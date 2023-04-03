Goal has the latest betting odds for those at the bottom of Premier League table battling relegation.

It seems every other match in the Premier League right now is considered a 'six-pointer' such is the congested nature of the table and it was another big weekend in the battle at the bottom.

On Saturday there were key home wins for Bournemouth and Crystal Palace over Fulham and Leicester respectively, while relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Wolves shared the spoils at the City Ground.

Leeds, meanwhile, were hammered 4-1 by league leaders Arsenal, while basement boys Southampton were dealt a suckerpunch on Sunday as they lost 1-0 away to West Ham.

2022/23 Premier League Relegation Odds:

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Southampton 2/9 Nottingham Forest 10/11 Bournemouth 1/1 Everton 6/4 Leicester 5/2 Leeds 3/1 Wolverhampton 3/1 West Ham 6/1 Crystal Palace 8/1

West Ham and Crystal Palace edge closer to safety:

Every team in the relegation battle still has at least nine matches to play in this season's Premier League and nothing is a foregone conclusion but West Ham and Crystal Palace will be feeling better about their chances after the weekend's results.

The Hammers are now 6/1 shots for the drop after their 1-0 win over struggling Southampton and they should only benefit from having arguably their strongest centre-back partnership of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma available to play together.

Sunday's match was only the third time this season they have started together in the Premier League and those three matches have yielded seven points and two clean sheets.

Home form will also be key for West Ham going forwards with six of their seven league wins having come at the London Stadium this term and their next match is at home to Newcastle.

Southampton, however, are three points from safety, having played one game more than most of the teams above them and the situation is looking bleak for Ruben Selles and his side, who will remain in the drop zone even if they pull off a shock win against Manchester City in their next match on Saturday.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, looked lively in their first match since reappointing Roy Hodgson as manager, having racked up 31 shots, nine of which were on target, in their 2-1 win over Leicester, who have since sacked Brendan Rodgers given their precarious position.

The Eagles looked excellent in that match and know their fate is firmly in their own hands with seven of their remaining nine league fixtures against teams in the bottom half.

As for Leicester, their decision to wield the axe on Rodgers shows how far the club has fallen in the last year or so.

The Foxes were FA Cup winners two seasons ago and placed eighth last campaign but are now in 19th spot following a six-game winless run in the Premier League, having lost five of those matches.

Whoever they appoint as their new manager will need to make an immediate impact, especially as three of the club's next four home games are against relegation rivals in Bournemouth, Wolves and Everton.

Bournemouth are another team who boosted their chances with a home win coming against Fulham and they will be looking to make the most of their next match at the Vitality Stadium, where five of their seven league wins have come this term, against Brighton on Tuesday.

League Table: