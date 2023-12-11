Learn exactly how to claim £20 in free bets with the Matchbook sign up offer and promo code in December 2023.

Matchbook Sign Up Offer and Promo Code - December 2023

How to claim your Matchbook sign up offer and promo code

The Matchbook sign up offer and promo code are super easy and simple to use, taking mere minutes to claim your £20 in free bets.

All you need to do is:

Go to the Matchbook online site via the link above Start creating an account Enter in your personal information, including an email, home address and phone number Input the promo code MB20 when prompted Finalise this process by creating a username and password Deposit and amount up to £20 Place this on the Matchbook Exchange or Matchbook Zero with odds of 4/5 (1.80) Should this first bet lose your stake will be refunded up to £20 Free bets cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

How does Matchbook’s sign up offer compare with competitors?

The Matchbook sign up offer and promo code are a nice little kickstart to any users playing with them.

Essentially it allows players to place their first bet risk-free, as the stake will be refunded as a free bet should they lose.

This is great as it can allow for users to take some bigger odds on their first bet, and in turn greater potential profits, all while allowing for them to get their stake back should this lose.

These offers are few and far between, mainly because they are great for users, and thus should be considered as a rare gem for any players out there.

Low initial odds also set this apart, with most requiring the first bet to be placed at 1/1 (2.00) or higher. Matchbook offering odds of 4/5 (1.80), while only marginally lower, does open up more in the way of options for users.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. Matchbook £20 Back as a Free Bet 100% MB20 2. Virgin Bet Bet £10 get £20 200% No Code 3. bet365 Bet £10 get £30 300% 365GOAL 4. Unibet £40 back as Free Bet 100% No Code

The user must enter Bonus Code 'MB20' during registration Minimum Odds of 1.8 for first bet to qualify. Losses will be refunded on first bet only, as a free bet - up to £20. Users cannot back and lay the same selection on the first bet. Qualifying bets open to Exchange, Matchbook Zero & Multiples Only open to users who deposit via debit card. New Customers Only. 18+. Be Gamble Aware. T&Cs Apply.

Key Terms and Conditions of Matchbook’s sign up offer and promo code

Sportsbook Bonus Amount Minimum Stake Matchbook £20 Free Bet £10 Key Terms and Conditions: The user must enter Bonus Code ‘MB20’ during registration Minimum Odds of 1.8 for first bet to qualify. Losses will be refunded on first bet only, as a free bet - up to £20. Users cannot back and lay the same selection on the first bet. Qualifying bets open to Exchange, Matchbook Zero & Multiples Only open to users who deposit via debit card. New Customers Only. 18+. Be Gamble Aware.

The Matchbook sign up offer and promo code is quite easy and simple to use with a few core things players need to know.

Firstly, the promo code MB20 must be used when signing up, without it players will become ineligible to earn their £20 free bets, should their first bet lose.

Next is that it is up to £20 in free bets is the max amount. Users can deposit and place less than this for their first bet. Should they do they can only see their initial stake matched as a free bet.

This applies to the very first bet that is placed with them, and this must be placed within seven days of opening the account with them. It also must be placed on either the Matchbook Exchange or Matchbook Zero markets.

Any free bets earned will expire after seven days, and the free bets cannot then be used on any of their other promotions.

Matchbook Sign Up Offer and Promo Code Review

Pros Cons Risk Free first bet Lower Bonus Amount Lower Initial Odds Small Expiry Window

The Matchbook sign up offer does bring their users some handy features that make it worth checking out, and of course, who would turn down the opportunity to claim some free bets?

A risk-free first bet is always great, not only because it allows you to get your stake back as a free bet should it lose.

Because this occurs players can take more of a chance on this and in turn see the potential for greater profits off the back of this.

The initial odds of this first bet are also lower than what is offered by many other bookmakers around. The difference between 4/5 and 1/1 may seem minimal yet, one betting site is often quite large actually.

The bonus amount of £20 though is at the low end of what is offered by the betting site, but it is mitigated by the fact it is a matched free bet.

The expiry window of just seven days is also quite small, but it is par for the course with most other sign up offers around.

Personal Experience with Matchbook

Having used Matchbook for some time now, I can personally recommend them to any and all users. This is because of their impressive exchange style betting site, something I always look out for.

This is because it can often bring players some of the best odds around because instead of playing against the house, you are playing against other punters.

Allowing for users to set their own odds, often at prices far better than the house, it can allow for some serious profits to be made.

Outside of this, I found their online betting site to be fluid and easy to use making playing with them an entirely enjoyable experience.

On the whole, anyone looking for a great exchange-style betting site need look no further than Matchbook.

Matchbook Sign Up Offer and Promo Code FAQs

What is the Matchbook promo code?

The Matchbook promo code is “MB20”.

This must be entered when creating an account in order for players to be eligible to claim their sign up offer.

Does Matchbook have an app?

Yes, Matchbook does have a mobile betting app.

One that has been completely redesigned for mobile so to ensure this works seamlessly on player's phones.

Can you lay multiples on Matchbook?

Yes, Matchbook does offer their players the opportunity to lay multiples.

This can be accessed via their ‘Enhanced Specials’ market.

What is the Matchbook’s commission?

As a betting exchange, Matchbook will charge you a commission on all profits.

This is only 2% with Matchbook but can rise to 4% for some markets.