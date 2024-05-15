What are Heinz and Super Heinz Bets: Complete Guide to Understanding Heinz and Super Heinz Betting

The world of cover betting offers many intriguing options, two of which are Heinz and Super Heinz bets, also known as multi-bets, which are by far the biggest of the bunch.

They are similar methods of betting whereby players select multiple selections or legs.

A large number of bets are placed upon them, ranging from singles up to six and seven-fold accumulators, with everything in between.

What is a Heinz Bet?

We are going to kick off with a Heinz bet, it being the smaller of the two.

A Heinz bet, put simply, is where a bettor chooses six different selections.

Once done the bookmakers will then place 57 separate bets on these selections.

The 57 bets come in the form of:

15 Double Bets: This involves betting on two of the events in tandem. With six selections, there are 15 possible ways this can happen.

20 Treble Bets: This involves betting on three of the events in tandem. With six selections, there are 20 possible ways this can happen.

15 Four-fold Accumulators: This involves betting on four of the events in tandem. With six selections, there are 15 possible ways this can happen.

6 Five-fold Accumulators: This involves betting on five of the events in tandem. With six selections, there are 6 possible ways this can happen.

1 Six-fold Accumulator: This is a six-leg accumulator on all selections to win.

What is a Super Heinz Bet?

As the name may suggest a Super Heinz bet, is just an expansion of the Heinz bet, therefore becoming ‘super’.

Instead of six selections, bettors will choose seven.

Once done, 120 separate bets will be placed on these, with the explanations of each being the same as above, coming out to:

21 Doubles

35 Trebles

35 Four-fold accumulators

21 Five-fold accumulators

7 Six-fold accumulators

1 Seven-fold accumulator - this being a seven-leg acca, where all the selections need to win

These betting systems, although complex, can provide exciting opportunities for the savvy bettor.

Why place a Heinz or Super Heinz bet?

The potential for substantial winnings in both comes from the sheer number of combinations. As bettors do not need to get all seven correct to see returns.

With so many combinations of bets in each, even if only a few of the selections come in, players can still see some decent returns.

Say a player managed to get four of the six selections in a Heinz bet.

Then, whilst they wouldn't win the whole thing, they would receive payouts from the winning, singles, doubles, trebles and one of the fourfolds, all of which when added up could prove substantial.

Regardless of the sport, both the Heinz and Super Heinz bet offers a wide range of possibilities, making it a popular choice among experienced bettors looking for an expansive and encompassing betting experience.

Wagering on a Heinz or Super Heinz Bet

A crucial part that must be considered when betting on whether a Heiunz or Super Heinz bet is how much a punter wishes to wager, and what the total stake is.

The initial stake must be multiplied by the number of wagers in each of the multi-bets, then giving us the total stake.

So for a Heinz Bet:

If the initial stake is 50p

And a Heinz bet has 57 separate wagers in it

So £0.50 x 57 = £28.50

Therefore, if a player's initial stake was 50p, the total stake would end up being £28.50

And for a Super Heinz:

If the initial stake is 50p

And a Super Heinz bet has 120 separate wagers in it

So £0.50 x 120 = £60

Therefore, if a player's initial stake was 50p, the total stake would end up being £60

The Best Betting Sites for Heinz and Super Heinz Bets

BoyleSports

BoyleSports is perfect for any customers new to this type of cover betting, thanks to their excellent betslip services.

The moment enough selections are entered into the betslip, BoyleSports will immediately flash up these types of wagers for players to explore. Each comes with a detailed breakdown of the types of bets included within each.

They also automatically work out what the odds, potential winnings and total stake required would be for players, doing all the heavy lifting so to speak.

All the hard work is done for punters by BoyleSports when it comes to Heinz and Super Heinz bets making them great options for any play

Sky Bet

Sky Bet comes in a hot second courtesy of their impressive live streaming markets, such that players are often able to watch all the legs of their Heinz or Super Heinz bets unfold live in front of them.

Coming from their TV background one would expect nothing less of Sky Bet, with 1080p streams that rarely freeze or buffer.

Both a Heinz and Super Heinz bet would qualify players to watch all of their selections with Sky Bet's streaming service, provided they have the rights to it.

Few other bookmakers possess the wealth and quality of streams of Sky Bet and this makes it perfect for customers who want to watch all of their selections.

bet365

bet365 helps their players stay on top of all the many bets included within a Heinz ur super Heinz bet with their handy phone or email notifications.

With so many bets it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of what's in play and where, but don’t worry bet365 will let their players know what has won and where making this process as simple as ever.

They also bring their players some of the best prices in the UK, which can only serve to enhance the total value as well as any individual bets ensuring payouts remain high even if the whole thing doesn't land.

Betfred

Betfred in a similar fashion to that of BoyleSports make it nice and simple for their users to get involved with Heinz or Super Heinz.

The minute enough selections have been chosen the option will pop up for players to place these cover bets, with all the maths done for players automatically also.

Paddy Power

Paddy Power combines a handy betslip interface with some competitive odds, particularly for horse racing. Both types of cover bets are easily placed, with just a few clicks required within the betslip window.

Heinz and Super Heinz Betting FAQs

What does a heinz bet mean?

A Heinz bet is a type of wager where players choose six different selections, horses, football teams or the likes, and then 57 separate bets are placed on these.

This comes out to 15 doubles, 20 trebles, 15 quadruples, 6 five folds and 1 six fold. Ensuring all bases are covered for players.

What is a super heinz bet?

A Super Heinz bet is a type of wager where players choose seven different selections, and then 120 bets are placed across these for them.

This comes out to 21 doubles, 35 trebles, 35 quadruples, 21 five-fold accumulators, 7 six-fold accumulators, and 1 seven-fold accumulator.

Is it worth doing a heinz or super heinz each way?

Yes, if the punter is unsure if the selection will win but thinks it will place, it can be worth making these bets E/W to make sure this base is covered.

Players must be aware however that placing these at E/W would double the total stake. So for a Heinz, instead of their initial stake being multiplied by 57, it would be multiplied by 114. Or for a super heinz instead of 120, it would be 240 instead.

This is because an E/W counts as two bets already so players are essentially placing two bets on each of the individual wagers, hence the stake must be multiplied further.

How much does a Heinz bet cost?

It depends on how much the player is willing to stake, but they must remember this will be multiplied by 57 for a Heinz bet.

Many bookmakers have a minimum initial wager of £0.10 for these types of cover bets, therefore the lowest amount a Heinz bet would cost could be £5.70.