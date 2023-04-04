Goal bring you the latest Championship Promotion Odds as it draws to a close.

With just eight games to go in the Championship this season, Burnley have the title at their mercy as they find themselves 11 points clear of second-placed Sheffield United.

The Blades are also in a strong position to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League given they have assembled a six-point cushion on Middlesbrough and Luton and have the advantage of having played one game fewer.

Boro host leaders Burnley at The Riverside on Good Friday and will be eyeing a home victory as they bid to bridge the gap on Sheffield United, while fourth-placed Luton head to fifth-placed Millwall in a contest that could have huge ramifications on the playoff picture.

2022/23 Championship Promotion Odds:

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team Odds Burnley N/A Sheffield United 1/16 Middlesbrough 11/8 Luton 7/2 Millwall 9/2 West Brom 5/1 Norwich 7/1 Blackburn 7/1

Blades on course to follow classy Clarets home

The Championship title looks done and dusted with Burnley, who have suffered just two defeats in 38 league games, well on course to breaking the 100-point barrier under Vincent Kompany.

Sheffield United are 1/16 to follow champions-elect Burnley home having responded well to their recent setbacks with back-to-back away wins at Sunderland and Norwich.

It looked as if Middlesbrough were about to mount a serious challenge to the Blades when they got the better of them in a 3-1 win at Bramall Lane in mid-February.

Boro have been transformed since appointing Michael Carrick as manager in October and although they have won 16 of their 24 games under his reign, their latest 4-2 defeat at a relegation-threatened Huddersfield outfit may have knocked the stuffing out of them.

That loss leaves them six points behind Sheffield United and while Boro have to face leaders Burnley and playoff hopefuls Norwich and Luton during their run-in, the Blades still have games against three of the bottom four to come.

So while the battle for automatic promotion to the Premier League looks straightforward, the playoff picture is far from conclusive.

Missing out on automatic promotion could hinder Boro’s playoff preparations and although Luton and Millwall must be respected with a top-six finish in sight, a late surge from West Brom shouldn’t be discounted.

The Baggies were expected to be involved in the title race at the start of the season but a slow start to Steve Bruce put paid to their chances.

However, Carlos Corberan’s October appointment has sparked them into action - he has guided them to 14 wins from 25 matches - and they are now only four points off the playoff places with a game in hand on many of their rivals.

West Brom have one of the strongest squads in the division at their disposal and if breaking into the top-six would be a threat to all, something that looks entirely plausible given their upcoming fixtures. They are 5/1 for promotion, a price that would soon contract if they booked their playoff ticket.

Norwich are without a win in four and stumbling at the wrong time but they face an important trip to Blackburn, who are one place above them in the table, on Good Friday.

Coventry are one team that have excelled this season but it would be somewhat of a surprise were they to outperform those in and around them from now until the end of the campaign.

Championship Table: