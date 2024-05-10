bwin Welcome Offer and Bonus Code: May 2024

Claim the bwin welcome offer and get the stake from your first bet back as a free bet up to £20 if it goes on to lose in May 2024.

bwin Welcome Offer: May 2024

How to Claim Your bwin Welcome Offer

bwin are giving all new players the chance to get the stake from their first bet back as a free bet up to £20 if it loses, with users needing to place this on a 3+ leg accumulator with odds of 2/1 or more to be eligible.

In order the claim the bwin welcome offer, simply follow the steps below:

Head to bwin via the link above Hit ‘Register’ Enter your personal info such as name, date of birth, address and email Once done choose your username and password Finish the account creation process Deposit £20 into your account Place this £20 on any sports multi-bet with 3+ selections at odds of 2/1 (3.00) or greater If this bet loses, your stake will be refunded as a free bet up to £20 Free bets cannot be withdrawn as real cash and will expire after seven days

How does the bwin welcome offer compare with competitors

bwin offer one of the few money-back as a free bet offers in the UK right now, and these are comfortably one of the best types of sign up bonuses around in terms of safety.

This is because players can know they'll receive their stake back as a free bet if it loses, allowing them to take a greater a greater punt on their initial wager.

It creates a sort of win-win for the players, as they will either get their profits or a free bet back if it loses.

The bonus amount is pretty strong at £20 especially given the nature of this offer, although it must be the said the minimum qualifying odds of 2/1 are slightly high.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. bwin £20 Money Back Bet 100% No Code 2. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL 3. Mr. Play Bet £10 Get £15 150% No Code 4. 10bet Bet £100 Get £50 50% No Code

Key Terms and Conditions of the bwin Welcome Offer

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Stake bwin £20 £20 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ | New UK players only | Min deposit req. £10 | Certain deposit methods excluded | Place 1 sport bet (3+ selections) | Excl Horse Racing | Min stake £10 | Max stake £20 | Min Odds 2/1 (3.0) | Max FreeBet £20 for football only | FreeBet valid for 7 days | FreeBet stake not returned | T&Cs apply Full T&Cs

bwin's welcome offer requires players to place their qualifying bet on a 3+ leg accumulator with odds of 2/1 (3.00) or greater. This could be an accumulator or single-match bet builder.

If this loses, players will receive the stake from this bet back as a free bet up to £20, with this being the maximum amount you can claim back.

Your free bets will expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash, whilst no promo code is required at sign-up to claim this offer.

bwin’s Offers for Existing Customers

bwin have a few bonuses and promotions outside of their sign-up offer for players to take advantage of, with a few free-to-play games thrown into the mix.

Boost your Acca

bwin gives all their players the opportunity to boost the profits of their winning accumulator bets.

Punters will be given a bonus set of ‘extra winnings’ on top of any other profits already earned from the acca bet.

Extra winnings are calculated as a percentage of the profits of the acca, with this percentage rising according to the number of legs included within the bet, with these being as such:

Trebles, 5% bonus

4-folds, 10% bonus

5-folds, 12% bonus

6-folds, 15% bonus

7-folds, 20% bonus

8-folds, 25% bonus

9-folds, 30% bonus

10-folds, 35% bonus

11-folds, 40% bonus

12-folds, 50% bonus

13-folds, 60% bonus

14-folds or more 70% bonus

For the bet to count for this promotion, bettors must have 3+ legs included and each selection must have odds of 1/4 (1.25) or higher, with this bet needing to be placed on the following sports:

Football

American Football

Baseball

Ice Hockey

Tennis

Predict 5

bwin's 'Predict 5’ is a free-to-play game that gives bettors the opportunity to test their football knowledge and win cash or free bets in the process.

Players will be asked to predict the scores of five pre-selected football matches, with prizes being awarded corresponding to the number of matches correctly predicted, with these being as follows:

Correctly predict 5 correct scores to win a share of £5,000 in Cash

Correctly predict 4 correct scores to win £100 in Free Bets.

Correctly predict 3 correct scores to win a £10 Free Bet.

Correctly predict 2 correct scores to win a £2 Free Bet.

Correctly predict 1 correct score to win 10 Casino Free Spins.

If multiple players get all five correct the top prize will be shared equally among them.

bwin Welcome Offer Review

Pros Cons Unique welcome offer High qualifying stake Strong bonus amount High qualifying odds

The bwin welcome offer is truly unique in its format, and with so few other bookmakers offering this kind of bonus, making it stand out in the best way possible.

Getting up to £20 back as a free bet if your first bet lose gives bettors a great way to kickstart their playing with bwin, as they will either receive the profits from their initial wager or a free bet if it doesn't win.

Punters can take a greater risk if they so wish on their first bet simply, safe in the knowledge that they will get their money back no matter what.

This initial bet simply has to have three or more legs within it and odds of 2/1 (3.00) or higher.

For anyone looking to claim one of the best and most unique sign up offers in the UK right now, look no further than bwin.

Personal Experience with bwin

Betting sites are my own personal area of expertise and my forte is knowing what separates the best from the rest.

Even with this, it would comfortably say bwin are an excellent option for any and all bettors, from those new to the game, or anyone looking to switch who they are playing with.

I made full use of their fantastic welcome offer, and whilst my initial bet did fail, this loss was tempered by the fact my full stake was returned to me, allowing me to go again.

Complaints cannot be levied against their online betting site either, as it possesses both a usability and functionality that provide players with an extremely easy to use betting site.

Overall I would seriously recommend bwin to any and all bettors who may want to try something new.

bwin Welcome Offer FAQs

What is the bwin welcome offer?

bwin are giving all new customers the chance to claim their initial bet back up to £20 if their initial wager loses.

The qualifying bet does have to be a 3+ leg bet with odds of 2/1 (2.00) or higher.

What is the bwin promo code?

The bwin sign-up offer does not require a promo/bonus code in order to be claimed.

This is a handy feature, as it means no new player can accidentally miss out on their welcome bonus, by forgetting to enter in any code.

Are bwin legit?

Yes. bwin are an extremely safe and reputable betting site, having been live for some time now in the UK.

They are also licenced under the UK Gambling Commission, forcing them to comply with player safety standards and user data protection rules under the threat of UK Law.

How do I cash out on bwin?

Simply find the bet you wish to cash out in the ‘My Bets’ section and hit the cash out button.

It really is that simple, with bwin offering cash out on loads of their markets, but it is not available for all so be sure to check beforehand.