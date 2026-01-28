Super Bowl 60 Prop Betting: Seahawks vs Patriots Exotics

One of the best parts of the NFL’s Championship Game is betting on Super Bowl exotics odds, or markets that focus on the non-game action. Find out how to bet on the exotics lines for Seahawks vs Patriots, which kicks off on February 8 at 6:30pm EST.

Super Bowl Exotics Odds

Three of the most iconic novelty prop bets you can make for the Big Game are on the length of the National Anthem, the outcome of the pregame coin toss, and the color of the winning team’s Gatorade bath at the end of the game.

Here are the latest odds for each of the above:

National Anthem Odds - Charlie Puth Performance

Over 120.5 Seconds: -115

Under 120.5 Seconds: -115

Coin Toss Betting

Heads: +100

Tails: +100

Gatorade Color Odds

Orange: +220

Yellow/Lime/Green: +260

Blue: +260

Purple: +750

Red/Pink: +1100

Water/Clear: +1300

Betting on Super Bowl Exotics

Exotics bets are non-traditional wagers because they are placed on off-field events. Instead of betting on player props and game-related outcomes, you are betting on outcomes related to the spectacle of the Big Game.

These exotics bets are popular precisely because they require little, if any, football knowledge. That doesn’t mean there aren’t particular trends related to most of them, though.

Length of the National Anthem SB History

The length of the National Anthem is one of the most exciting exotics wagers. This year, you can bet on Charlie Puth to sing the anthem in either over or under 120.5 seconds. Each side is currently at -115 odds.

Some sportsbooks grade the length of the National Anthem differently. Generally, though, they’ll start timing when the first word is sung and end right when they hear “brave”.

National Anthem Over/Under Championship Game Performer Length of Anthem O/U 2 min 0.5 sec Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025 Jon Batiste 2 min (U) O/U 1min 30.5 sec 49ers vs Chiefs, 2024 Reba McEntire 1 min 34 sec (O) O/U 2 min 5.5 sec Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023 Chris Stapleton 2 min 2 sec (U) O/U 1 min 35.5 sec Rams vs Bengals, 2022 Mickey Guyton 1 min 51 sec (O) O/U 1 min 59.5 sec Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021 Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church 2 min 16 sec (O)

Super Bowl Coin Toss History

The coin toss, another popular exotics bet, is as random as it gets. Tails has been the outcome of the coin toss in 31 of the 59 previous NFL Championship Games, though. Interestingly, the coin toss winner has won only two of the past 11 SBs.

Your wager will be paid out almost immediately, as the coin toss market is a binary one. You can get even odds on both heads and tails at bet365.

Coin Toss Outcome Championship Game Coin Toss Winner Game Winner Tails Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025 Chiefs Eagles Heads 49ers vs Chiefs, 2024 Chiefs Chiefs Tails Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023 Chiefs Chiefs Heads Rams vs Bengals, 2022 Bengals Rams Heads Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021 Chiefs Buccaneers

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting History

As far as exotics bets go, the Gatorade bath color is not quite as random as the coin toss. There is a theory that the color is chosen so that the winning team’s jerseys aren’t stained. For what it’s worth, it appears likely the Seahawks will wear blue, and the Patriots will wear white.

Orange (+220), Yellow/Lime/Green (+260), and Blue (+260) all have similar odds this time around. This is another wager that will be paid out quickly should you win, given the outcome is clear as day.

Gatorade Colour Championship Game Winning Team Odds Yellow Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025 Eagles +245 Purple 49ers vs Chiefs, 2024 Chiefs +100 Purple Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023 Chiefs +800 Blue Rams vs Bengals, 2022 Rams +350 Blue Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021 Buccaneers +700

