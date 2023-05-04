Next Premier League Manager to be Sacked Odds: Latest Betting for the 2022/23 Season

Goal has the latest Next Premier League Manager to be Sacked Odds as we head into the last few games of the 2022/23 campaign.

This season has been remarkable in so many ways and the pressure of staying and competing in the Premier League is perhaps more intense than ever before, with a plethora of managers having already lost their top-flight jobs.

In total in the 2022/23 campaign, there have already been 15 manager casualties - a new, perhaps unwanted record with five more sackings than any other season before.

Javi Gracia was the latest to go as Leeds United became the fourth Premier League club this season to have sacked two managers, joining Chelsea, Tottenham and Southampton.

With at least four games to go in the top flight, there may still be time for the axe to fall again, and Goal takes a look at those that are deemed most at risk.

Next Premier League Manager to be Sacked Odds:

Manager Name: Odds: No Manager to Leave 1/2 Frank Lampard 3/1 Steve Cooper 10/1 David Moyes 12/1 Ruben Selles 12/1 Sam Allardyce 20/1 Dean Smith 25/1 Ryan Mason 25/1 Julen Lopetegui 50/1 Sean Dyche 66/1 Jurgen Klopp 80/1

Time’s running out...surely?

Bearing in mind that the market will be settled one way or another once the games kick off on the final day of the season, it is no surprise that "No manager to leave" is an odds-on favourite.

There are so few games left in the campaign and most of the clubs that are, or have been, in peril have already made at least one move to salvage their status, while those clubs that have performed below expectations may just be waiting for the summer break to draw a line through this season, and make plans to start afresh.

Even those managers who have been linked with other clubs due to their relative success on the field - Roberto De Zerbi (250/1) springs to mind - are unlikely to be pursued until they have seen this season's job through, particularly if there are still targets to achieve for their current clubs.

Lampard stock is falling

The manager deemed most at risk should the axe fall once again is Frank Lampard, and he has already been sacked once this season.

After what was a reasonable start to the season at Everton, Lampard's Toffees soon slipped into a terrible run of form that saw them win one game in 12 matches in the league, losing nine, with a 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham the final straw.

However, Chelsea decided enough was enough with Graham Potter, who had replaced Thomas Tuchel in September, and turned to their all-time record goalscorer and former manager, Lampard, to at least see the club through to the end of the season.

Lampard's return though has been disastrous, losing all six games that he has been in charge of, not helped by a Champions League double header against Real Madrid, with the Blues scoring just two goals in that run.

Although the recent result against Arsenal may have been expected, the manner of their 3-1 defeat would hardly have instilled confidence that Lampard can finish the season positively.

Chelsea have slipped down to 12th place in the standings, below both Brentford, Fulham, and Crystal Palace, and are level on points with Bournemouth - who were seen as relegation candidates not so long ago.

Whether the club's hierarchy thinks that there is any point in changing manager for a fourth time this season is worth it, with five games to go, remains to be seen.

Summer is coming

Steve Cooper seems to have been a manager under pressure for most of the season, with speculation aplenty about when Nottingham Forest would tread a new path since their remarkable spending spree last summer.

Forest may be 18th in the standings - on goal difference - but as they are still in with a chance of survival and having waited this long to pull the trigger. It would be something of a surprise if the Tricky Trees parted company with the man who got them up from the Championship at this late stage.

Ruben Selles may have enjoyed a good result here and there but Southampton have looked in deep trouble for a long time. regardless, while David Moyes looks to have at least done enough to secure West Ham's top-flight status, while he has also steered the Hammers to the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

The next three in the betting are all stop-gap measures anyway, and the off-season might be seen as the better time to start anew.

How does Next Manager Betting Work:

Sky Bet have offered odds on the next manager to be sacked, or to leave their club.

This only applies to managers who will have left their current position at a club before kick off on the final day of the league, 28th of May 2023.

If a manager leaves his club before 15:00 on the final day of the season this is all that will matter.

If no manager has been sacked then the ‘No Manager to Leave’ selection will have won.

If the manager you have bet on has left his post before 28/05/23 then this will count as a win.

If a manager has been placed on ‘Gardening Leave’ however this will not count.