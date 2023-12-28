The Fafabet sign-up offer allows all new users to claim up to £70 in free bets as a well as a £20 casino bonus in January 2024.

Fafabet Sign Up Offer - January 2024

How to claim Fafabet's sign up offer

The Fafabet sign up offer is fairly easy to claim, with you just needing to follow a handful of steps in order to get your hands on £70 in free bets and a £20 casino bonus.

To claim the full bonus amount available via their welcome offer, all you need to do is:

Head over to the Fafabet site via the link above Start the account creation process Enter in your personal information Create a Username and Password Make your initial deposit Start placing bets with their sportsbook At the end of the day on which you created your account, if your account accrues an overall loss, you'll be able to claim 50% of this these losses back as a free bet up to £70 Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and must be used within seven days Your £20 casino bonus will be accredited to you by 4PM the day after you first signed-up The casino bonus comes with a 35x wagering requirement and a winnings cap of £100

How does the Fafabet sign-up offer compare with competitors

The Fafabet sign up offer is a risky but valuable offer that is definitely worth taking advantage of when possible.

The bonus amount on offer is easily the best around, with up to £90 on offer in the form of a bonus when you combine both sportsbook and casino.

No other betting site gets anywhere close to this, meaning users truly can get the best bonuses out there with this offer.

The £20 casino bonus is very generous, with most competitors that offer a casino addition with their welcome bonus only offering as much as £10.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. Fafabet £70 Free Bets + £20 Casino Bonus 65% No Code 2. BetFred Bet £10 Get £30 300% No Code 3. Coral Bet £5 Get £20 400% No Code 4. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL

Key Terms and Conditions of the Fafabet sign up offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Fafabet £90 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. New customers only. A "Qualifying Bet" is a first settled real money single or multiple bet of £10.00 or more placed at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. If you place a £10 bet you'll receive a £5 free bet + £5 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If you place a £100 or More bet you'll receive your £20 free bet +£10 Casino Bonus up to 24 hours after your qualifying bet has been settled. If your Sportsbook account losses at the end of the first day (the day ends at 23:59), you'll get back 50% of the losses as a Free Bet up to £70 + £20 Casino Bonus. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs

The terms and conditions of this sign up offer look a little tricky to understand, however they are actually quite easy.

All you need to do is sign-up, make your initial deposit and start betting, then once the day on which you signed up on is over, you can then claim your sportsbook bonus.

Users are able to claim 50% of the total losses they accrued over the first day of betting back as a free bet, with the maximum amount for this being £70.

By 4PM the day after, users can then claim their £20 casino bonus that comes with a 35x wagering requirement and a maximum £100 payout.

Both the free bets and casino bonus cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days.

Fafabet Existing Customer Promotions

Fafabet has a wide range of promotions that both new and existing users can take advantage of on a regular basis.

Create-a-Bet Rewards

Fafabet gives their players the chance to earn a £5 free bet once a week by placing a pre-match acca.

The acca must have three or more legs in it and have combined odds of 4/1 (5.00) or higher, with users needing to wager £25 on this to be eligibke.

Once settled, players will be credited with their £5 free bet which will expire after seven days.

Create-a-Bet Insurance

Players can earn their stake back as a free bet up to £20 should one leg of their create-a-bet acca lets them down.

The acca must have five or more legs in it, with each leg needing odds of 3/10 (1.30) or higher.

They also must also only contain games from Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League.

Acca Free Bet Offer

Fafabet give users the opportunity to earn free bets simply by winning accas with them.

Each acca must have 3+ legs, with each selection needing odds of 3/10 (1.30) or higher, with the markets allowed for this offer being: ‘Full Time Result’, ‘Both Teams To Score’ or ‘Result/Both Teams To Score’.

The free bet provided to users is then calculated based on the total winnings of the acca, with the % bonus depending on the number of legs included.

This ranges from 5% to 20% and are as such:

3 Fold 5%

4 Fold 10%

5 Fold 20%

6 Fold 25%

8 Fold 30%

9 Fold 35%

10 Fold 40%

11 Fold 45%

12+ Fold 50%

Bore Draw Money Back

Players can earn their stake back as a free bet up to £20, should the game they have bet on finish as a 0-0 draw.

This only applies to single pre-match bets on ‘Correct Score’, ‘Half-Time/Full-Time’ or ‘Scorecast’ markets.

In-Play Rewards

Players can earn up to £10 free bets with Fafabet when they place an in-play bet on any live sports market.

The amount of earned free bets corresponds to 5% of the amount staked on in-play betting markets across each day.

Fafabet Sign Up Offer Review

Pros Cons Great free bet amount High qualifying stake Range of bonus funds Short expiry window

The Fafabet sign up offer certainly has some excellent features that make it well worth checking out.

First among these is the massive £90 in bonus funds on offer, with this amount comfortably being the highest amount offered by any bookmaker in the UK.

The £20 casino bonus addition to the offer is one of the best out there amongst UK sportsbook and allows users to try out Fafabet's casino offerings without the risk of losing their own funds.

However, it must be said that the amount you need to wager to claim the full bonus amount, which in this case is £140, is very high.

The expiry date of the free bets is also par for the course, with a seven-day window being offered by most betting sites on their free bets.

Personal Experience with Fafabet

I have been perusing my way through bookmakers and online betting sites for years now and this know what separates the best from the rest.

Given this, I can confidently say that Fafabet brings a truly excellent sportsbook experience to their users.

Firstly, the amount on offer with their welcome bonus is comfortably the highest we have ever encountered, with no other competitor offering anywhere near £90 that's on offer with Fafabet.

They have one of the best and widest ranges of promotions around, with these being tailored towards helping users earn free bets from regular playing.

Their excellent online betting site makes it a pleasure to play with them, possessing an ease-of-use and navigation allowing users to find exactly what they are looking for as simply as possible.

On the whole, anyone looking for a different bookmaker to try out should seriously consider Fafabet.

Fafabet Sign Up Offer FAQs

Does Fafabet have a welcome bonus?

Yes, Fafabet does offer their new players a sign up bonus, one that is virtually unmatched by any other around.

Users can claim up to £70 in free bets and a £20 free casino bonus, with the £90 that's on offer being the largest around amongst UK welcome offers.

Do Fafabet offer free bets?

Yes, there are loads of methods by which Fafabet players can claim free bets.

Outside of the £90 worth of bonus funds available to users from their sign up offer, users can also earn free bets via their handy promotions, most of which reward players for betting regularly with them.

How long does it take to withdraw from Fafabet?

Fafabet has a range of different payment and withdrawal methods available to users, with it usually taking between 1-5 business days for players to see their funds withdrawn.

What is the Fafabet promo code?

Fafabet do not require users to enter a promo code of any kind at sign-up in order to be eligible for their welcome offer.