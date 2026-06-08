BBC or ITV? Everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in the UK

The BBC and ITV have shared the United Kingdom's TV broadcasting rights to every FIFA World Cup since 1966, and every four years, the two networks go head-to-head in their attempts to outperform the other in the battle for critical and ratings supremacy.
While football fans across Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be reassured to know that every match from the quadrennial international football spectacular will be available on free-to-air television in the UK, it's often difficult to keep track of which channel and streaming service will be broadcasting individual games over the 39-day tournament.
This is as much the case as ever before, what with the 2026 edition of the World Cup finals expanding to a 48-team tournament, up from the 32 nations that competed at Qatar 2022. This means there'll be 104 matches played in North America, a major increase on the 64 games that have been staged during each edition of the tournament since France 98.
Here at GOAL, we give you a full breakdown of where to watch each and every game from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including a regularly-updated table of which network is broadcasting each individual fixture, where you'll find the opening game, opening ceremonies, England and Scotland's matches plus the FIFA World Cup final.
Is the opening game on ITV or the BBC?
ITV1 will broadcast the first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosts Mexico vs South Africa from Group A, on Thursday 11th June.
Kick-off at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City is 8pm BST, although the match will be preceded by the first of three opening ceremonies - one at each of the first games staged in all three host nations, each of which involve that country's team.
Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin and South African singer-songwriter Tyla will perform at the Azteca ahead of El Tri's clash with Bafana Bafana.
On Friday 12th June, Canada's Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, an 8pm BST kick-off, will be preceded by performances by Canadian singer-songwriters Michael Buble and Alanis Morissette.
Then in the early hours of Saturday 13th June, US pop star Katy Perry and rapper Future will perform before the United States play Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to begin Group D, a game that kicks off at 2am BST.
Both Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United States vs Paraguay will be televised by BBC One.
Will UK viewers be able to watch the opening ceremonies?
It is unclear whether the BBC or ITV will broadcast the three opening ceremonies ahead of these matches. In 2022, the BBC decided not to televise the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as part of the BBC One coverage of the hosts' opening game against Ecuador, although the full ceremony was broadcast live on its BBC Red Button channel and the BBC iPlayer.
It is expected that the ceremonies will be made available to watch through online and digital platforms if they are not on the networks' linear TV channels.
Which channels are the England games on?
ITV1 will televise England's first and last matches from Group L, the fixtures against Croatia on Wednesday 17th June and against Panama on Saturday 27th June, while BBC One will broadcast England vs Ghana on Tuesday 23rd June.
Should the Three Lions progress through the knockout stage, BBC One will screen England's games in the round of 32, round of 16 and semi-finals, while ITV1 will show the quarter-final featuring Thomas Tuchel's team. As is tradition, the final will be televised by both BBC One and ITV1.
Here is a full breakdown of the UK TV coverage of England's Group L matches:
Date
Game
Kick-off time (BST)
Channel
17 June
England vs Croatia
9pm
ITV1 / ITVX
23 June
England vs Ghana
9pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
27 June
Panama vs England
10pm
ITV1 / ITVX
Which channels are Scotland's matches on?
BBC One will broadcast Scotland's first and final Group C games, with Steve Clarke's side set to face Haiti in the early hours of Sunday 14th June and Brazil on Wednesday 24th June. ITV1 and its Scottish equivalent STV will televise Scotland vs Morocco on Friday 19th June.
Here is a rundown of the UK TV coverage of Scotland's fixtures from Group C:
Date
Game
Kick-off time (BST)
Channel
14 June
Haiti vs Scotland
2am
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
19 June
Scotland vs Morocco
11pm
ITV1 / STV / ITVX / STV Player
24 June
Scotland vs Brazil
11pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Where can I watch the final?
As is tradition, both BBC One and ITV1 will screen the final live, as has been the case for every FIFA World Cup final since 1966.
The World Cup final will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday 19th July, and will kick off at 8pm BST.
While there will not be a pre-match closing ceremony, as there has traditionally been ahead of previous World Cup finals, there will instead be a spectacular half-time show, in the vein of the half-time performances at the NFL's Super Bowl.
The half-time show will be co-headlined by Colombian pop star Shakira, who will perform the official World Cup song Dai Dai, veteran US singer Madonna, plus K-pop band BTS, South Korea's all-time best-selling musical act.
While the duration of the show has not been confirmed, it is expected that it will be longer than the standard 15-minute length of the half-time interval within a football game. Last year's FIFA Club World Cup final featured a 24-minute half-time performance.
However, both the BBC and ITV are reportedly not planning to show the half-time show as part of their linear TV coverage of the World Cup final on BBC One and ITV1 respectively.
It is likely that the networks will broadcast a separate feed of the half-time show through their online and digital platforms.
Full World Cup 2026 UK TV schedule
This will be the biggest ever edition of the World Cup, with the tournament expanding from 32 to 48 teams. This means there'll be 104 matches, up from the 64 games that have been staged during each edition of the tournament since France 98.
In total, the BBC channels will broadcast 54 live games, while the ITV network will televise 51 live matches. As is tradition, both BBC One and ITV1 will screen the FIFA World Cup final, which takes place on Sunday 19th July.
You can see the full breakdown of the UK TV coverage of the 2026 World Cup below, including the games, dates and times.
Date
Game
Kick-off time (BST)
Channel
11 June
Mexico vs South Africa
8pm
ITV1 / ITVX
12 June
South Korea vs Czech Republic
3am
ITV1 / ITVX
12 June
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
8pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
13 June
United States vs Paraguay
2am
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
13 June
Qatar vs Switzerland
8pm
ITV1 / ITVX
13 June
Brazil vs Morocco
11pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
14 June
Haiti vs Scotland
2am
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
14 June
Australia vs Turkey
5am
ITV1 / ITVX
14 June
Germany vs Curacao
6pm
ITV1 / ITVX
14 June
Netherlands vs Japan
9pm
ITV1 / ITVX
15 June
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
12am
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
15 June
Sweden vs Tunisia
3am
ITV1 / ITVX
15 June
Spain vs Cape Verde
5pm
ITV1 / ITVX
15 June
Belgium vs Egypt
8pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
15 June
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
11pm
ITV1 / ITVX
16 June
Iran vs New Zealand
2am
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
16 June
France vs Senegal
8pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
16 June
Iraq vs Norway
11pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
17 June
Argentina vs Algeria
2am
ITV1 / ITVX
17 June
Austria vs Jordan
5am
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
17 June
Portugal vs DR Congo
6pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
17 June
England vs Croatia
9pm
ITV1 / ITVX
18 June
Ghana vs Panama
12am
ITV1 / ITVX
18 June
Uzbekistan vs Colombia
3am
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
18 June
Czech Republic vs South Africa
5pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
18 June
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
8pm
ITV1 / ITVX
18 June
Canada vs Qatar
11pm
ITV1 / ITVX
19 June
Mexico vs South Korea
2am
BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
19 June
United States vs Australia
8pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
19 June
Scotland vs Morocco
11pm
ITV1 / STV / ITVX / STV Player
20 June
Brazil vs Haiti
1.30am
ITV1 / ITVX
20 June
Turkey vs Paraguay
4am
ITV1 / ITVX
20 June
Netherlands vs Sweden
6pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
20 June
Germany vs Ivory Coast
9pm
ITV1 / ITVX
21 June
Ecuador vs Curacao
1am
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
21 June
Tunisia vs Japan
5am
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
21 June
Spain vs Saudi Arabia
5pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
21 June
Belgium vs Iran
8pm
ITV1 / ITVX
21 June
Uruguay vs Cape Verde
11pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
22 June
New Zealand vs Egypt
2am
ITV1 / ITVX
22 June
Argentina vs Austria
6pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
22 June
France vs Iraq
10pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
23 June
Norway vs Senegal
1am
ITV1 / ITVX
23 June
Jordan vs Algeria
4am
ITV1 / ITVX
23 June
Portugal vs Uzbekistan
6pm
ITV1 / ITVX
23 June
England vs Ghana
9pm
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
24 June
Panama vs Croatia
12am
BBC One / BBC iPlayer
24 June
Colombia vs DR Congo
3am
ITV1 / ITVX
How to watch the UK TV coverage with a VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support