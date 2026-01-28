Super Bowl 60 Prop Betting: Seahawks vs Patriots Exotics

One of the best parts of the NFL’s Championship Game is betting on Super Bowl exotics odds, or markets that focus on the non-game action. Find out how to bet on the exotics lines for Seahawks vs Patriots, which kicks off on February 8 at 6:30pm EST.
Super Bowl Exotics Odds
Three of the most iconic novelty prop bets you can make for the Big Game are on the length of the National Anthem, the outcome of the pregame coin toss, and the color of the winning team’s Gatorade bath at the end of the game.
Here are the latest odds for each of the above:
National Anthem Odds - Charlie Puth Performance
- Over 120.5 Seconds: -115
- Under 120.5 Seconds: -115
Coin Toss Betting
- Heads: +100
- Tails: +100
Gatorade Color Odds
- Orange: +220
- Yellow/Lime/Green: +260
- Blue: +260
- Purple: +750
- Red/Pink: +1100
- Water/Clear: +1300
Betting on Super Bowl Exotics
Exotics bets are non-traditional wagers because they are placed on off-field events. Instead of betting on player props and game-related outcomes, you are betting on outcomes related to the spectacle of the Big Game.
These exotics bets are popular precisely because they require little, if any, football knowledge. That doesn’t mean there aren’t particular trends related to most of them, though.
Length of the National Anthem SB History
The length of the National Anthem is one of the most exciting exotics wagers. This year, you can bet on Charlie Puth to sing the anthem in either over or under 120.5 seconds. Each side is currently at -115 odds.
Some sportsbooks grade the length of the National Anthem differently. Generally, though, they’ll start timing when the first word is sung and end right when they hear “brave”.
National Anthem Over/Under
Championship Game
Performer
Length of Anthem
O/U 2 min 0.5 sec
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025
Jon Batiste
2 min (U)
O/U 1min 30.5 sec
49ers vs Chiefs, 2024
Reba McEntire
1 min 34 sec (O)
O/U 2 min 5.5 sec
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023
Chris Stapleton
2 min 2 sec (U)
O/U 1 min 35.5 sec
Rams vs Bengals, 2022
Mickey Guyton
1 min 51 sec (O)
O/U 1 min 59.5 sec
Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church
2 min 16 sec (O)
Super Bowl Coin Toss History
The coin toss, another popular exotics bet, is as random as it gets. Tails has been the outcome of the coin toss in 31 of the 59 previous NFL Championship Games, though. Interestingly, the coin toss winner has won only two of the past 11 SBs.
Your wager will be paid out almost immediately, as the coin toss market is a binary one. You can get even odds on both heads and tails at bet365.
Coin Toss Outcome
Championship Game
Coin Toss Winner
Game Winner
Tails
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025
Chiefs
Eagles
Heads
49ers vs Chiefs, 2024
Chiefs
Chiefs
Tails
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023
Chiefs
Chiefs
Heads
Rams vs Bengals, 2022
Bengals
Rams
Heads
Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021
Chiefs
Buccaneers
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting History
As far as exotics bets go, the Gatorade bath color is not quite as random as the coin toss. There is a theory that the color is chosen so that the winning team’s jerseys aren’t stained. For what it’s worth, it appears likely the Seahawks will wear blue, and the Patriots will wear white.
Orange (+220), Yellow/Lime/Green (+260), and Blue (+260) all have similar odds this time around. This is another wager that will be paid out quickly should you win, given the outcome is clear as day.
Gatorade Colour
Championship Game
Winning Team
Odds
Yellow
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025
Eagles
+245
Purple
49ers vs Chiefs, 2024
Chiefs
+100
Purple
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023
Chiefs
+800
Blue
Rams vs Bengals, 2022
Rams
+350
Blue
Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021
Buccaneers
+700
