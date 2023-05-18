Our betting expert brings you his analysis of the Premier League top 4 odds and which teams could earn Champions League spots

As the season heats up heading into the final few matches, which teams could earn themselves Champions League football, as four teams battle it out for the final two top four spots.

2022/23 Top 4 Finish Odds

Team Odds Manchester United 1/6 Newcastle United 2/7 Liverpool 11/8 Brighton & Hove Albion 33/1

All four of these teams still have mathematical chances of getting or missing out on a top four finish. As the season heads into its final two weeks, it’s still all to play for, in the bid for the last two coveted Champions League places.

Manchester United @1/6

Man U arguably have the easiest run into the end of the league, despite still having three games to play, currently sitting 4th in the table with 66 points.

Facing Bournemouth this weekend, Chelsea midweek and then Fulham on the last day of the season. None of these games in theory should trouble the Red Devils, but based off of previous form anything could happen.

Having won only two of their previous last five games, including an embarrassing defeat at the hands of West Ham, courtesy of a David de Gea mistake.

Ten Hag’s outfit should feel confident in their own ability to secure Champions League football for next year. Yet, they must be wary of Liverpool just one point behind them in 6th.

Newcastle @2/7

Newcastle have been on an incredible run this year, with the infusion of money from their new buyers, and Eddie Howe’s tutelage, dragging them from the bottom half of the table.

Europe would be a great result for the Magpies this year, but having sat in the top four for a large portion of the season, they may well be disappointed if they don’t secure a place in the Champions League.

The biggest threat to this comes in the form of their midweek battle against Brighton. The south coast outfit have looked impressive this year and have collected points from some of the league's big boys, including Arsenal and Man U.

If they can weather this storm two, what should be easy games, await them. A relegation bound Leicester and a despondent Chelsea team, that should be mere formalities and result in six points.

Yet, they must keep their eye on Liverpool in 5th, only one point behind them. Champions League football is well within their grasp and they won’t want to let tis slip through their fingers.

Liverpool @11/8

The Merseyside team have been on a drive to remedy their season, which in their opinion has been disappointing to say the least.

Liverpool had seemingly gone from challenging for the League, to possibly missing out on Europe all together. However, winning each and every one of their last seven games, could catapult them into Champions League places.

This would satiate the club, who will not only feel this is their rightful place, but also need the tournament to allow them to attract transfer talent, most notably their bid for Jude Bellingham.

To secure this however, they must first get past Aston Villa. This Birmingham side have been on an impressive run this year, and will be no pushovers, as three points here would take them into European spots for the first time in 10 years.

Liverpool have it all to play for heading into the last two games of the season, and certainly could secure a top four finish, but only results go their way, and the teams ahead of them slip up.

Brighton @33/1

The work done by Robeto de Zerbi has been nothing short of miraculous. A trip to the League Cup final, a wealth of young talent that is taking the league and world by storm, has allowed for Brighton to have the possibility of European football for the first time in the club's history.

Yet the Seagulls find themselves in a difficult position, seven points off the top four, still having four games to play, with most having merely two or three. As well as having to play Newcastle, and the yet to be crowned champions Manchester City.

Tiredness and fatigue may set in as the south coast side attempt to overcome some colossal matches, all contributing to a slim chance of making the top 4.

They are certainly not down and out, and have shown the miraculous nature of their football team at many points. A late challenge could be on, but similarly to Liverpool they need teams ahead of them to slip up.

