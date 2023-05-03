Europa League Winner Odds: Latest Odds for the 2022/23 Tournament

Goal brings you the latest odds for the Europa League winners as the competition hits the semi-final stage in early May.

Manchester United and Arsenal had been among the favourites for the Europa League at the start of the season but the Premier League pair have fallen by the wayside, leaving Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, Roma and Sevilla as the four semi-finalists.

Juve have had a tough campaign in Serie A and finished behind Paris St-Germain and Benfica in their 2022/23 Champions League group but winning the Europa League, formerly known as the Uefa Cup, for a fourth time would give their fans something to celebrate.

2022/23 Europa League Outright Odds:

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Team: Odds: Juventus 2/1 Bayer Leverkusen 5/2 Roma 3/1 Sevilla 7/2

Learn more about the bet365 Bonus Code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Juventus target Turin success against Europa League specialists

The Old Lady booked their place in the last four with a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate quarter-final win over Sporting, who had beaten Arsenal in the last 16, and they face Manchester United's conquerors Sevilla in the semis.

After dropping down from the Champions League, Juventus saw off Nantes 4-1 on aggregate in the Europa League playoff round and eased past Freiburg 3-0 in the last 16.

Their quarter-final against Sporting was a tighter contest but Juve prevailed 2-1 and they are 4/6 to qualify from their semi-final tie against Sevilla.

Juventus won 1-0 in their home leg against Sporting and earning a positive result in Turin could be crucial again as Sevilla thumped Manchester United 3-0 in Spain after their draw in Manchester.

Sevilla are the most successful club in the competition's history, winning six titles in the 21st century including a hat-trick of triumphs between 2014 and 2016 and a 3-2 victory over Inter Milan in the 2020 final.

They have had a poor season in La Liga but have dragged themselves up the table by taking 13 points from a possible 15 in April. Their results against the top teams in Spain are a concern, however, as they having presently lost all five meetings with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, conceding 17 goals along the way.

Coach Jose Luis Mendilibar took over from Jorge Sampaoli in March and his Sevilla side are 11/10 to knock out Juventus and reach their seventh final in this competition.

They have pulled clear of the relegation zone in La Liga so should be able to focus on their trip to Juventus on 11th May, while Bayer Leverkusen and Roma, who meet in the other semi-final, will be hoping to kick on after strong second-leg performances in the quarter-finals

Mourinho's men face free-scoring Leverkusen

Jose Mourinho led Manchester United to their first Europa League title in 2017 and he is hoping to repeat that feat with Roma, who won last season's Europa Conference League.

However, the Serie A side face a difficult semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen and they are 10/11 to make it to the final.

Roma have seen off Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad and Feyenoord in three knockout ties this season but their defence will need to be at its best against Leverkusen, who came through a thrilling playoff against Monaco on penalties, following a 5-5 aggregate draw.

Moussa Diaby and Florian Wirtz are two of Leverkusen's exciting young attacking talents and the German side are 10/11 to knock out Roma.

They have been in excellent form in the Bundesliga, especially at home where they have beaten Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt, last season's Europa League winners, since mid-March.

Leverkusen, who won this competition in 1988, beat Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium 4-1 after a 1-1 draw in the first leg and Roma overturned a 1-0 deficit against Feyenoord to secure a 4-2 aggregate win after extra-time.

However, Jose Mourinho's side were the inaugural Europa Conference League champions in 2021/22 but their best effort in this competition was a runner-up finish in 1991.