What is a Lucky 31 Bet: Complete Guide to Understanding Lucky 31 betting

Learn all about what Lucky 31 bets are and how to place them online with our expert’s complete guide to Lucky 31 betting

A Lucky 31 bet is a comprehensive form of betting that involves five different selections.

These selections are then used to form 31 separate bets.

This amounts to five singles, ten doubles, ten trebles, five four-fold accumulators, and a five-fold accumulator.

The ins and outs of a Lucky 31 Bet

When the bettor makes a Lucky 31 bet, they're essentially placing 31 different bets spread across the five chosen selections or legs.

This means that even if only one of five selections wins, players still receive a payout.

The more selections that win, the higher their potential return. It's like buying many tickets for a raffle; the more you have, the greater your chances of winning.

In order to truly understand the intricacies of a Lucky 31 Bet we have broken down how these bets are structured.

Say each of the five selections was lettered A, B, C, D and E.

Then a lucky 31 would be structured something like this:

Type of Bet Legs Number of Wagers Singles A, B, C, D and E 5 Doubles A+B, A+C, A+D, A+E, B+C, B+D, B+E, C+D, C+E, D+E 10 Trebles A+B+C, A+B+D, A+B+E, A+C+D, A+C+E, A+D+E, B+C+D, B+C+E, B+D+E, C+D+E 10 Quadruples A+B+C+E, A+B+C+E, A+B+D+E, A+C+D+E, B+C+D+E 5 FiveFold A+B+C+D+E 1 Total Bets: 31

Stake Rules for a Lucky 31

It is important to note that when betting on a lucky 31, whatever stake you set is multiplied by 31 so as to place an identical bet on all 31 legs of the bet.

Therefore if one were to place a 50p bet on a Lucky 31, then the total wager would amount to £15.50 (31x0.5=15.5).

In essence, a Lucky 31 bet offers multiple chances to win from a single wager, making it all the more engaging and potentially profitable.

The Best Betting Sites for Lucky 31 Betting

BoyleSports

BoyleSports offers a great selection of markets for any players looking to place a Lucky 31. They also make it easier than ever to place one, with the minute five selections are added to the betslip the option pops up automatically.

They also detail all the bets included under the Lucky 31 umbrella. A handy feature to let players know exactly what they are betting on, perfect for any players perhaps new to cover betting.

Total stake, winnings and odds are also calculated for players so they do not have to do any work themselves which only improves players' experiences further.

Get your Boylesports sign up offer

bet365

bet365 are one of the UK's favourite bookmakers for everything from football to horse racing and back again, and of course, their Lucky 31 markets are no exception.

All the work is done for players, with the calculations done by bet365 for them. Just input the initial stake and bet365 will show you everything from potential winnings to total stake.

With so many legs to keep track of in a Lucky 31, the bet365 notification system is always useful as well.

This is where they send mobile users a notification if one of the selections comes in. a handy way for players to track everything from the singles to the fivefold bet that is included.

Get your bet365 bonus code

Sky Bet

For those wanting to watch each of their five selections live, look no further than Sky Bet. As an offshoot of Sky TV, it comes as no surprise that they have some of the best streaming services around.

Live streams come with 4k quality, little to no buffering, and specialised commentary all great for anyone trying to stay on top of their lucky 31, so they are never left lacking.

Everyone loves watching their bets unfold, and the stakes being even higher in a lucky 31 Sky Bet makes for a great option.

Get your Sky Bet new customer offer

SBK

SBK hit our list purely because they have some of the best football odds in the UK right now.

This can make for some exceptionally valuable lucky 31 bets, but also raises the potential payouts of the individual bets within.

This can enable players to still turn a profit even if they only manage to hit on a few of their selections.

Get your SBK welcome offer

Betfred

Betfred offers a similarly easy and simple experience to that of BoyleSports. Players will have no issues and a lucky 31 can be placed within minutes of choosing their selections as well as all of the calculations are done for players.

Get your Betfred promo code

Lucky 31 Betting FAQS

What does Lucky 31 mean in betting?

A Lucky 31 is a type of cover bet whereby 31 separate bets are placed across five chosen selections.

This comes out as five singles, ten doubles, ten trebles, five quadruples and one fivefold bet so as to ensure all possible outcomes of the five sections are covered, hence the name.

How many legs do you need for a Lucky 31?

Five selections must be included for players to become eligible to place a Lucky 31.

Cover bets including fewer legs include a Yankee, needing four selections, a Trixie or a Patent, both of which only require three.

How much does a Lucky 31 cost?

A lucky 31 can cost as much or as little as a player would like, but it must be remembered that the initial stake will be multiplied by 31, to cover all of the bets included.

Many betting sites will have minimum bet requirements for these types of cover bets, with the initial wager usually having to be above £0.10.

What is the difference between a Super Yankee and Lucky 31?

A Super Yankee is the same as Lucky 31, except that it doesn’t include the singles.

Therefore 26 bets are placed instead of 31. Five selections are still required and the doubles, trebles, quadruples and fivefold are all the same, but the singles are removed.