Super Bowl National Anthem Odds: Charlie Puth O/U

A big part of the fun for the Big Game is betting on the Super Bowl exotics lines. That includes the Super Bowl National Anthem odds for the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots game. Charlie Puth will perform minutes before the 6:30pm EST kick off on February 8.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
|National Anthem Length
|Odds (O/U)
|Performer
2 min 0.5 sec + or -
O -105 U -125
Charlie Puth
All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
If you think the National Anthem will be over two minutes, you’d want to bet on the over. Otherwise, take the under. Catch Charlie Puth’s rendition just a few minutes before the game starts, potentially around 6:20pm EST.
I like the under, as Charlie Puth has a 1-minute, 2-second piano rendition of the anthem on YouTube. The pressure of the moment may get to him speeding up his performance, seen in the last two performances by male soloists for the anthem.
Bets are generally paid out quickly for the anthem, as it occurs before the game. However, if the anthem time is close to the line, there could be delays in official grading.
Prediction: Were taking the Under (-105), male soloists have come in under the line in back to back years, the nerves of the big game speeding up their performance.
Super Bowl National Anthem History
National Anthem Over/Under
Super Bowl
Performer
Length of Anthem
O/U 2 min 0.5 sec
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025
Jon Batiste
2 min
O/U 1min 30.5 sec
49ers vs Chiefs, 2024
Reba McEntire
1 min 34 sec
O/U 2 min 5.5 sec
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023
Chris Stapleton
2 min 2 sec
O/U 1 min 35.5 sec
Rams vs Bengals, 2022
Mickey Guyton
1 min 51 sec
O/U 1 min 59.5 sec
Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church
2 min 16 sec
Over the past five years, the over has hit three times as National Anthem performances have been trending on the longer side.
Betting on Super Bowl Novelty Props
Exotics bets are on events surrounding, but unrelated to, the big game. Along with the length of the National Anthem, bettors can wager on the coin toss, Gatorade color, halftime show, etc. These bets add another exciting dimension to the viewing experience.