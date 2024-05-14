What is a Yankee Bet: Complete Guide to Understanding Yankee Betting

Learn all about what Yankee bets are betting and how to place them online with our complete guide to Yankee betting

A Yankee Bet is a type of cover betting starting with a punter choosing four different selections within a sport, be this football, horse racing or something else.

These selections are combined into 6 doubles, 4 trebles, and a fourfold accumulator.

The Yankee bet holds a significant role in sports betting due to its potential for high returns.

This is because it gives the bettors the ability to win even if not all selections are successful, it's a strategy that's both exciting and offers a safety net.

Breaking Down a Yankee Bet?

A Yankee bet is a unique betting strategy that allows the bettor to place 11 separate bets involving four different events or games.

Imagine each of the four selections to make up the Yankee are labelled A, B, C and D.

For the doubles, six bets are placed as such:

A-B, A-C, A-D, B-C, B-D, and C-D.

If any two of their chosen matches win, bettors win that respective double.

For the trebles, there are four combinations:

A-B-C, A-B-D, A-C-D, and B-C-D.

Winning any of these requires three of their selected matches to win.

Finally, the fourfold accumulator covers all four matches.

A-B-C-D

If all four of their chosen teams win, this bet is successful, resulting in the greatest payout.

The beauty of a Yankee bet lies in this versatility. Even if not all selections win, the bettor still stands to gain from successful doubles or trebles.

Wagering on a Yankee Bet

It is also important to note that when players are betting on a Yankee bet, their initial stake is multiplied across all 11 individual bets, to make the total stake.

Therefore, imagine a player initially wagered 50p on a Yankee bet. This would then turn into a total stake of £5.50, because 50p x 11 = £5.50.

This is crucial for players to be aware of so that they are not surprised by a larger total stake than what they thought they were placing.

Football Examples of a Yankee Bet

To truly grasp the workings of a Trixie bet, a practical example is beneficial.

Take four football matches: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Tottenham vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Manchester City and Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

A bettor fancies that Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Real will win their respective matches.

And the player chooses to place a Yankee bet.

Six double bets then come as:

Arsenal & Chelsea

Arsenal & Man City

Arsenal & Real

Chelsea & Man City

Chelsea & Real

Man City & Real

The Trebels then amount to:

Arsenal, Chelsea & Man City

Arsenal, Chelsea & Real

Arsenal, Man City & Real

Chelsea, Man City & Real

The four-fold then of course come to:

Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City & Real

If a bettor stakes £10, the total amount invested would be £110 (£10 for each of the eleven bets).

If all four of the backed teams win then this is great because the Yankee bet will come in, in its entirety.

But, let's say Arsenal, Real and Man City win, but Chelsea lose. The bettor still receives a payout from the three successful doubles bets and one treble.

Hopefully, this example illustrates the appeal of Yankee bets; even if one selection fails, there's still a chance for a return.

The Best Betting Sites for Yankee Betting

Yankee Betting FAQs

What is a Yankee Bet?

A Yankee or Yankee bet is a cover bet whereby players choose four selections, and then have 11 separate bets placed across these.

This includes six doubles, four trebles and one quadruple, so as to ensure all the bases of the bet are covered.

Are Yankee bets worth it?

Yes, they can be. This is because it allows for players to take a greater chance on a combination of shorter prices, then perhaps mixed in with some longer shots.

If they all land then great, the whole bet will pay, but even if the short-priced favourites land punters could still see a decent payout.

How much does a Yankee bet cost?

They can cost as much or as little as the punter wishes to spend but it must be noted that a Yankee bet will always multiply the initial stake by 11, to give the total stake.

This is because 11 separate bets are placed within the bet, each requiring its own stake.

Is it worth doing a Yankee each/way?

It can be, particularly if bettors are unsure if they are going to win or not, but confident of a place.

However, they must be aware that the initial stake will then be multiplied by 22, as an E/W bet is essentially two in one, and 11 of these are being placed, amounting to 22 separate bets.