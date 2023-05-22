Premier League Winner Odds: 2023/24 Season

The Premier League winner odds for the 2023/24 season are now out, with Manchester City 4/6 to claim a fourth successive title

Premier League Winner Odds

Team Odds Man City 4/6 Arsenal 7/1 Man Utd 8/1 Liverpool 8/1 Chelsea 12/1 Newcastle 14/1

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

City's stunning end-of-season form, coupled with Arsenal's downturn in recent weeks, meant that Pep Guardiola's side were named champions of England for the fifth time in six years on Saturday when Mikel Arteta's men were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal, who were eight points clear at the top on April 7, were relentlessly pursued by the Citizens, who have now posted a 12-game winning run in the league after Sunday's 1-0 home victory over Chelsea.

It could yet be a historic treble-winning campaign for Guardiola's side as they also have the chance to add the FA Cup and Champions League to their bulging trophy cabinet in the next few weeks.

City remain the benchmark

When the new Premier League campaign kicks off in August, it will again be City who the others will surely have to beat, and such is the quality and depth of their squad that they are already 4/6 favourites to retain their crown for a fourth year in a row.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see at least a couple of big-money arrivals at the Etihad over the summer to further strengthen Guardiola's options, although with Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and the prolific Erling Haaland - to name just three of their attacking stars - all enjoying brilliant seasons, the City boss knows he already has a world-class squad at his disposal.

Arsenal aiming to build on impressive campaign

The early outright odds suggest only three other clubs have any chance of stopping City's dominance, with this season's runners-up, Arsenal, viewed as the next best at 7/1.

It could be argued the Gunners exceeded expectations in mounting a title bid this term but apart from a difficult past month or so, they have enjoyed a fine campaign. Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have all played their part, and with a hungry, young squad who will have learned plenty from this season, they could well be the team that pushes City closest again next time.

United and Liverpool need to improve

Liverpool and Manchester United are both rated at 8/1 for Premier League glory next season, but the north-west giants will have to improve considerably if they are to challenge in 2023-24.

United are clearly moving in the right direction under Erik Ten Hag, but their away form this season has not been good enough to see them mount a title bid, with the Red Devils losing eight games on the road.

They could yet stop City from winning the Treble by beating their local rivals in the FA Cup Final, but United appear some way short of scrapping with City at the top over the course of an entire campaign.

Liverpool have had an inconsistent season and are set to finish outside the top four for the first time since 2016. Jurgen Klopp's ageing squad have dropped far too many points against teams in the bottom half to leave them way off the pace.

A busy summer in the transfer window is expected at Anfield in the hope that Klopp can then work his magic and get the Reds back into contention.

However, bridging a 20-plus points gap to City in 2023-24 looks like an arduous task.

Newcastle on the up

Of the rest, wealthy Newcastle have had a remarkable season and look destined for the Champions League. With more investment expected over the summer, the Magpies could emerge as dark horses for the title next season, although establishing themselves in the top four on a consistent basis will be the first target for Eddie Howe.

Chelsea must have a better campaign than their woeful 2022-23, and Mauricio Pochettino seems set to take over as he looks to mould a successful team out of an expensively-assembled squad.

They have no shortage of talent, but getting the Blues back into the top four first is also likely to be the new boss at Stamford Bridge's main aim next season.