Super Bowl Betting Promos: $4,000 in Bonus Bets for Patriots vs Seahawks

Super Bowl Betting Promos

Super Bowl Betting Promo Super Bowl Bonus Codes US Sportsbook Bet $5 Get $100 Win or Lose GOALBET bet365 Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Doesn't Win! GOALMAX BetMGM Bet and Get up to $1,000 in FanCash! GOALBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook Bet $10, Get $100 in Bonus Bets + 30 days of ESPN+! GOAL theScore Bet Get a Bet Match Up to $50 Win or Lose! GOALMAX250BM Caesars Sportsbook Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins! No Bonus Code - Link DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins! No Bonus Code - Link FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $20, Get $100 in Bonus Bets! GOALBOR Borgata Sportsbook

Best Super Bowl Promos for Feb 8th

bet365 Promo – Bet $5, Get $100 (Win or Lose)

bet365 Promo Code Offer Verified: 2/8/26

bet365 Promo Code GOALBET

Bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets whether your Patriots vs Seahawks wager wins or loses.

Great for smaller bankrolls; spread your bonus across moneyline, spread, totals, and props for the big game.

This is ranked first because it gives guaranteed bonus value off a tiny $5 stake, letting you build a full betting card for the Patriots vs Seahawks battle without committing much cash. It’s perfect if you want action on multiple markets while keeping risk low.

BetMGM Promo – Up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets

BetMGM Promo Code Offer Verified: 2/8/26

BetMGM Promo Code GOAL1550, GOALMAX1500, GOALMAX, GOALGET

Make one big first bet on championship Sunday’s clash and get it back in bonus bets (up to $1,500) if it loses.

Ideal if you want a larger Championship game position with protection on that opening play.

BetMGM lands near the top because it caters to bigger players who want insurance on a strong opinion in the Super Bowl Game. If your bold first bet on the game goes wrong, you still get a second chance with bonus credits instead of walking away empty-handed. Perhaps in time for 2nd half action!

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo – Up to $1,000 in FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Verified: 2/8/26

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS

Your first qualifying wager on the big game earns FanCash you can convert into bonus bets (up to $1,000).

Best for long-term players who want one big wager to fuel future NFL and multi-sport action.

Fanatics stands out because it turns regular playing into a long-term bankroll via FanCash, rather than just a one-off boost. If you’re planning to keep betting after the New England and Seattle clash, this promo can stretch your value across future matchups and markets.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo – Bet Match Up to $250 (Win or Lose)

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Verified: 2/8/26

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code GOALMAX250BM

Your first wager on the clash at Levi’s Stadium is matched in bonus bets up to $250, win or lose.

Strong mid-range offer for bettors staking around $50–$250 on the Championship game.

Caesars is slotted in the middle because it suits mid-stakes bettors looking for solid value without huge risk. Whether your first Patriots vs Seahawks bet wins or loses, you get matched in bonus bets, giving you extra shots at sides, totals, or props on and after Feb. 8th.

theScore Bet Promo – Bet Reset up to $1,000

theScore Bet Promo Code Offer Verified: 2/8/26

theScore Bet Promo Code GOAL

Receive $1000 in bonus bets back, if your first wager loses

Good blend of betting value and extra football content to prepare for the clash in Santa Clara.

This offer is appealing because it combines betting credit with premium coverage around the Patriots vs Seahawks matchup. You can get bonus bets to use on the Super Bowl Game plus a month of analysis and streaming that can help you follow and handicap the action more closely.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo – Bet $5, Get $300 If You Win

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Verified: 2/8/26

Bet $5 on the big matchup and get $300 in bonus bets if that first wager wins.

Great if you have one confident read and want extra ammo for live bets and props.

DraftKings ranks highly because the return on a small stake is huge once your pick hits in the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium. Turn a sharp call on the game into $300 in bonus bets, then spread that across same-game parlays, player props, and in-game betting throughout the clash.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo – Bet $5, Get $200 If You Win

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Verified: 2/8/26

With this bonus, $5 minimum winning first bet unlocks $200 in bonus bets.

Ideal if you already like a side, total, or player prop in the big game and want a big boost on a small stake.

FanDuel sits alongside DraftKings because the upside is nearly identical for the Patriots vs Seahawks battle. Hit your first wager, and you instantly gain a large pool of bonus bets to attack alternate lines, live markets, and creative same-game parlays during the Championship game in Santa Clara.

Borgata Promo – Bet $20, Get $100

Borgata Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Verified: 2/8/26

Borgata Promo Code GOALBOR

Wager $20 on the Patriots vs Seahawks meeting and get $100 in bonus bets once it settles.

Nice five-times return in bonus credit for casual players who want multiple smaller plays on Feb. 8th.

Borgata ranks just below the bigger match and insurance offers but still delivers a strong multiplier for smaller stakes. With $100 in bonus bets from a $20 big game wager, you can carve out several prop, total, or quarter bets and have action across the entire battle in San Francisco.

How to Claim a Super Bowl Betting Promo

Before you jump into any offer, it helps to understand the basic steps required to unlock your NFL betting promo. The process is similar across legal sportsbooks, and following each step correctly ensures your Super Bowl promo tracks, settles, and pays out exactly as advertised.

Pick a licensed super bowl betting site from our list of SB promos Follow on of the sign up bonus links Register for a new account using accurate personal details. Enter the relevant Super Bowl promo code during sign-up or deposit (if required). Make at least the minimum qualifying deposit set by the offer. (varies by sportsbook) Place the required first bet (stake and odds) on the Patriots vs Seahawks matchup. Wait for your wager to settle if needed so the promo or bonus bets can be awarded. Use your bonus bets on eligible markets for Sunday’s big game or future matchups.

Super Bowl 2026 – Patriots vs Seahawks

Patriots vs Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium has that perfect mix of history and “here we go again” energy, especially for those of us in New England who still remember Malcolm Butler at the 1-yard line.

Both teams arrive at 14–3 with new-era coaches and fast‑flipped franchise trajectories.

Post national anthem all eyes will be on Drake Maye, who played like a true MVP frontrunner, leading in efficiency metrics and turning a rebuilt Patriots roster into a legitimate Championship threat.

Across the field, Sam Darnold has rewritten his own story, stacking playoff performances and feeding a loaded receiver room led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba both chasing the Super Bowl MVP award.

Those eager for some half-time show props will be waiting for Bad Bunny to emerge.

Beyond the quarterbacks, this is a stylistic clash: New England’s opportunistic defense and balanced attack versus a Seahawks offense that can explode in an instant, supported by weapons like Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed plus a dynamic ground game with Kenneth Walker III.

With echoes of that classic finish a decade ago, it feels like both a sequel and a passing of the torch at Levi’s Stadium, as we crown a Super Bowl winner.

We of course have the coin toss, Gatorade bath, and even more SB 60 props that bettors can check out before the big game.

When is the Super Bowl?

The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 8, 2026, capping off the NFL season with the Patriots vs Seahawks showdown under the lights in California. That date gives bettors plenty of time to lock in futures, props, and promos ahead of kickoff.

What time is the Super Bowl?

The matchup kicks off in the early evening on February 8, 2026, in the traditional prime-time window that dominates the Sunday schedule. Expect pregame coverage to ramp up hours beforehand, with betting markets and live odds reacting right up to kickoff.

Where is the Super Bowl?

This year’s game is being played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. The neutral-site setting in the Bay Area adds another layer for bettors, with mild weather and a fast surface helping both offenses showcase their playmakers.

Super Bowl Sportsbook Betting Promo Types

When you’re shopping around for football promos on the big game, you’ll see a few common bonus types pop up again and again. Understanding how each one works makes it much easier to match the right offer to your bankroll, risk tolerance, and betting style

Super Bowl Bet and Get Promos

Bet and Get offers are the classic “Bet $5, Get $200” style deals where a small qualifying wager unlocks a much larger pile of bonus bets, sometimes win or lose.

They’re ideal for newer or lower-stakes bettors who want extra Championship game action without risking much. Always check minimum odds, expiry dates, and whether bonus bets must be used in one shot or can be split.

Super Bowl No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses are the unicorn of big game promos: a small amount of bonus credit just for registering, with no cash deposit needed.

They’re great for testing a sportsbook or getting a small sweat on the Super Bowl without funding your account. Expect smaller amounts, tougher wagering requirements, short expiry windows, and stricter withdrawal rules than standard welcome deals.

Super Bowl Deposit Bonuses

Deposit bonuses match a percentage of your first deposit (for example, 100% up to a set limit) and add that as bonus funds for the big game and future bets.

They work best if you plan to load a larger balance at once to maximize the match. Watch playthrough requirements, eligible odds, and time limits, because you often must wager the bonus—and sometimes the deposit—multiple times before withdrawing.

Super Bowl No Sweat – First Bets Returned

“No Sweat” or first-bet insurance promos refund your first wager up to a set amount in bonus bets or site credit if it loses, giving you a second chance on the Patriots vs Seahawks matchup.

They suit medium or higher-stakes players taking one bigger swing on the Championship game. Always check the refund cap, whether payback is bonus bets or cash, and how long you have to use the returned credit.

Super Bowl Odds Boosts

Odds boosts raise the price on selected markets—like a receiver to score or a same-game parlay—so you get a better potential payout than the standard line.

They’re perfect if you already like a side or prop and want extra value on that big game angle.

Read the details on max stake, eligible markets, and whether winnings are paid in cash or bonus bets, since some boosts cap bet size or partly pay in promo credit.

Can I bet on the Super Bowl in my state?

Yes, you can bet on the big game as long as you are physically located in a state (or D.C./Puerto Rico) where sports betting is legal and you use a licensed operator.

Geolocation checks your device location, so a Massachusetts bettor visiting, say, New Hampshire or New York can still place wagers there if online betting is legal in that jurisdiction.

Online and Retail Sports Betting States

Below are examples of places where legal sports betting is active; some are statewide commercial markets, others are tribal-only or limited to specific locations. Always check local rules before betting.

Full online + retail (commercial/lottery-style):

Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee (online only), Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, Wyoming, Puerto Rico.

Retail-only or heavily limited:

Mississippi (in-person at casinos, in-house apps on-site), Montana (lottery kiosks and on-site app), a few others with very restricted frameworks.

Tribal-only markets (no broad commercial online):

New Mexico, North Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin, and some properties in South Dakota and other states where betting is offered solely under tribal compacts.

If your state is not on any legal list (for example, Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah), you currently cannot legally bet on the Super Bowl Game there.

No Sportsbooks in your state?

If you are unlucky enough to be in a state with few sportsbooks fear not. We have a Kalshi SB 60 promo code offer for those who like trading the predictions markets. Fantasy players can also take advantage of our Underdog Super Bowl promo code or the Dabble SB LX promo code.

Responsible Gambling for the Super Bowl

Legal sportsbooks in the U.S. provide built-in tools like deposit limits, loss limits, time-out options, and full self-exclusion to help you stay in control during the Championship game rush.

Every regulated site must also display links to state-run help lines and national services such as 1-800-GAMBLER, plus state self-exclusion programs that can block access to all licensed operators if betting stops being fun.

*The NFL and its teams do not endorse or sponsor this content, and nothing here is affiliated with or approved by the NFL