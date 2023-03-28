Mr. Play Bonus Code and Sign Up Offer: March 2023

The Mr.Play sign-up offer lets new users claim £15 in free bets from a £10 qualifying stake without the need to enter a bonus code

Mr. Play Bonus Code - March 2023

How to use your Mr. Play Bonus Code

Mr. Play’s sign up offer proves to be very easy to claim, with you just needing to follow a few simple steps in order to claim your £15 welcome bonus:

Head to Mr. Play’s sportsbook via the offer above Hit the ‘Open Account’ button in the top right of their homepage Enter your email address, username and password Then, enter your full name, home address and phone number No bonus code is required in order to be eligible for this offer Hit the ‘Open Account’ button to finish setting up your account Make your initial £10 first deposit Place your first bet on any market with odds of 1/1 or higher You’ll be given £15 in free bets once this wager has settled Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after 14 days

How does Mr. Play’s Bonus Code Offer compare with competitors

The bonus amount on offer with Mr. Play’s sign up offer is good, with the £15 available here being bettering the likes offered by competitors such as LeoVegas and NetBet.

The qualifying stake is also strong, with the £10 amount you need to place to claim your Mr. Play bonus being standard for offers like this, with this also being their minimum deposit amount.

However, it must be said that the £15 welcome bonus amount isn’t the best bonus amount you’ll come across when signing up with bookmakers.

Usually, free bet offers will allow users to claim at least £20 bonus when signing up.

Competitors such as William Hill, BetFair, Unibet, LiveScore Bet and BetFred all let you claim upwards of £20 via their sign up offers.

The offer itself is very easy to claim, with the sign-up process proving to be simple, whilst you then just need to place your qualifying stake to claim your Mr. Play bonus.

The minimum odds for this qualifying bet are 1/1, which is higher than the minimum odds you’re required to bet on with competitors.

Most sign up offers will require you to bet on markets with odds of at least 1//2, whilst some will be even lower than this.

The free bet amount will also have to be wagered all at the same time, with you forfeiting your remaining welcome bonus should you fail to do so.

For example, once you’ve claimed your £15 bonus, if you only wager £10, you won’t be able to use the remaining £5 bonus you have left, with this being taken from your account.

This doesn’t prove to be the case for their competitors, with you being able to use your free bet as you please and not have them confiscated if you don’t use them all at once.

Key Terms and Conditions of Mr. Play’s Sign Up Offer

Mr. Play’s terms and conditions for their sign up offer proves to be straightforward and easy to understand.

A £10 qualifying stake is all that’s required to claim your £15 welcome bonus, with you needing to place this on a market with odds of at least 1/1 to qualify.

You’ll need to place funds in your account beforehand, with you needing to make your £10 minimum deposit after signing up to get started.

Singles and straight accumulator bets are the only ones that will count for your £10 qualifying wager.

You’re required to use all of your £15 bonus at once, with you unable to place 3 x £5 bets for example, with you losing your welcome bonus amount should you not do so.

You have 14 days to use your bonus, with these expiring should you fail to use them during this time frame.

Mr. Play Offers for Existing Customers

Mr. Play runs a number of ‘tournament’ promotions throughout the year that allows participants the chance to win a number of prizes, with these coming as cash or free bets.

They often run these tournaments for a selection of the world’s top football leagues, such as the Premier League, with these being completely free to enter.

Premier League Tournaments

21+, Opt In required, Minimum Odds per bet: 1/2 (1.50). Minimum Stake per bet: £5 per line. Minimum number of bets: 5 per tournament. Tournament Timeout: -25 units. Tournaments run each match week starting from 4 August 2022 & ending 28 May 2023. Full T&C's Apply

A £1000 prize pool is on offer with Mr. Play’s Premier League tournaments offer, with this being completely free to enter.

Once you’ve opted in to this promotion via their ‘Promotions’ page, you then just need to place a minimum of five bets to qualify.

You’ll receive points as you win bets, with you losing points from your total score if any of your bets lose, whilst each bet must be £5 to qualify for this promotion.

Only £1 of any stake will qualify for this promotion, so if you place a £5 bet on a market with odds of 5/1 (6.0) and it wins, you’ll only receive five points instead of 25.

Each bet you choose to place must have minimum odds of 1//2 (1.5), with both pre-match and in-play bets counting.

Those that finish in the top 20 of the leaderboard each week will claim a share of the £1,000 prize pool, with each place paying out as follows:

1st Place - £300 Cash

2nd Place - £200 Cash

3rd Place - £100 Cash

4th & 5th Place - £50 Cash

6th to 10th Place - £30 Free Bet

11th to 20th Place - £15 Free Bet

Elite Euro Tournaments

21+, Opt In required, Minimum Odds per bet: 1/2 (1.50). Minimum Stake per bet: £5 per line. Minimum number of bets: 5 per tournament. Tournament Timeout: -25 units. Tournaments run each match week starting from 5 September 2022 & ending 17 May 2023. This promotion consists of 12 individual tournaments. Full T&C's Apply

As well as running a consistent ‘tournaments’ offer for the Premier League, Mr. Play also runs the same promotion for the major European competitions.

The premise for this offer is identical to the Premier League Tournaments offer, with you needing to place at least five bets to qualify, with each bet needing to be at least £5.

All bets on the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League will count, with the dates of which you'll be able to take part in this promo being listed in the T&C’s.

Again, only £1 of any stake will count when claiming points on winning bets, with the minimum odds for each qualifying wager needing to be at least 1//2.

The players that are based within the top 20 of the leaderboard each week will claim a share of the prize pool, with these the awards for those that manage to:

1st Place - £300 Cash

2nd Place - £200 Cash

3rd Place - £100 Cash

4th & 5th Place - £50 Cash

6th to 10th Place - £30 Free Bet

11th to 20th Place - £15 Free Bet

PlayBoost

Mr. Play allow users to get a generous profit boost on their winning accumulator bets, with players able to get up to a 77% boost on their winning accumulators.

Simply create an acca that contains at least four legs, with each selection needing to have odds of 1/5 (1.2) or greater, with you getting a bigger profit boost the more legs you include.

You're able to claim a profit boost of up to 77% and win a maximum of £11,000, with these the profit boosts you're able to claim depending on how may legs your accumulator contains:

4-folds – 4%

5-folds – 7%

6-folds – 10%

7-folds – 15%

8-folds – 20%

9-folds – 25%

10-folds – 30%

11-folds – 35%

12-folds – 40%

13-folds – 45%

14-folds – 50%

15-folds – 77%

Mr. Play Bonus Code Review

Pros Cons Welcome bonus is easy to claim Bonus amount offered could be greater Strong existing customer offers High minimum odds for qualifying bet Excellent range of football markets Free bets only issued as one credit

Mr. Play’s welcome offer is one that should take no time at all to claim, with you just needing to sign up, make your first £10 minimum deposit and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1.

Your £15 bonus will be issued to your account no matter whether this qualifying bet wins or loses, with the Mr. Play bonus amount on offer proving to be good, but not great.

A lot of their competitors allow you to claim more than the £15 offered by Mr. Play, whilst the minimum odds needed for your qualifying bet are fairly high at 1/1.

They do have a strong selection of football markets and offers for existing players, with the latter allowing you to win loads as cash or free bets if you’re successful.

Personal Experience with Mr. Play

My experience in the betting industry, and knowledge of bookmakers, allows me to decipher where a bookie succeeds and fails by simply using their sportsbook for a small period of time.

Given this, I’m easily able to tell which areas Mr. Play excels in, as well as which areas could do with improvement.

From my personal experience of using them, Mr. Play proves to be a strong option to use when placing your online football bets.

The range of markets they have available for all major football leagues/competitions are strong, whilst their current customer offers allow all users to win free bets and cash every week.

Their welcome offer proves to be good overall given you’re able to claim a £15 bonus from just a £10 stake.

However, this could definitely be better given the amount you’re able to claim in free bets with competing bookmakers such as William Hill, bet365 and BetFred to name a few.

I was attracted to Mr. Play as a bookmaker once learning about their strong range of football markets and how simple their welcome offer was to claim.

Ultimately, Mr.Play proves to be a good option to side with then betting on football online, with it being worth signing up even if it’s just to take advantage of their welcome offer.

Mr. Play Bonus Code FAQs

Do I need a Mr.Play Bonus Code?

No. You do not need to enter a bonus code at sign-up with their sportsbook in order to claim their welcome offer and get £15 in free bets.

This makes the offer a simple one to claim overall, with you able to place your qualifying bet and claim your bonus in minutes without needing to enter a bonus code.

How do I claim Mr. Play’s sign up offer?

The process you need to go through to claim Mr. Play’s sign up offer proves to be simple and easy to follow.

All you need to do is go to their online site via the offer listed in this piece, sign up for an account, make your first deposit and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/1.

Once done, you’ll be able to claim your £15 Mr. Play bonus to use on whichever markets you please.

Can I withdraw my free bets for real cash with Mr. Play?

No. You won’t be able to withdraw any free bets for real cash with Mr. Play, with you needing to place any you receive from Mr. Play before they expire.

Given this, it’s always worth checking exactly how long your free bets last for to ensure you avoid having them expire before you’re able to place them.

Is Mr. Play a legit bookmaker?

Yes. Mr. Play is a completely legit and licenced online bookmaker, with their online sportsbook being live in the UK for almost four years now.

They have received a licence from the UK Gambling Commision and are regulated by them, thus you can be assured they’re completely legal.

What existing customer promotions do Mr. Play offer?

Mr. Play runs a few existing customer offers for both new and current users to get involved with, offers that run every week throughout the football season.

They run a number of tournaments centred around both the Premier League and UEFA competitions every week.

These are free to enter, with you able to win free bets and cash depending on where you finish on the leaderboard each week.