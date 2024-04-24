Goal.com Betting - Publishing Principles

A guideline on the relationship between Better Collective and Goal.com and their respective editorial and commercial departments.

Goal.com Betting is produced by Goal.com, a Footballco brand, in partnership with Better Collective. Our partnership publishing principles outline how Goal.com Betting content is produced in line with:

Policy last updated: 22/04/2024

Goal.com Betting vision

Goal.com Betting is dedicated to giving Goal.com readers best in class insight, analysis and information on betting and gambling.

We provide value for Goal.com readers by empowering them to make their own, well-informed decisions on betting and gambling through educational content on betting and odds, expert analysis on betting and casino sites and betting tips on the biggest events.

Goal.com Betting values

Accuracy - Goal.com Betting enforces a high level of writing, fact-checking, sub-editing and a schedule of regular updates to make sure all content is accurate and up to date.

Balance - We fairly represent the positives and negatives of all brands, products and offers we cover to give the reader the information they need to make informed decisions on betting and gambling.

Context - As part of our mission to help readers make informed decisions, we’re committed to in-depth, ongoing research to give readers the context they need to compare different products and select the best option for them.

Expertise - All content published on Goal.com Betting is written by writers with years of experience in betting and gambling, both as bettors and in a journalistic capacity.

Safer Gambling - Goal.com Betting is committed to promoting safer gambling. The commitment is also shared by Better Collective, whose safer gambling credentials are underlined by its status as a founder member of RAIG (Responsible Affiliates In Gambling).

Legal and Compliant - Goal.com Betting guarantees that all betting, casino or other brand featured in the betting hub is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, with a brand’s loss of licence resulting in a removal from the site.

Transparency - As highlighted by this document, Goal.com Betting is committed to being transparent about the way we produce our content, from the way it’s funded to the way it’s researched, produced and distributed.

Goal’s oversight and involvement in Goal.com Betting content

Goal.com and Better Collective work together on every article that is published on Goal.com Betting to make sure we deliver betting expertise and insights that give readers value.

We follow a robust process to maintain Goal.com’s industry-leading editorial standards:

Goal.com and Better Collective collaborate on all content concepts - Goal.com approval is required for Goal.com Betting content concepts Better Collective’s expert writers research, write and fact-check articles The Goal.com editorial team has oversight of all content Goal.com Betting content is shared with readers across the site* Goal.com and Better Collective monitor content accuracy on an ongoing basis Better Collective editors produce content updates to keep content relevant

*Goal.com shares and promotes Goal.com Betting content with its audience in a numbers of ways:

Home page links to the Goal.com Betting section

Sub-navigations provide quick access to the most popular Goal.com Betting content

Internal linking from relevant articles to Goal.com Betting content

Editor’s Picks carousel promotes Goal.com Betting content

Goal.com Betting team

Sam Wilkins - Senior Content Manager & Writer

Sam Wilkins is the Senior Content Manager for Goal.comUK’s Betting section, overseeing all of the betting content that Goal.comUK offers.

Sam is very experienced in the writing and betting industries, having worked in both of these for seven and three years respectively.

Sam has previously written for notable outlets such as the New York Post, Philadelphia Inquirer, NJ.com, Caught Offside and Empire of the Kop.

Sam is an avid bettor and writer, having garnered experience in these areas over many years, developing a strong understanding of the UK’s betting industry in the process.

Tom Fuller - Content Manager & Writer

Tom Fuller is a Content Manager for Goal.comUK's betting section, assisting in the creation of the betting content that is offered by Goal.comUK.

Tom has been an avid sports bettor for many years now and has been able to combine his passions into this role and is dedicated to providing his readers with the best football content around.

Tom offers a wealth of personal betting experience due to his time running a betting syndicate at University, although these syndicate days are now behind him. In his spare time, Tom can often be found following his beloved Everton around the country.

Miguel Assuncao - Content Manager

Miguel Assuncao has worked in the sports betting industry for nearly 10 years.

He's responsible for defining content strategy, and through his passion for betting, he looks to give readers the insights they need to place great bets.

Miguel has written content across a number of sports and specialises in football, boxing and Formula 1.

Goal.com Betting Advertising Disclosure

Goal.comBetting visibly displays an advertising disclosure in the header of every page:

‘+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Advertising Disclosure

Taking up one of the offers presented on this page may result in a payment to Goal.com and Better Collective. This payment may impact how and where the gambling operators appear on the page and the order in which they appear but it does not influence our evaluations.’

Key here is that any payments received do not influence our evaluations.

The reviews and ratings of bookmakers, online casinos, new customers and existing customer offers reflect our journalists’ reporting of fact-based truths and their expert opinions, backed by years of covering the betting and iGaming landscape.

Goal.com Betting - Provided in partnership with Better Collective

Goal.com launched the Goal.com Betting partnership with Better Collective in March 2023, with the purpose of giving its readers the best insight, analysis and information on betting and gambling.

The partnership gives Better Collective the opportunity to reach and empower millions of bettors across the world through best in class content in a transparent and responsible manner.

Who are Better Collective?

Better Collective are a digital sports media group operating a strong portfolio of national and global sports media brands including the Action Network and Vegas Insider in the USA, Bolavip in Brazil, Redgol in Chile and global esports titans HLTV and Futbin.

Better Collective have an award-winning history in sports betting and igaming affiliate marketing.

This combination of sports, betting and affiliate marketing expertise has made Better Collective the go-to betting content partner for the world’s most famous news and sports websites from the New York Post, to Goal.com, Depor in Peru, Lance, Metropoles and Terra in Brazil, Punch Nigeria and many more.