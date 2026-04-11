bet365 Bonus Code: Get £30 in Free Bets for Grand National 2026

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Grand National 2026 Preview with bet365

34 horses line up on Saturday at 4PM for the most-watched British horse race of the year, the Grand National.

Last year, Willie Mullins’ Nick Rockett and I Am Maximus finished in first and second position, respectively. In 2024, I Am Maximus won the Grand National, and the Mullins-trained horse is priced as the favourite to win Saturday’s race with odds of 13/2 (6.50).

Beyond I Am Maximus’ strong Grand National finishes, the 10-year-old has won six lifetime jump races, but has not finished in first position of any race since April 2024.

That was a period in which I Am Maximus won four of six jump races; whether Mullins’ horse is now past its prime may be defined by its success in the Grand National.

Still, the Irish trainer has other horses capable of winning this weekend’s main event. Grangeclare West – a 10-year-old that finished third in last year’s Grand National – is priced among the race’s favourites with odds of 8/1 (9.00).

Meanwhile, Mullins’ Captain Cody, who has won four of its 18 lifetime jumps, can be backed at 14/1 (15.00). While a Mullins-trained horse has won the two most recent Grand National races, the Irishman had not previously won the event since 2005.

Several horses that are not trained by Mullins will be competitive on Saturday afternoon. Most notably, Dan Skelton’s Panic Attack enters the Grand National having won three of its previous four races. Still, Panic Attack has never previously run the Grand National and may be an unpredictable selection at 17/2 (8.50).

The same could be said of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained Jagwar, who has finished second in its two most recent races but has never participated in a Grand National. The 7-year-old horse can be backed at 9/1 (10.00) to win on its Grand National debut.

Another of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s horses, Iroko, finished fourth in the 2025 Grand National and the trainers will hope to improve on that performance this year, with sportsbooks offering odds of 11/1 (12.00) on the 8-year-old to win.

bet365 Bonus Code Grand National Offer Key Terms and Conditions

bet365 Bonus Code Offer Bet £10 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Minimum Qualifying Odds 1/5 (1.20) Terms & Conditions 18+. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. Full T&Cs



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