friday contribute to a bettor’s cumulative stake.

Still, loyal spenders are well-looked after at kwiff.

Bet Builder Insurance

You’re in the final minutes of watching the televised broadcast of your bet builder’s fixture: a plucky, late corner ruins your winning punt. The feeling is infuriating, but kwiff’s Bet Builder Insurances alleviates the pain.

Bet Builder Insurance, applicable on punts with four match selections, minimum odds of 5.00, and stakes excess of £10, gives £10 in free bets to gamblers whose Bet Builder is let down by one leg.

The advantageous safety policy can’t be abused, though; bettors are granted one Bet Builder Insurance per day, and available markets for the returned free bets can be limited.

Nonetheless, Bet Builder Insurance is a great feature.

Supercharge Your Weekend

The weekend, with Sky Sports News playing in the background, is arguably the most enthralling time of the week to place a football accumulator.

Bettors who place +3 fold bets on “Any market. Any Game. Every Weekend.” are rewarded with instantly boosted odds.

For bets to be eligible, minimum odds of 1.5 are required, stakes must exceed £1, and 3+ selections must be made. Meanwhile, wagers with stakes larger than £100 are disqualified for the promotion.

The weekend-based feature is simple and represents a straightforward way for punters to get involved at reduced odds.

kwiff Sign Up Offer FAQs

What is the kwiff sign-up offer?

Kwiff offers new customers a “Bet £10 Get £40” promotion. To claim the offer, you need to place a £10 qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.00), after which you'll receive £40 in free bets.

How long do kwiff’s free bets last?

The free bets from kwiff expire within seven days, so they must be used before that time frame.

Can I use kwiff’s free bets on football?

While kwiff offers free bets for various sports, football markets are limited. All of the £40 in free bets can be used on football.

What are kwiff's payment options?

Kwiff offers a variety of payment methods, including debit cards, PayPal, Instant Transfer, and other e-wallet options, with deposits processed instantly.

Does kwiff offer promotions for existing customers?

Yes, kwiff provides several ongoing promotions, such as the Sports Reward Club, where bettors can earn free bet bonuses based on their weekly stake, and Supercharged Odds for weekend football accumulators.

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