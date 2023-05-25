FA Cup Winner Odds: Latest Odds for the 2022/23 Tournament

Goal brings you the latest FA Cup winner odds as Man City face Man Utd at Wembley on the 3rd of June

With the Premier League ending this means it’s time for the age old FA Cup final to take place as the last vestige of English football this season. Manchester City will take on Manchester United, as City bid for their historic treble.

2022/23 FA Cup Winner Odds

Team Odds Man City 1/2 Man Utd 19/4

City set to make History

No one can deny Pep Guardiola’s tenure at City has been nothing short of remarkable, since taking over in 2016, he has racked up quite an impressive number of trophies but just the one FA Cup.

Pep should well be looking to add another edition of this famed trophy, and set his side on the road to what would be his second continental treble, City’s first and the first by an english team since the 1998/99 season.

With the League in the bag Citizens’ should have hope heading into what, by all accounts, appears to be their easiest Champions League final. Their squad should see rotation on the final day of the season to keep all of their stars fit for their upcoming finals.

Man City will be looking to dispatch their bitter rivals and set themselves up for their first treble.

United are no pushovers

Despite all of City’s talent and goal scoring prowess, thanks mainly to Erling Haaland, United will look to mount a staunch challenge, especially against what are quickly becoming their bitterest rivals.

A blip earlier this year has since been remedied by Erik Ten Hag, with their injury issues causing a few poor results here and there, most notably losing their star centre half Lisandro Martinez, and getting themselves knocked out of the Europa League.

With the League cup already secured, Man Utd are looking on the up after recent years seeing them fall from grace as one of Europe’s top teams. And an FA Cup would add to what has been a successful resurgency under Ten Hag.

United are being put down in the odds, but City have a history of capitulation on the biggest of stages, and as everyone is so fond of saying, anything can happen in the Cup.