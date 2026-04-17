NBA Championship Odds 2026: NBA Finals Futures

The wait is over as eighteen teams prepare for a grueling journey to become NBA Champions.

The OKC Thunder are the team to beat, aiming for a "double" that the league hasn't seen since the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. Rick Carlisle and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have a massive task ahead, but they enter the postseason as the +115 favorites to go all the way.

NBA Championship Futures

Team Price Winnings ($10) Oklahoma City Thunder +120 $24.00 San Antonio Spurs +450 $55.00 Boston Celtics +550 $65.00 Denver Nuggets +1000 $110.00 Cleveland Cavaliers +1600 $170.00

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NBA Finals Favorite Odds 2026

Playoffs in the East

The regular season was a nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers whenever they faced the Toronto Raptors, as Toronto walked away with a 3–0 sweep. Despite Cleveland holding the home-court advantage and the better seed, they just couldn't find an answer for the Raptors' defensive reach, dropping two games by double digits.

Postseason play offers the Cavs a chance at a clean slate, particularly after adding James Harden to the roster in February. This is a fresh look for Cleveland that the Raptors haven't tested themselves against in 2026. They'll need to find a way to stop Scottie Barnes, who has been absolutely dominating Cleveland’s frontcourt for months.

The 76ers and Celtics continued their legendary feud by splitting their four meetings 2–2 this year. While most of the series was a toss-up with three games coming down to the wire, Boston’s 16-point blowout in February is hard to ignore. It suggests the Celtics have another gear when the stakes are high.

Boston is the heavy favorite at -625, entering as the No. 2 seed with a 56–26 record and a -12.5 spread. Without Joel Embiid there to protect the basket, Philadelphia’s defense is in for a long series against Boston’s relentless scoring wings. The pressure is firmly on Tyrese Maxey to spark an upset.

Playoffs in the West

In the West, we’re seeing a rematch of last year’s semifinals between Denver and Minnesota. The Nuggets hold the season edge 3–1, including a memorable 142–138 victory back in December. Denver is currently favored at -5.5 and -245, with the oddsmakers leaning toward a five-game series win for the Nuggets at +260.

The biggest story in the West, however, is the "brutal" injury luck hitting the Lakers. Los Angeles will be without Austin Reaves and Luka Dončić for the start of the playoffs. This is a tough pill to swallow since those two were the primary reasons the Lakers won the regular-season series against Houston 2–1.

Houston enters this matchup fully healthy and riding a wave of defensive momentum. At -218 on the moneyline and -4.5 on the spread, the Rockets are the favorites to advance. LeBron James is going to have to do the heavy lifting for the Lakers, but the young and disciplined Rockets are well-positioned for a first-round victory.

Betting on NBA Futures in 2026

Instead of placing bets on specific games, NBA futures betting lets you place bets on results that will be determined later in the season. These markets, ranging from NBA Championship odds to MVP honors and club win totals, are available all year long at the majority of major sportsbooks. These markets allow you to put your money where your mouth is ahead of time, sometimes at more advantageous pricing.

How to Place an NBA Futures Bet