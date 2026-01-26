Super Bowl MVP Odds: Sam Darnold Leads the Betting

Find out the top candidates for Super Bowl MVP betting for Seahawks vs Patriots in under two weeks. In a rematch of SB XLIX, which the Patriots won 28-24, the Super Bowl MVP odds actually list four Seahawks players among the top five candidates.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Player Super Bowl MVP Odds Sam Darnold (Seahawks) +130 Drake Maye (Patriots) +240 Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks) +500 Kenneth Walker III (Seahawks) +650 Rashid Shaheed (Seahawks) +2500

Super Bowl LX, between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, is on Sunday, February 8th at 6:30pm EST. Levi’s Stadium, which is the home of the San Francisco 49ers, will host this year’s season finale.

The Patriots are making their record-extending 12th appearance in the NFL’s championship game. Should they win, it’d mark an NFL-record seventh title. Pats coach Mike Vrabel can also become the first person to win a title as a player and coach of the same franchise.

Super Bowl MVP Odds - Favorites

Sam Darnold - Seahawks QB #14 (+130)

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold was a standout in the NFC Championship Game win against the Rams. In the biggest game of his career, Darnold completed 25 of 36 passes for 340 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in Seattle’s 31-27 victory.

He is blessed to have an All-Pro receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, along with a big play threat in Rashid Shaheed. While Darnold wasn’t asked to do much in the 41-6 demolition of the 49ers in the Divisional Round, he has proven he can be counted on when the going gets tough.

Given that eight of the last 11 MVPs of the World Championship Game have been quarterbacks, it makes sense that Darnold is the favorite to win the award. He’s the QB of the team that is favored to win, and he looked excellent in the NFC Championship Game.

Drake Maye - Patriots QB #10 (+240)

It’s no surprise that the two QBs have the shortest odds to win this MVP award. However, Drake Maye hasn’t looked as polished as Darnold during the playoffs. Granted, he did score the AFC Championship Game’s only touchdown with his legs, as his Patriots beat the Broncos 10-7.

While also a regular-season MVP candidate, Maye has fumbled the ball six times in three playoff games, losing three, and has thrown two interceptions. He only completed 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards in blizzard conditions against the Broncos, but didn’t have any TOs.

Although Stefon Diggs has had an impressive season, Maye has a below-average receiving corps. He’s also the less experienced quarterback in this game.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seahawks WR #11 (+500)

Wide receivers have claimed two of the three MVP awards in the Big Game not won by QBs over the previous ten years. So, Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba shows the third-shortest odds to claim the Pete Rozelle trophy.

Smith-Njigba led all Rams receivers in the NFC Championship Game, with 153 yards. He had a monster first half, with 115 receiving yards and a TD. Notably, Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards during the season.

He and Sam Darnold have an incredibly strong rapport, as his 12 targets in the NFC Championship game were six more than any other Seahawks receiver.

Kenneth Walker III - Seahawks RB #9 (+650)

While Kenneth Walker III is an integral part of the Seahawks’ offense, running backs don’t typically receive MVP honors in this game. In fact, the last running back to win SB MVP was the Denver Broncos’ Terrell Davis in 1998.

Walker III has had two big games in the playoffs so far, though. He’s totaled 110+ yards from scrimmage in both games and has four rushing touchdowns. Still, the Patriots are one of the best teams in the league at stuffing the run.

Often involved in the passing game as well, Walker III is the Seahawks’ lead back with Zach Charbonnet out injured.

Rashid Shaheed - Seahawks WR #22 (+2200)

With +2200 odds, Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed is fifth on the MVP list. Both Von Miller and Julian Edelman have won this award with longer than +2000 Super Bowl MVP betting odds in the past ten years, though.

Shaheed had a big 51-yard reception against the Rams, but it’s his only catch of the playoffs so far. It looks unlikely he’ll get the volume he needs to be a serious candidate. He could change the game against the Patriots with an explosive receiving or return play, though.

He returned the opening kickoff against the 49ers 95 yards for a touchdown. In fact, two of his three return touchdowns this season have come in the preceding five games.

Betting on Super Bowl MVP

NFL Futures, which include the SB MVP, are bets on outcomes of events sometime in the future.

To bet on the MVP:

Sign up at your preferred sportsbook Make a deposit Navigate to the NFL section of the sportsbook’s website Most sportsbooks will have a dedicated NFL Futures section, which you should click on Find the “Super Bowl MVP” event Wager an amount you’re comfortable with on the player you think will win MVP

Super Bowl MVP Betting History

Quarterbacks have won seven of the previous 10 MVP awards in the Big Game. Two of Tom Brady’s five MVP awards were in the past 10 years, while Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ranks second in NFL history, with three SB MVPs.