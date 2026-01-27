Super Bowl National Anthem Odds: Charlie Puth O/U

A big part of the fun for the Big Game is betting on the Super Bowl exotics lines. That includes the Super Bowl National Anthem odds for the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots game. Charlie Puth will perform minutes before the 6:30pm EST kick off on February 8.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

National Anthem Length Odds (O/U) Performer 2 min 0.5 sec + or - O -105 U -125 Charlie Puth

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

If you think the National Anthem will be over two minutes, you’d want to bet on the over. Otherwise, take the under. Catch Charlie Puth’s rendition just a few minutes before the game starts, potentially around 6:20pm EST.

I like the under, as Charlie Puth has a 1-minute, 2-second piano rendition of the anthem on YouTube. The pressure of the moment may get to him speeding up his performance, seen in the last two performances by male soloists for the anthem.

Bets are generally paid out quickly for the anthem, as it occurs before the game. However, if the anthem time is close to the line, there could be delays in official grading.

Prediction: Were taking the Under (-105), male soloists have come in under the line in back to back years, the nerves of the big game speeding up their performance.

Super Bowl National Anthem History

National Anthem Over/Under Super Bowl Performer Length of Anthem O/U 2 min 0.5 sec Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025 Jon Batiste 2 min O/U 1min 30.5 sec 49ers vs Chiefs, 2024 Reba McEntire 1 min 34 sec O/U 2 min 5.5 sec Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023 Chris Stapleton 2 min 2 sec O/U 1 min 35.5 sec Rams vs Bengals, 2022 Mickey Guyton 1 min 51 sec O/U 1 min 59.5 sec Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021 Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church 2 min 16 sec

Over the past five years, the over has hit three times as National Anthem performances have been trending on the longer side.

Betting on Super Bowl Novelty Props

Exotics bets are on events surrounding, but unrelated to, the big game. Along with the length of the National Anthem, bettors can wager on the coin toss, Gatorade color, halftime show, etc. These bets add another exciting dimension to the viewing experience.