The Atlas Lions defeated World Cup co-hosts Canada 3-0 at Houston Stadium on Saturday, and hope to reach a second successive semifinal after their fourth-place finish in Qatar four years ago.

To get there, they have to beat the two-time World Cup winners France on Thursday (July 9), who defeated them at the semifinal stage in 2022.

Les Blues overcame a tough test in Paraguay at Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday, with captain Kylian Mbappé grabbing his seventh goal of the tournament from the penalty spot to secure a 1-0 victory and retake the lead in the race for the Golden Boot.

1998 and 2018 World Cup champions France lost to Argentina on penalties in the final of Qatar 2022, and hope to reclaim their crown this summer.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at France vs Morocco, and how much they will cost.

When is France vs Morocco World Cup kick-off?

This massive quarterfinal match will take place at Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium).

World Cup - Final Stage Boston Stadium

How to buy France vs Morocco World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do France vs Morocco World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

France vs Morocco World Cup: Everything you need to know

France vs Morocco Form

France vs Morocco: Recent Head-to-Head Record