Claiming the Virgin Bet Sign Up Offer - How to Get Involved

Virgin Bet’s “Bet £10 Get £30” sign-up offer is tempting. The 300% stake-to-bonus promotion is easy to take advantage of; bettors can sign-up, place a qualifying wager, and receive free bets within minutes.

To ensure you receive Virgin Bet’s free bets instantaneously, follow Goal.com’s step-by-step guide:

Click the ‘Join Now’ button located at the top right of their homepage. Fill in your personal details, including your full name and date of birth. Provide your phone number, home address, and email address. Select a username and password to complete the registration. No bonus code is required to claim the Virgin Bet welcome offer. Complete the account setup process. Deposit £10 into your account. Place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Once the bet is placed, you’ll receive £30 in free bets. The free bets will be credited as three £10 tokens. Free bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will expire in seven days.

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use Virgin Bet’s Free Bets on

Go to Virgin Bet’s sportsbook using the link provided above.

Four countries stage competitive league football this week, and none of them are the ones that usually dominate August. Scotland's Premiership is furthest along, reaching matchday two with Dundee v Aberdeen and St Mirren v St Johnstone at three on Saturday, then Kilmarnock v Celtic at 1.30 on Sunday, Hearts v Dundee United and Motherwell v Falkirk at three, and Rangers v Hibernian at four — Derek McInnes's first league fixture at Ibrox since his appointment. The Scottish Championship opens on Friday.

Germany contributes the 2. Bundesliga and 3. Liga, both starting on the 7th, and France adds Ligue 2 on the 8th.

England's contribution is cup football rather than league, the Premier League having been pushed back to 21 August alongside the senior divisions in Spain, Italy, France and Germany following the summer's World Cup. That English cup football is the Carabao Cup first round, running from Friday to Sunday and taking in 70 clubs drawn on a regional basis, with each tie decided on the night. Middlesbrough host Wrexham, West Ham face Portsmouth, Plymouth meet Exeter, and Preston's tie with Huddersfield has been relocated to Goodison Park.

Three UEFA competitions are also in action. Wednesday brings Champions League third qualifying round first legs, Fenerbahçe hosting Sturm Graz at 20:00 CET and Aarhus meeting Sabah. The Europa and Conference League equivalents follow on Thursday, drawing in six British and Irish clubs: Hearts at Benfica, Rangers at Jagiellonia Białystok, Motherwell away to HJK in Helsinki, Hibernian hosting Shkëndija, Shelbourne at Ajax and Bohemians against Midtjylland. Second legs are on 11 and 13 August, with winners progressing to a play-off round for a place in the league phase.

The Women's Champions League runs second-round mini-tournaments on the 5th and 8th, semi-finals first, then finals and third-place play-offs.

Beyond the competitive fixtures, the friendly schedule reaches four continents. Arsenal meet Real Betis at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin at 7.30pm on Wednesday and host Borussia Dortmund on Sunday. Chelsea face Juventus at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong and then AC Milan in Jakarta, while Aston Villa play Bayern Munich in Hong Kong on Friday. Manchester City are in Seoul twice, meeting a K-League All-Stars selection on Wednesday and Atlético Madrid on Sunday. Manchester United take on Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg and Valencia host Newcastle at the Mestalla on Saturday, with Liverpool welcoming Monaco to Anfield on Sunday. Squads remain incomplete throughout, several players still on extended post-tournament breaks.

Virgin Bet's Offer of the Week - Weekly Acca Rewards

Virgin Bet's Weekly Acca Rewards is one of the more approachable weekly clubs going, and it earns that description on the numbers. Opt in, place four accumulators of £5 or more between Monday and Sunday, each carrying four selections or better at minimum overall odds of 2/1, and a £5 free acca bet follows once they settle.

The £5 qualifying stake is the headline virtue. A great many weekly clubs set the bar at £10 or £20 a bet, which quietly excludes anyone who prefers modest stakes. Here the whole week's qualification costs £20 in total, and £5 back on that represents a 25% return on turnover — a better ratio than most of the market manages. For punters who enjoy building four-fold accas at weekend prices, this is value on activity that was already happening. The 2/1 requirement is sensible rather than punishing. Four selections at reasonable prices will clear 3.0 almost automatically, so there is no need to reach for outsiders or pad a bet with unlikely legs to qualify.

That matters: several rival clubs demand 4/1 or greater, which pushes punters into longer, less winnable bets simply to tick the box. This one lets you build the acca you actually fancy and qualify as a by-product. Four bets across seven days is also a comfortable rhythm, and this week suits it particularly well. With European qualifiers on Wednesday and Thursday, the Carabao Cup first round spread across Friday to Sunday and Scotland's Premiership in action, there is no shortage of material for four-selection accas without straying into competitions you do not follow.

The mechanics are pleasingly hands-off. Once you have opted in, qualification tracks automatically and a notification arrives when the free bet is ready — no vouchers to hunt down, no codes, no manual claiming. Small conveniences, but they are the reason people actually collect these rewards rather than forgetting them. Two practical notes. The free bet must be used on another accumulator, so it is not a general-purpose token, and free bet stakes are not returned with winnings, meaning the real value sits a little under £5. Worth confirming the expiry period and how cashed-out bets are treated.

Verdict: a well-calibrated, low-cost reward that fits naturally around ordinary weekend betting rather than reshaping it. If accas are already part of how you follow the football, this is straightforwardly worth opting into and easy to keep collecting week after week.

Analysing Virgin Bet’s Sign Up Offer - How Does it Compare?

There are several reasons to consider Virgin Bet’s £30 sign-up offer. It's a reputable bookmaker, and the promotion is straightforward, offering a 300% stake-to-bonus ratio that provides solid value.

While larger bonuses can be found with established UK bookmakers like Betfred and William Hill, Virgin Bet's offer still holds its own, especially in terms of accessibility and ease of redemption. For those seeking a hassle-free promotion, this is an ideal way to earn £30 in free bets with minimal effort.

Moreover, the £30 free bets are all available for football markets, making this offer particularly appealing to fans of the sport.

If you’ve already taken advantage of the bigger bonuses in the market, Virgin Bet’s promotion presents a simple and reliable option to earn £30 in free bets without the complexity of higher-stakes offers.

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1.Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £30 3 00% No Code 2. Coral Bet £5 Get £20 400% No Code 3. William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 400% P40 4. bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 30 0% GOAL30

Virgin Bet Sign Up Offer & Bonus Code Review – Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons Good Overall User-Experience 7-Day Expiry Date Strong Offers for Existing Customers Low Qualifying Wager

4. 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Virgin Bet’s ‘Bet £10 Get £30’ offer is unlikely to excite bettors in the manner Betfred, talkSPORT BET, William Hill, and bet365’s promotions do.

Several of the industry’s most reputable bookmakers offer sign-up deals worth up to £50; by this metric, Virgin Bet’s promotion appears modest.

Despite offering less substantial free bet returns, the UK-based bookmaker’s promotion features the same restrictive 7-day expiration date – it isn’t difficult to understand why new bettors might instead opt for the market’s more lucrative sign-up offers.

Yet, Virgin Bet has a well-rounded sportsbook with regular football-based promotions, an intuitive interface, and advantageous odds.

Virgin only launched its online betting service in 2019, yet the platform has already attracted a large customer base and received widespread 5-star reviews.

The sign-up offer’s low £10 qualifying wager makes exploring and using free bets with one of the UK’s best upcoming bookmakers accessible.

What sports can I bet on with Virgin Bet?

Virgin Bet's markets cover 24 sports in total, with the likes of football, rugby and tennis, as well as the likes of handball, volley ball and futsal all covered, all of which can be found listed below:

Football (Soccer)

Horse Racing

Tennis

Greyhound Racing

American Football

Ice Hockey

Rugby Union

Rugby League

Golf

Basketball

Snooker

Darts

eSports

Baseball

Boxing / MMA

Cycling

Handball

Table Tennis

Volleyball

Futsal

Gaelic Games

Winter Sports

Virtual Sports

Politics

TV & Specials

Our Experience with Virgin Bet

While Virgin Media are undoubtedly among the UK’s most reputable brands, its betting platform is still in its infancy. Upon testing their sportsbook, there’s reason to believe in Virgin Bet’s potential.

The website’s branding, a clean red and white colour wave with the Virgin logo placed in the left-hand corner, immediately feels familiar.

Unlike some lesser-known bookmakers, which can, on occasion, make new bettors feel sceptical, Virgin Bet’s digital interface creates the perception of a platform that’s professional, efficient, and slick.

Still, a user-friendly website or best betting app would do little to convince new punters if the betting experience was limited, but Virgin Bet nails its competitive odds and football markets.

Furthermore, Virgin Bet’s range of football-specific promotions for existing customers is among the industry’s most rewarding and accessible.

For example, earning a weekly £5 free accumulator bet is more straightforward than comparable promotions elsewhere.

While Virgin Bet’s sign-up offer does not match some of the market’s biggest names, it’s worth taking advantage of to explore this rapidly growing bookmaker.

Virgin Bet Payment Methods

Unfortunately, Virgin Bet does not support deposits from E-Wallets, Apple Pay, Bank Transfer, or Credit Card.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Max Deposit Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Free £5 £20,000 Instant PayPal Free £10 £20,000 Instant

And their withdrawal methods are as follows:

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Max Withdrawal Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Free £10 £20,000 1-3 Working Days PayPal Free £10 £20,000 Instant Bank Transfer Free £10 £20,000 2-5 Working Days

Virgin Bet Sign Up Offer Summary

Virgin Bet’s sportsbook is well-rounded; their Achilles' heel lies in their limited deposit options.

Nonetheless, while more lucrative sign-up offers are available elsewhere, Virgin Bet’s offer still provides value — it just doesn't match the overall strength of the bookmaker's wider offerings.

Bettors must ask themselves: 'Would I rather take advantage of a market-leading sign-up offer with an inferior betting experience, or would I prefer to find a bookmaker with whom I can develop a longstanding relationship and be rewarded for my loyalty?’

If a bettor is looking for long-term value, Virgin Bet could represent an underrated pick; it has great football offers, competitive odds, and an enjoyable user-experience.

Bookmaker Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Qualifying Odds 1/2 (1.50) Minimum Deposit £10 New Customer Offers 3.5 / 5 Payment Methods 3 / 5

Top 3 Virgin Bet Existing Customer Offers

As you’d imagine from one of the UK’s most recognisable brands, Virgin Bet’s range of football-specific offers for existing customers is strong.

With the UK-based online sportsbook, bettors are rewarded for their loyalty with weekly £5 free accumulator bets, advantageous payout offers, and price boosts among other notable promotional features.

These are Virgin Bet’s most enticing offers for existing customer:

£5 Free Acca Bet

Obtaining Virgin Bet’s weekly £5 free accumulator bet is easier than you’d imagine.

To claim the free bet, all you need to do is opt-in to the promotion, then place four accumulator bets of £5 or more, each with at least four selections and minimum overall odds of 2/1, between Monday and Sunday.

Once these four qualifying bets have settled, you’ll be rewarded with a £5 free acca bet that you can use on another accumulator.

Paid Out as Winner

Losing a bet after your backed team bottles a two-goal lead is infuriating. Fortunately, with Virgin Bet, you don't have to worry about that.

If you place a single, multi, or Bet Builder bet on a team to win before the match starts, and that team goes two goals ahead at any point during the first 90 minutes, Virgin Bet will pay out your bet as a winner.

The pay out feature is applied regardless of whether the opposition manages to come back and draw or even win the match.

Once your team takes a 2-goal lead, your bet is locked in as a winner, giving you peace of mind even if things take a turn later on in the game.

The offer is available on over 50 competitions, including the Premier League, Champions League, and EFL.

Price Boosts

Virgin Bet sporadically offers Price Boosts designed to improve the odds on several football leagues.

Price Boosts are only available for single bets, and stake limits vary.

All existing Virgin Bet customers can take advantage of the promotion, which typically appears for England and Europe’s biggest weekly features in the Premier League and Champions League.

Virgin Bet Sign Up Offer & Bonus Code FAQs

What is the Virgin Bet sign up offer?

Virgin Bet offers new customers a “Bet £10 Get £30” sign-up promotion. Once you deposit and place a £10 qualifying bet on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher, you’ll receive £30 in free bets, issued as two £10 tokens and two £5 tokens. No bonus code is required.

How does Virgin Bet’s sign-up offer compare to other bookmakers?

While Virgin Bet’s offer is smaller than some competitors like Betfred or bet365, it stands out for its simplicity and low £10 qualifying stake. It’s ideal for bettors looking for a straightforward way to earn free bets without complicated terms.

Do I need a Bonus Code to claim the Virgin Bet Sign-Up Offer?

No, you aren't required to enter a bonus code when creating your account with Virgin Bet in order to claim their sign-up offer and get your £30 in free bets.

Does Virgin Bet offer promotions for existing customers?

Yes. Virgin Bet rewards existing customers with weekly £5 accumulator bets, early payouts on teams that take a 2-goal lead, and regular price boosts across top football leagues.

What are the limitations of Virgin Bet’s platform?

The main drawbacks include a relatively modest sign-up offer compared to industry leaders and limited deposit options—excluding Apple Pay, E-Wallets, and credit cards. Additionally, free bets expire in seven days, so bettors must act quickly.

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