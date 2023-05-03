Championship Relegation Odds: Latest betting for the 2022/23 season

Goal has the latest Championship relegation odds as the regular season for the second tier of English football heads into their final games

Blackpool and Wigan are already coming to terms with the fact they will be playing their football in League One next season, but we could be set for a grandstand finish to see who joins them in the third tier.

Huddersfield have a home game against already promoted Sheffield United on Thursday to get themselves out of trouble, but if they are beaten by the Blades then they will be back at the John Smith’s Stadium for a winner-takes-all clash against Reading.

The Royals have already had one stay of execution when they earned a draw against Wigan last week, but they could be running out of chances.

2022/23 Championship relegation odds:

Odds courtesy of Sky Bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change

Team: Odds: Reading 1/12 Huddersfield 6/1

Reading have a mountain to climb

Despite the coronation of King Charles III, this could be a miserable weekend for the Royals as the odds are stacked against them maintaining their second-tier status.

It could all be taken out of their hands and their main hope is that they will still have something to play for when they head to West Yorkshire on Monday.

The Terriers have the advantage of having an extra game to improve their position and Reading will not be able to bank on Sheffield United being on the ball for their trip to the John Smith’s Stadium as they have already ensured they will be in the Premier League next season.

Neil Warnock’s side may also have gained confidence from a run of just one defeat in eight Championship matches.

That came in a 1-0 loss at Swansea and their home form has also been strong, with just one loss in their last seven games on their own patch.

They have posted three draws and one win in their last four at home and the victory came against a Middlesbrough side who will be in the playoffs.

While the momentum has been with the Terriers, the same cannot be said of Reading, who have been hanging on to their Championship status by their fingernails.

It has been a miserable few weeks for the Berkshire outfit after they were hit by a six-point deduction for what was described as a ‘breach of an agreed business plan for a previous profit and sustainability rule breach.’

Without that punishment, they would already be safe and it was shortly afterwards that manager Paul Ince was sacked following a defeat to a late goal at Preston.

Noel Hunt has taken over on an interim basis and they have not won any of their four matches since, even though they have earned home draws with champions Burnley and third-placed Luton.

Their away form does little to encourage any confidence that they will be able to save themselves.

The Royals have won just one of their last 17 away Championship matches and taken just one point from their last nine on the road.

They would have already been down had it not been for Yakou Meite’s last-gasp equaliser against Wigan on Saturday, which demoted the Latics, and they could be praying for another miracle on Monday.