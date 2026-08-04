Matchbook Sign Up Offer and Promo Code: December 2023

Claiming the Matchbook Welcome Offer - How to Get Involved

Matchbook’s impressive 10% rebate offer is quick and easy to claim. Simply sign up and place yours bet across their exchange.

Our step-by-step guide walks you through the process so you can enjoy your free bets without any hassle.

Visit the Matchbook website using the link above. Begin the account creation process. Provide your personal details, including your email, home address, and phone number. Enter the promo code REBATE when prompted. Complete the registration by choosing a username and password. Make your initial deposit Place your bets on their exchange You'll get 10% rebate on net losses up to £1000 in your first 30 days

This Week’s Footballing Action to Use Matchbook’s Free Bets on

Competitive football is back in earnest this week, the Scottish Premiership's opening round settled and the real action resuming on three fronts.

Europe leads the way, with the Champions League third qualifying round first legs on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sparta Prague against Lyon the headline, before Thursday's British and Irish interest: Rangers begin their Europa League campaign away to Jagiellonia Bialystok in Derek McInnes's first European match as manager, while Hibernian host Shkendija and Motherwell feature in the Conference League. Back home, the Premiership's second round unfolds across the weekend — Dundee v Aberdeen and St Mirren v St Johnstone at 3pm on Saturday, then Kilmarnock v Celtic (1.30pm), Hearts v Dundee United, Motherwell v Falkirk and Rangers v Hibernian (4pm) on Sunday, the last of these McInnes's first home league match at Ibrox — as the Scottish Championship kicks off on Friday with Partick Thistle v Livingston.

English competition returns via the Carabao Cup, whose first round opens on Sunday and runs to the following Tuesday, its standout ties including Leicester v Northampton, West Ham v Portsmouth, Swansea v Birmingham and a Devon derby between Plymouth and Exeter.

Away from the competitive fixtures, the summer's pre-season programme reaches its closing stages, with several of Europe's biggest clubs still to complete their preparations. Saturday is the busiest day, as Manchester United meet Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, Newcastle travel to Valencia's Mestalla, and Nottingham Forest face Udinese and then Barcelona in Udine, with Everton taking on VfB Stuttgart and Sunderland hosting RB Leipzig. Elsewhere, Manchester City continue their tour of Asia against the K-League All-Stars on Tuesday before signing off against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, while Fulham warm up against Crystal Palace on Friday and Liverpool close their own summer at home to Monaco on Sunday.

Matchbook's Offer of the Week - Monthly Mutli-Rebate

Matchbook's monthly multiples rebate is pitched at habitual accumulator bettors, giving them a reason to keep their business on the exchange by cushioning part of their monthly losses rather than rewarding a single bet or day.

Strip away the small print and the workings are simple: opt in, stake qualifying multiples of two or more legs at combined odds of 2.0 or greater, and 10% of your net losses on those bets over a calendar month comes back as free bet tokens, credited on the first of the following month. It suits the busy bettor rather than the occasional one.

A solitary tenner across a month will barely register, but a punter running several multiples a week could plausibly approach the £100 monthly ceiling, a generous cap against many comparable schemes.

Doubles, trebles, Lucky 15s and similar bets all qualify, a reasonable range for the accumulator faithful, but the omission of Bet Builders will frustrate the rising number of players who prefer stitching together same-match combinations rather than cross-event multiples.

Cashing out, meanwhile, forfeits a bet's eligibility, so those who like to lock in profit early must let their selections run to keep the rebate intact. The payout mechanics reward scrutiny before you commit. Any rebate above £50 is broken into separate free bet tokens instead of a single sum, and every token must be staked in full and used only on further multiples.

That is no small caveat: it is not cash, cannot be withdrawn, and the stake is not returned even on a winner, so the true worth sits below the headline figure. A seven-day expiry compounds the point, since the tokens must be used quickly, which may trip up anyone who claims a rebate and then hits a quiet spell.

On balance, it is a considered and reasonably generous offer for those who already build multiples as a matter of course and are content with Matchbook's exchange-style conditions. Rather than a flashy hook for newcomers, it works as a retention tool for existing customers, taking some of the sting out of accumulator betting's natural swings. For the committed multiples bettor it is a welcome addition; for the casual dabbler, the sums involved are unlikely to be large enough to change how they bet.

Analysing the Matchbook Sign Up Offer - How Does it Compare?

Matchbook’s sign-up offer is enticing; unlike several lofty other offers, this offer allows you to get a 10% rebate on net losses up to £1000.

The likes of William Hill and Betfred provide alluring free bet promotions ranging from £30 - £50, yet each includes horse racing, casino, or accumulator-specific regulations.

Matchbook's offer is strong, although for you to get any kind of bonus you will need to lose bets in the first place

While potentially lucrative, the promotion carries greater monetary risk than most rival offers.

Sportsbook Bonus offer Bonus % Bonus Code 1. Matchbook 10% Rebate on Losses up to £1000 N/A REBATE 2. BetVictor Bet £10 get £30 300 % No Code 3. Paddy Power Bet £5 get £30 600 % No Code 4. Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 5 00% No Code

Matchbook Sign Up Offer Review - Pros and Cons Explained

Pros Cons 10% rebate on offer No free bets on offer

Bettors would be forgiven for feeling sceptical about Matchbook’s rebate welcome offer.

Firstly, while undeniably less renowned than the UK’s best bookmakers, Matchbook has an excellent sportsbook with competitive odds and varied markets.

This strong offering makes it alluring, especially given their range of markets and bets on offer.

Bettors can place qualifying bets on wagers via their site or app, with the latter proving to be one of the best betting apps around at current.

You'll be able to get a 10% rebate on net losses in your first 30 days of signing up, with users able to claim a rebate of up to £1000.

This means that when players lose bets, they don't lose entirely as they'll be able to claim 10% back.

What sports can I bet on with Matchbook?

18 different sports are covered by Matchbook's range of markets, a total that does seem low, however given they're an exchange users are getting the best and most accurate odds around, with all of these sports they covered listed here:

Football (Soccer)

Horse Racing

Tennis

Basketball

American Football

Baseball

Cricket

Golf

Greyhound Racing

Formula 1 (F1)

Ice Hockey

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Darts

Australian Rules Football

eSports

Our Experience with Matchbook

Despite my earlier criticisms of Matchbook’s limited promotional offerings for existing customers, the bookmaker, formerly known for sponsoring Brentford FC’s official shirts during the 2010s, actually provides an underrated sportsbook.

Matchbook’s football markets, especially for key Premier League fixtures, are thorough. While redeeming and using my free bets, I could easily access all the team and player-specific options I typically select.

Matchbook’s digital experience is functional—unspectacular but free from frustrating lags or poor design choices.

The UK-based firm’s customer service team, reachable via a smart in-app live chat and email, is strong. They were helpful, resolving my issue almost instantly.

Overall, while there are more polished bookmakers elsewhere, Matchbook offers a perfectly functional and enjoyable user experience, making it a solid choice for bettors seeking straightforward betting options.

Matchbook Payment Options

Depositing and withdrawing funds at Matchbook is effortless, with support for all major payment methods, including payment apps and e-wallets.

Deposit Method Fees Min Deposit Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Free £10 Instant PayPal Free £10 Instant Apple Pay Free £10 Instant

Withdrawal Method Fees Min Withdrawal Processing Time Visa / Mastercard Free £10 2-6 Working Day PayPal Free £10 3-5 Working Days Apple Pay Free £10 1-6 Working Days

Matchbook Summary

Matchbook’s welcome offer is advantageous, particularly for bettors who enjoy risk.

Furthermore, Matchbook’s user experience is solid, available markets on Premier League fixtures are thorough while depositing and withdrawing funds is straightforward.

Nonetheless, the sign-up won't allure all bettors; additional football-based promotions are limited, the sportsbook has few notable unique selling points, and the obligatory qualifying wager is undoubtedly demanding.

Bettors who redeem Matchbook’s offer are encouraged to time their sign-up period during weeks where they can easily find desirable fixtures to place £100 worth of bets.

Best Matchbook Existing Customer Football Offers

Considering the steep qualifying wager required to redeem Matchbook’s £50 offer, the bookmaker’s football-based promotions are frustratingly limited.

The market’s best offers, particularly when bettors are depositing substantial sums to unlock them, provide several features to reward punters for their loyalty and tempt them into building a long-term relationship with the bookmaker.

While Matchbook excels in other areas, its offers for existing customers are scarce. Nonetheless, the bookmaker has one football-based promotion worth mentioning:

Weekly Multiples Offer

Matchbook’s Weekly Multiples rewards bettors who wager weekly totals matching or exceeding £30 with a £5 free bet.

To qualify, bettors must opt-in through the promotion page and place at least £30 in multiples from Monday to Sunday.

The offer has further regulations that must be adhered to; all qualifying bets must feature a minimum of three legs and odds of 3.0 or higher. Bets must be settled during the weekly period to be eligible.

Irrespective of whether punters wager totals substantially greater than £30 in a week, free bets are capped at £5.

Matchbook Sign Up Offer FAQs

How do I claim Matchbook's welcome offer?

To claim their sign up offer offer, sign up at Matchbook, make a deposit, and place your bets, with you able to claim 10% rebate on all net losses in your first 30 days up to £1000.

Can I use my rebate free bets on any sport?

While the free bet can be used on any market, you can use all your free bets on sports other than football, with the remainder dedicated to football markets.

Are there any time restrictions on the free bets?

Yes, the free bet must be used within 7 days of being credited, as it will expire after that period.

What payment methods are available for depositing and withdrawing funds at Matchbook?

Matchbook supports various payment methods including Visa, PayPal, and Apple Pay for both deposits and withdrawals, with minimal fees and processing times ranging from instant to several business days.

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