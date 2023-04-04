The Virgin Bet bonus code allows new bettors to claim £20 in free bets from a £10 qualifying stake via their sign up offer.

Virgin Bet Bet Bonus Code - April 2023

How to use your Virgin Bet bonus code

Virgin Bet’s sign up process should only take you a few minutes to navigate through, with you only needing to enter a few personal details to get your account set up.

No bonus code is needed when setting up your account to be eligible for Virgin Bet’s sign up offer, a factor that makes their offer a little easier to claim.

To claim Virgin Bet’s welcome offer, simply follow these steps:

Head to Virgin Bet’s sportsbook via the offer listed above Hit the ‘Join Now’ button in the top right of their homepage Enter your personal information such as full name and date of birth Then, enter your phone number, home address, email address Choose your username and password No bonus code is required to claim the Virgin Bet welcome offer Finish the account creation process Make a £10 deposit Place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher You’ll be given £20 in free bets once this bet has been placed Free bets will be issued in the form of two x £10 free bet tokens Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and expire after seven days

Virgin Bet performance at the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards

Category UK Bookmaker Award Ranking 2022 Football Odds 15th Market Selection 8th Customer Service 1st Banking 13th Betting Experience 15th Welcome Bonus 6th Existing Customer Offers 7th Overall 8th

The UK Bookmaker Awards are a yearly event that helps celebrate the achievements of certain bookmakers and their performances in certain categories.

Virgin Bet performed well in the 2022 edition of the awards, as they managed to finish eighth overall thanks to their performance in categories such as ‘Customer Service’ and ‘Welcome Bonus’.

They also did well in the ‘Existing Customer Offers’ and ‘Market Selection’ categories, finishing inside the top eight in both.

Virgin Bet only finished outside the top eight in three of the eight categories listed above, as they excelled in a majority of categories.

How does the Virgin Bet Welcome Offer compare with competitors

Sportsbook Bonus Offer Bonus % Bonus Code Virgin Bet Bet £10 Get £20 200% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of each-way bets only. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. each-way & multiple bets), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Coral Bet £5 Get £20 400% No Code Key Terms and Conditions: 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 1x £20 free bet. Free bet available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bet valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply. William Hill Bet £10 Get £40 400% P40 Key Terms and Conditions: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. 4x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 300% 365GOAL Key Terms and Conditions: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Virgin Bet allows new users signing up with their sportsbook the chance to claim £20 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying stake.

The bonus amount offered by Virgin Bet is pretty strong, bettering the amounts offered by sites such as Mr Play and Luckster, whilst matching the likes of Coral and LiveScore Bet.

Although, it must be said that there are a number of other UK bookmakers, such as BetVictor, BetFred and Parimatch, that allow you to claim more than the £20 on offer here.

You’ll need to place a £10 bet to claim your welcome bonus, a fairly generous amount that is only bettered by a small number of competitors.

The minimum odds for your qualifying stake are also quite generous at 1/2 (1.5), with only sites such as bet365 and Sky Bet offering lower minimum odds requirements for their welcome offers.

Your £20 in free bets will be issued in the form of two £10 free bets, with you being given seven days to use these before they expire.

The fact your free bets are split into two separate tokens is good, as

Virgin Bet managed a sixth-placed finish at the most recent UK Bookmaker awards, a result that’s pretty hard to argue against given how easy it is to claim.

The bonus amount offered could be stronger, however the qualifying stake and minimum odds of the bonus are strong, whilst no bonus code being needed at sign up also proves to be a plus.

Virgin Bet finished inside the top six for the ‘Welcome Bonus’ category at the 2022 UK Bookmaker Awards, a strong finish and a finish that you’d say is deserved all things considered.

Key Terms and Conditions of Virgin Bet Bonus Code

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Deposit Virgin Bet £20 £10 Key Terms and Conditions: New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of each-way bets only. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. each-way & multiple bets), stakes not returned. Full T&Cs apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

It should only take a few minutes for you to complete the account creation process with Virgin Bet, with you just needing a handful of personal details to create your account.

No bonus code will be required either, with you just then needing to deposit £10 and place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/2 (1.5).

After this bet has settled, you will then be able to claim your £20 free bets, with these being issued in the form of two £10 free bet tokens.

You’ll be able to use these free bets on any market with any odds, with you having seven days to claim these free bets once your qualifying bet has settled.

You will then have seven days to use these free bets once they’ve been claimed, with the free bets expiring should you fail to use them within this time frame.

Your free bet amount will not be included in the final payout for any winning bets they’re used for.

Virgin Bet Offers for Existing Players

Virgin Bet has a number of offers that both new and current bettors can take advantage of, with these allowing you to claim both free bets and cash every week.

Bet and Get

Virgin Bet allows players to claim a free bet when placing specific bets on certain matches, with these being specified in the offer.

These promotions will usually be offered on matches involving well-known teams, with these being offered for both club and international games.

Their ‘bet and get’ offers will usually require you to bet either £5 or £10, with you then being able to claim a £5 free bet from this.

You will usually be required to place your qualifying bet on specific markets, such as a bet builder or request-a-bet.

This bet will need to be placed on a market with certain odds, with these minimum odds, which are stated in the terms and conditions of the offer, usually being 2/1 or higher.

£10 Free Accumulator Bet

Virgin Bet allows players to claim a £10 free bet to use on an accumulator when they place two £10 accumulator bets throughout the week.

In order to qualify for this offer, you just need to place a bet on two £10 accumulators, with these accumulators needing to be at least four legs and have odds of at least 5/1 (6.0) or higher.

Once these have been placed between Monday to Sunday, you’ll then be able to claim a £10 free accumulator bet.

This free bet will be valid for 48 hours and must be used on an accumulator with at least four legs.

Fives

As well as giving away free bets, Virgin Bet also lets you claim cash every week via their ‘Fives’ promotion.

You’ll be assigned five players every week, with one getting revealed each day, with you getting cash for every goal scored by one of these players in the specified games.

Once you have been assigned your five players, you’ll be able to spin a wheel, with this determining how much cash you’ll be given every time one of your players scores.

You’ll be able to withdraw your cash immediately, with you not needing to meet any wagering requirements in order to do so.

Virgin Bet Bonus Code Review

Pros Cons Strong offers for existing customer Free bet amount could be greater Fairly low qualifying stake Only have limited time to use free bets

Virgin Bet’s offer proves to be strong overall, with it being easy to claim your free bets, with your bonus not coming with many either.

You’ll need to place a relatively low qualifying stake of £10 to claim your welcome bonus, an amount that is pretty standard amongst fellow UK bookmakers.

The £20 bonus amount is also strong, especially when you consider how easy the offer is to claim as a whole, however it is bettered by numerous competitors.

Industry leaders such as bet365, William Hill and Sky Bet all allow you to claim between £30 to £40, with these amounts sometimes doubling the bonus on offer with Virgin Bet.

The minimum odds requirements for Virgin Bet’s welcome offer are standard at 1/2 (1.5), with only a small handful of competitors allowing you to place your qualifying stake on a market with lower odds than this.

Your £20 bonus is separated into two £10 free bet tokens, allowing you to spread your welcome bonus across various bets instead of using it on just one.

Virgin Bet also caters to existing customers as well, with those that already have an account with their sportsbook able to claim numerous free bets throughout each week, as well as cash.

They will run game-specific offers, such as ‘bet and get’, depending on which games are on that week, as well as ongoing promotions such as ‘Fives’ or their ‘£10 free acca bet’.

You won’t be short of options when it comes to placing your qualifying bet or free bets, as Virgin Bet’s football markets are very generous.

Personal Experience with Virgin Bet

I’ve become very familiar with Virgin Bet’s sportsbook over the past few years after signing up for an account with them.

Given this, I’m in a good place to offer my opinion on Virgin Bet, as well as summarise my experience of using their sportsbook.

Virgin Bet aren’t as popular and well-known as the likes of bet365, Sky Bet and William Hill, however this shouldn’t take away from the overall quality of their betting site.

Their sign up offer is one that proves very easy to claim, with you not requiring to enter a bonus code to be eligible, whilst you only need to deposit and stake £10 to claim your free bets.

This is a pretty strong minimum deposit and stake amount, whilst the minimum odds requirements for your qualifying bet, 1/2 (1.5), are also good.

The £20 bonus amount is good overall, however it is bettered by a number of other bookmakers, although the fact this amount is split into two £10 free bets is great.

They offer a strong amount of offers for existing players, with you able to claim a number of free bets and cash amounts each week via these.

Their eighth-place finish overall in the most recent UK Bookmaker Awards was deserved, with Virgin Bet proving to exceed in a number of important areas including sign up offer and existing customer offers.

Virgin Bet Bonus Code FAQs

Do I need a bonus code for Virgin Bet?

No. You will not be required to enter a bonus code at sign up with Virgin Bet in order to be eligible for their sign up offer.

How do I claim Virgin Bet’s sign up offer?

Simply head to Virgin Bet’s site via the offer listed in this piece, sign up for an account without entering a bonus code and make a £10 minimum deposit.

Then, simply place a £10 bet on any market with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or higher, with you then being able to claim your £20 in free bets once this has settled.

How long does Virgin Bet take to pay out?

Some withdrawal methods offered by Virgin Bet will take as long as 24 hours before the transaction has gone through.

Some methods will take between 24 to 72 hours, whilst some will take as long as five days.

Do Virgin Bet have any existing customer offers?

Yes. Virgin Bet has a handful of existing customer offers that both new and current users can claim each week to get their hands on free bets and cash.

They will normally run a number of ‘bet and get’ offers regarding the biggest matches taking place each week, with you able to claim free bets from this offer, as well as their ‘£10 acca free bet offer’.

In addition to this, you’re also able to claim cash each week thanks to their ‘Fives’ offer, with this being completely free to play.

What is the minimum deposit for Virgin Bet?

The minimum amount you’re allowed to deposit with Virgin Bet is £10, with users being required to do this in order to claim their welcome offer.