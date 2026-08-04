Disclaimer: The Fafabet welcome offer isn't available at current. Please come back at a later date to claim their welcome offer.

Claiming the Fafabet Welcome Offer - How to Get Involved

Fafabet’s welcome offer allows new bettors to claim up to £70 in free bets and £20 in casino bonuses and is hassle-free.

Our step-by-step guide details how to sign up for Fafabet, place a qualifying wager, and receive free bets within 24 hours.

Here’s how:

Click the link above to visit the Fafabet website Start the sign-up process and enter your personal details Create a username and password Make your first deposit Begin betting with the Fafabet sportsbook If your account ends the day of sign-up with an overall loss, you'll receive 50% of those losses back as a free bet (up to £70) Free bets must be used within 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash A £20 casino bonus will be credited to your account by 4PM the day after you register The casino bonus has a 35x wagering requirement and a maximum winnings cap of £100

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use Fafabet’s Free Bets on

The 2026/27 season quickens this week, its opening Scottish Premiership round behind it and a full slate spanning European qualifiers, the Premiership's second round, the Scottish Championship's launch, the Carabao Cup and the last of the summer's pre-season friendlies. Here, then, is how it unfolds, day by day.

Tuesday and Wednesday belong to Europe, as the Champions League third qualifying round first legs are played, headlined by Sparta Prague against Lyon; Manchester City also continue their Asian tour against the K-League All-Stars in Seoul on Tuesday.

Thursday sharpens the British and Irish focus: Rangers open their Europa League campaign away to Jagiellonia Bialystok, Derek McInnes's first European match in charge, while in the Conference League Hibernian host Shkendija, with Motherwell also involved.

Friday sees domestic football stir, the Scottish Championship launching with Partick Thistle at home to Livingston and Fulham warming up against Crystal Palace ahead of the new campaign.

Saturday is comfortably the fullest day. Pre-season friendlies feature Manchester United against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, Newcastle at Valencia's Mestalla, and Nottingham Forest facing Udinese and then Barcelona in Udine, plus Everton against VfB Stuttgart and Sunderland hosting RB Leipzig, while the Premiership's second round begins with Dundee v Aberdeen and St Mirren v St Johnstone at 3pm. Sunday closes the week on several fronts. The Premiership round is completed by Kilmarnock v Celtic at 1.30pm, Hearts v Dundee United, Motherwell v Falkirk and Rangers v Hibernian at 4pm, McInnes's first home league match at Ibrox.

The Carabao Cup's first round also opens, running to the following Tuesday, with ties including Leicester v Northampton, West Ham v Portsmouth, Swansea v Birmingham and a Devon derby between Plymouth and neighbours Exeter. Liverpool and Manchester City, meanwhile, round off their pre-season campaigns against Monaco and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Analysing Fafabet’s Sign Up Offer - How Does it Compare?

Bettors can secure up to £90 with Fafabet’s sign-up offer – a total that surpasses most rival UK bookmakers.

However, despite the appeal of a £90 bonus, it carries a higher risk than typical sign-up offers.

Normally, such promotions require bettors to place a qualifying wager of around £10 to receive guaranteed free bets worth between £10 and £50.

Fafabet’s offer is slightly different.

On the first day of betting, punters can receive 50% of all losing wagers, up to £140, as free bets.

This means that, while £70 in free bets and £20 in casino bonuses are available, a total of £140 must be wagered for its redemption.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. Fafabet £70 Free Bets + £20 Casino Bonus 65% No Code 2. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 500% No Code 3. Coral Bet £5 Get £20 400% No Code 4. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% GOAL30

18+. New customers only. A "Qualifying Bet" is a first settled real money single or multiple bet of £10.00 or more placed at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. If you place a £10 bet you'll receive a £5 free bet + £5 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If you place a £100 or More bet you'll receive your £20 free bet +£10 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If your Sportsbook account losses at the end of the first day (the day ends at 23:59), you'll get back 50% of the losses as a Free Bet up to £70 + £20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org Full T&Cs 18+. New customers only. Register with BETFRED50. Deposit £10+ via Debit Card and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bet valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply. 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Fafabet Sign Up Offer Review – Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Up to £70 of Free Bets High Qualifying Stake Casino Bonus Short Expiry Window

Many will be interested in Fafabet’s sign-up offer, which allows bettors to unlock up to £70 in free bets + £20 casino bonuses via either their site or best betting app.

No rival bookmaker provides a sign-up offer of comparable value to Fafabet’s £90 promotion – for this reason, the opportunities for substantial returns are abundant.

However, despite the offer's value, there are valid concerns worth noting.

To unlock the full £90 bonus, bettors must place £140 worth of qualifying wagers within their first 24 hours. During this period, 50% of any losing bets are returned as free bets, alongside a £20 casino bonus.

If this 50% free bet were applied over a longer window, the offer would likely appeal to a wider range of punters. As it stands, users may feel pressured to commit to high-stakes betting within a short timeframe.

With a stake-to-bonus ratio of just 65%, more accessible—and potentially more rewarding—promotions can be found with other bookmakers.

What sports can I bet on with Fafabet?

Fafabet's total sports coverage in terms of their markets stands at 21, with a full list of these listed down below:

American Football

Australian Rules

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Darts

Football

Golf

Greyhounds

Horse Racing

Ice Hockey

MMA

Motor Sports

Politics

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Table Tennis

Tennis

Volleyball

Our Experience with Fafabet

Fafabet’s reviews online are mixed; during my research, I came across punters who swore by the bookmaker’s efficiency, while others claimed disappointing experiences with the sportsbook.

So, I was open-minded when I signed up for Fafabet earlier this year. Immediately, I placed five bets worth an accumulative total of £50.

Three of my initial five bets, totalling £36, lost. Fafabet returned £18 in free bets and awarded my account with a casino bonus.

Taking into consideration winning bets from qualifying punts, free bets, and casino bonuses, my total returns after one week with the bookmaker were considerable.

I found the platform, contrary to some reviews online, smooth. The digital experience was user-friendly, withdrawing winnings was seamless, and odds were competitive.

I’ll continue betting with Fafabet.

Fafabet Customer Reviews

'Superb customer service. Despite it being my fault the problem was sorted and he resolved matters brilliantly. Thoroughly recommended as they went the extra mile for the customer. Great job' - Dan Gosling, 10th May 2024

'Easy to use and great selection of markets' - Oskar Lipniewicz, 27th November 2022

'The sign up process was fast and easy and they were quick to respond to my initial questions. The app is slick and easy to use. The selection I opted for my initial bet was quick and easy to find. My free bet and spins were credited fast. I have traditionally used the “big” bookmakers but Fafabets odds and easy to use app have converted me' - Sam Clarke, 26th November 2022

Fafabet Payment Methods

Fafabet’s payment options include Visa, Mastercard, E-Wallets, and PayPal. All payment methods require a £10 minimum deposit.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Free £10 £10,000 Instant Apple Pay Free £10 £7,000 Instant PayPal Free £10 £10,000 Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Free £10 £10,000 1-5 Working Days Apple Pay Free £10 £8,000 1-4 Working Days PayPal Free £10 £10,000 1-5 Working Days

Fafabet Welcome Offer Summary

Fafabet is a UK-based bookmaker offering an eye-catching welcome offer, where new customers can claim up to £70 in free bets and a £20 casino bonus.

To qualify, users must register, deposit funds, and place bets on the same day—if the account ends the day with a net loss, 50% of that loss is returned as free bets (up to £70).

The £20 casino bonus is credited the next day. While the total bonus value of £90 outshines many rivals, the high qualifying stake and short redemption window may deter casual bettors.

That said, Fafabet also offers solid promotions for existing users, such as weekly acca rewards and 0-0 “bore draw” refunds. Despite mixed reviews online, the platform is smooth, competitive, and easy to use.

Bookmaker Offer £70 Free Bet + £20 in Casino Bonus Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 3.5 / 5 Payment Methods 4 / 5

Top 3 Fafabet Existing Customer Offers

Fafabet, a UK-based bookmaker which launched in 2021, isn’t among the nation’s most well-known bookmakers.

Yet, the sportsbook’s range of enticing football offers for existing customers suggest Fafabet could be a hidden gem in the market.

Here are Fafabet’s three strongest football-based promotions:

Create-a-Bet Rewards

Fafabet rewards players with a £5 free bet each week when they place a qualifying pre-match accumulator.

To qualify, the acca must include three or more selections with combined odds of at least 4/1 (5.00), and a minimum stake of £25.

Once the bet is settled, eligible users will receive their £5 free bet, which must be used within seven days.

Bore Draw Money Back

Those tedious evenings where you’re waiting, and waiting, and waiting for your bet to come in—or even for something to happen at all. A 0-0 draw can be the ultimate buzzkill, but at Fafabet it doesn't have to cost you.

If your bet loses and the game ends in a 0-0 draw, Fafabet refunds your losing stake as a free bet.

The maximum free bet bettors can receive is £20.

Best Acca Ever

Place a pre-match accumulator with 3 or more selections on Full Time Result, Both Teams To Score, or Result/BTTS markets from selected competitions.

If your ACCA wins, you’ll get a Free Bet worth 5–50% of your total returns, depending on how many selections you included.

Each leg must have minimum odds of 3/10 (1.30), and you can earn up to £/€50 in Free Bets. The more legs you back, the bigger the bonus

Bet Type Bonus Trebles 5% 4 Fold 10% 5 Fold 15% 6 Fold 20% 7 Fold 25% 8 Fold 30% 9 Fold 35% 10 Fold 40% 11 Fold 45% 12 Fold 50%

Fafabet Casino Summary

Fafabet’s casino delivers a polished and expansive gaming experience that complements its sportsbook, offering a diverse range of slots, table games, and live dealer options.

The slots library is extensive, featuring popular titles such as Starburst, Book of Dead, Big Bass Bonanza, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, and Rainbow Riches, providing a mix of classic and modern themes to cater to various player preferences.

Table game enthusiasts will find a solid selection, including multiple variants of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker, ensuring a comprehensive offering for those who enjoy traditional casino games.

The live casino section stands out with its impressive array of over 200 live dealer tables, powered by leading providers like Evolution Gaming.

Players can enjoy numerous versions of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, as well as immersive game-show style experiences such as Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, and Dream Catcher, adding an interactive and engaging element to the gaming experience.

The streaming quality is high, with professional dealers and smooth interfaces enhancing the overall atmosphere.

Navigating the platform is intuitive, with a user-friendly interface that allows players to seamlessly switch between slots, table games, and live casino offerings.

Fafabet’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and enjoyable gaming experience is evident in its diverse game selection, quality streaming, and responsive design, making it a compelling choice for both casual players and seasoned casino enthusiasts.

Fafabet Welcome Offer FAQs

What is Fafabet's sign-up offer?

Fafabet offers new customers up to £70 in free bets and a £20 casino bonus, with 50% of first-day losses returned as free bets.

How do I qualify for Fafabet’s welcome offer?

To qualify, register an account, place bets on your first day, and if you end the day with an overall loss, 50% of those losses (up to £70) will be credited as free bets.

When will I receive the Fafabet casino bonus?

The £20 casino bonus is added to your account by 4PM the day after registration and comes with a 35x wagering requirement.

Are there any time limits on using the free bets?

Yes, free bets must be used within seven days of being credited and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

How does Fafabet’s welcome offer compare to other bookmakers?

While it offers higher potential value than most competitors, Fafabet’s bonus requires more upfront wagering within a 24-hour window, making it better suited to higher-stakes bettors.

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