The kwiff welcome offer lets you claim a £20 bonus from just a £10 qualifying stake at sign-up without a promo code.

kwiff welcome offer - May 2023

Already got a kwiff account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

How to claim your kwiff welcome offer

The kwiff welcome offer is super easy to claim, with users being able to get a £20 free bet off of just a £10 deposit and qualifying bet without the need for a promo code.

In order to claim this offer, all you need to do is abide by the following steps:

Head over to kwiff’s sportsbook via the link above Click the join button in the top right corner of the screen Enter your personal details, such as your email, phone number and home address Create your username and password Finish setting up your account Deposit £10 into your account Place this on any single sports market The minimum odds of this qualifying bet must be at least 1/2 (1.5) You will then receive your £20 ‘Surprise Bet’ This will then be placed on any sports market at random If this bet wins, you’ll be paid out as usual, with your £20 free bet stake not included in the final payout

How does kwiff’s welcome offer compare with competitors

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code kwiff Bet £10 Get £20 200% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly 10bet Bet £100 Get £50 50% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded. T&Cs Apply. Unibet Money back up to £40+£10 Casino Bonus 125% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ begambleaware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £10. Money back as bonus if first sports bet loses. Wagering requirements: sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Unless forfeited the sportsbook bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Bonus expires 7 days after opt-in. Visit Unibet.co.uk for full T&C's. Mr Play Bet £10 Get £15 150% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £15 bonus, valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at a min. odds of 1/1 (2.00) or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets are not eligible. T&Cs Apply.

kwiff’s welcome offer and welcome bonus stacks up quite well, especially against some of its competitors among the smaller bookmakers in the UK.

kwiff operates a completely different style of welcome offer to the rest of their competitors, as the £20 free bet you receive is placed by kwiff themselves on a random sports selection. If this wins you will then receive any winnings off of this as cash.

Getting £20 back of your initial stake is a very good deal giving users a bonus percentage of 200%.

As well as this, users are not required to enter a promo code, which makes claiming this sign up offer easier than ever. This also means you won’t accidentally miss out on this offer by forgetting to enter a bonus code.

The qualifying stake of £10 is pretty common amongst most bookmakers, with very few requiring you to bet less than this.

The minimum odds for this qualifying bet are also very favourable and can provide their users with a great deal of value, with your ‘Surprise Bet’ being credited no matter if this initial wager wins or loses.

Key Terms and Conditions of kwiff’s Sign Up Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit kwiff £20 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: New customers & 18+ only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

The kwiff welcome offer is really easy to claim, and the terms and conditions attached to this are very straightforward, making it easier than ever to get involved and claim your bonus.

No promo code is required when setting up your account with kwiff’s and make sure you’re eligible for their welcome offer.

When placing your qualifying first bet, the odds must be 1/2 (1.5) or higher, and kwiff’s ‘Supercharged odds’ cannot be used for this initial wager.

An accumulator also cannot be used to claim this offer either, nor will it count if the initial bet is cashed out.

This can only be done once per customer, and your qualifying bet cannot be used in conjunction with other kwiff promotions or offers.

Users’ 'Surprise Bet’ will then be placed for them by kwiff on a sports betting selection, with the odds for this being random.

kwiff’s Offers for Existing Players

kwiff gives its users some of the best promotions and bonuses out there, with these being available to both their new and existing customers.

These range from their ‘Supercharged’ boosts, to acca insurance and even some free bet bonuses as well.

'Supercharged’ Odds

kwiff gives all of its users the chance to ‘supercharge’ their odds on a random selection of bets placed with them.

This means that when playing with kwiff, users have the chance to see their odds boosted or ‘kwiffed’. This will enhance your odds massively and give users the chance to increase their potential winnings.

This oftentimes occurs randomly, but is guaranteed for your first accumulator placed between Saturday at 00:01 and Sunday at 23:59. Your acca must have 3+ selections and odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher to be able to claim this ‘supercharged’ boost.

Any bets can have the chance to be randomly ‘supercharged’ by kwiff but they will guarantee that your first acca of the weekend will be able to get this odds enhancement.

‘Supercharged’ Cash Out

In a similar vein to their ‘supercharged’ boosts, kwiff will randomly increase the potential winnings of players who cashed out bets on any and all sports markets wagers.

When going to cash out a bet, kwiff may give users the chance to increase their cashed-out winnings by ‘supercharging’ these to well above what was previously being offered.

This is an entirely random deal, so not all bets that are cashed out will get this bonus, but every single one has the chance to be.

Acca Shield

kwiff gives its users the chance to insure one of their accumulators with their ‘Acca Shield’ promotions. Meaning if one leg lets you down you will get your stake back as a ‘Surprise bet’.

All players have to do is place an acca with 4+ legs, with each leg having minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5) and the odds of the acca as a whole being 4/1 (5.0) or above.

If one leg lets you down your stake will be refunded up to £20 in the form of a ‘Surprise bet’. kwiff will then place this on a random sports market selection for you.

This is claimed by simply opening the app within seven days of having your accumulator insured, and kwiff will then place your surprise bet for you.

This only counts for one acca a week and will occur for the first acca lost by one leg, which conforms to the specified requirements.

kwiff Sports Club

Users can get up to a £20 football ‘surprise bet’ with kwiff’s sports club each and every week by opting in via their promotions page.

Players are rewarded for their football betting throughout the week with a kwiff free bet, with users able to claim either a £5, £10 or £20 ‘surprise bet’ that will be used on the weekend footballing action, depending on how much was wagered before Friday.

The rewards are dished out as follows:

Place a minimum of £25 on football throughout the week and get a £5 ‘surprise’ free bet

Place a minimum of £50 on football throughout the week and get a £10 ‘surprise’ free bet

Place a minimum of £100 on football throughout the week and get a £20 ‘surprise’ free bet

The qualifying first bet must be placed on selections with a minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5) or accas with minimum cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5).

Only stakes placed between Monday and Friday will count, and the ‘surprise bets’ will then be placed randomly for users by kwiff on that weekend’s football action.

kwiff Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Great existing customer offers Lack of control over ‘surprise bets’ No kwiff Bonus Code Needed Bonus amount could be higher Low minimum odds for qualifying bet





kwiff provides a strong option for new customers looking to take advantage of an easy and simple-to-use welcome offer.

Not needing a kwiff bonus code makes signing up and claiming the welcome bonus remarkably easy, with players just needing to deposit and play to get involved.

Their initial odds are also favourable, allowing players to use their qualifying real money bet well and get some great value out of this.

Their ‘supercharged’ boosts and cash out are also second to none, with very few other bookmakers providing such incredible odds boosts to their players. This can allow users to see their odds and potential profits enhanced by massive margins.

Their £20 ‘surprise bet' however, is a touch disconcerting, as players do not have control over where their free bets are placed. This is for both their sign up offer and existing customer promotions.

It can sometimes work in your favour as there is the opportunity to bet on markets and odds that players would never have previously considered, however, most users will definitely prefer having control over their free bets.

kwiff offers a new option for players to consider, with their welcome bonus being an original option that you should definitely take advantage of whenever possible.

This Week's Football with kwiff

Relegation clashes take up much of the Premier League schedule from now on, as teams in desperate need of points battle it out at the bottom.

Saturday sees two of these, as we get Wolves vs Everton and Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal. Everton and Forest will be battling for any semblance of points, whilst Arsenal’s title hopes will be gone if they lose at the City Ground.

Liverpool will also tackle Aston Villa on Saturday in a match with major European implications for both sides. The Reds can potentially move back into the Champions League places with a win depending on Man United's result, whilst Villa could jump up into 6th should they secure the victory.

Sunday's early match has another relegation clash as West Ham face Leeds United. The Whites may have reason to hope following their promising performance against Newcastle as they face a Hammers side fresh off the back of a tricky European away game in Holland.

Sunday’s late kick off also sees the once massive match of City vs Chelsea, with the home side set to secure the title if they beat the Blues at the Etihad.

Our final match of the gameweek comes on Monday as Newcastle take on Leicester City. The Magpies will be aiming to cement their hold onto a top four place, whi;st the Foxes are be in desperate need of three points in an attempt to save themselves from relegation.

Personal Experience with kwiff

Having played across many different sportsbooks across the years, I am familiar with a range of different sign up offers and welcome bonuses.

In my experience, the kwiff welcome offer is strong when compared to many of its closest competitors, including some of the smaller bookmakers in the UK.

You get a strong bonus off of your initial stake, with the odds leaning in your favour, meaning both your qualifying bet and your free bet can return some excellent value to players.

The ‘surprise’ free bet can be a little bit strange due to the lack of control over your free bets. But kwiff usually finds some good selections to place this on and it is usually placed on a market that you wouldn’t have previously considered betting on.

They sometimes win and sometimes lose, however, they are usually placed on selections with great value.

Their ‘supercharged’ bonuses are one of the most unique out there, as they give incredible odds boosts that surpasses even the biggest of the UK’s betting companies.Available on both accumulators, single bets and cashouts, the value that can be gained from them is very strong.

kwiff is an excellent option for any and all players looking for some great value on their bets and want the chance to boost their winnings.

kwiff Promo Code FAQs

What is a ‘Surprise Bet'?

The kwiff welcome offer returns users with a ‘surprise’ free bet. This means that kwiff will place the free bet you receive from their welcome offer for you on a random market and selection.

This means users themselves do not get to place the free bet themselves, but rather have kwiff place the bet for you.

What is the kwiff welcome offer?

kwiff’s welcome offer gives players a £20 ‘surprise bet’ off of just a £10 qualifying stake.

The qualifying bet must be placed on a market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or above, with your £20 free bet then placed on any market by kwiff.

Do you need a kwiff Promo Code?

No, the kwiff welcome offer does not require you to enter a promo code at sign-up in order to be eligible.

This makes it super easy to claim, as there’s no possibility that you’ll miss out on claiming the offer by forgetting to enter a promo code.

Do kwiff offer Cash Out?

Yes, kwiff offers cash out on most of their sports markets, as well as also offering a ‘supercharged’ cash out offer that is applied randomly.

This can boost the winnings of the cash out massively and gives some great value on cashed out bets.