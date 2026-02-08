Kalshi Super Bowl 60 Promo Code GOAL: Get $10 for Seahawks vs Patriots Trading

Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code

New traders can unlock a $10 bonus by using the Kalshi promo code GOAL. Kalshi is a regulated event‑contract exchange, not a sportsbook or fantasy app, you’re trading on outcomes like a market, buying and selling contracts tied to big‑game storylines.

Get a $10 Bonus with Promo Code GOAL

Kalshi Promo Code Verified: 2/8/2026

Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Trade on Sports & Politics – Get a $10 Bonus with Our Code! Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code GOAL Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC Terms And Conditions Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH.

Trade on sports and politics, get a $10 bonus once you meet the qualifying trade requirement, new users only in eligible states. With Kalshi, each contract is a “Yes” or “No” on whether something happens, from MVP outcomes to quirky broadcast or commercial moments.

Users simply need to trade $10 worth of contracts, and your $10 Kalshi sign up bonus will be released.

How to get the Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code

Claiming the Kalshi promo code GOAL takes just a few minutes, and once you’re verified you can dive into event contracts tied to the championship game, ads, announcers, and more.

For those who wish to claim the Kalshi sign‑up offer, available in a wide range of eligible states plus D.C., use the following steps.

Go to Kalshi via one of the secure links on this page. Click “Sign Up” or “Get Started” in the top‑right corner. Enter your email, create a password, and provide your legal name, date of birth, and residential address. Complete identity verification, including uploading an ID and a selfie if requested, so Kalshi can satisfy CFTC‑style compliance. When prompted, enter promo code GOAL to tag your account for the $10 trading bonus. Make the minimum qualifying deposit (often as low as $1) using an approved payment method. Execute $10 worth of trades in event contracts within the promo window to release your $10 bonus.

The bonus typically arrives after you hit the stated trading threshold and must be used on additional event contracts before any associated profits can be withdrawn.

You must be 18+ with a legal U.S. residential address in an eligible state or D.C.; the offer is not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH.

Super Bowl Trading with Kalshi

The Patriots vs Seahawks clash in Santa Clara gives Kalshi a full menu of narratives: Seattle’s explosive talented overall roster, New England’s defensive identity, and the legacy talk humming around both franchises. Instead of spreads and props, you’re trading on whether specific storylines actually land.

You won’t see traditional moneyline or point‑spread tickets here; instead, you can trade “Yes/No” on MVP outcomes, commercial lineups, halftime music choices, and announcer mentions that echo the same big‑picture themes. It’s a way to express your read on the game and the broadcast without ever touching a standard slip.

SB 60 Trading on Kalshi

Winner & MVP feel: Contracts on which team wins or which star takes MVP, priced between 1¢ and 99¢.

Broadcast & culture: Will certain phrases be said, or will specific celebrities appear during the telecast?

Ad‑break action: Which brands or product categories secure a commercial slot during the game.

Note: those cents represent the price per share, where 1¢ implies roughly a 1% market‑implied chance and 99¢ implies roughly a 99% market‑implied chance, with $1 returned if “Yes” settles true.

Kalshi Super Bowl MVP & Player Outcome Markets

Instead of backing a player with fixed odds, you can buy “Yes” or “No” contracts on whether a specific Patriot or Seahawk wins MVP, with prices moving as news and sentiment shift. That market has already drawn heavy volume, making it one of Kalshi’s headline Super Bowl products.

When is the Super Bowl?

The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 8, 2026, giving Kalshi traders a clear deadline for when all those event contracts—MVP, ads, halftime show, announcer mentions—will settle.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, which means trading activity on Kalshi often spikes in the hours before the game as news, rumors, and last‑minute angles hit the market.

Where is the Super Bowl?

This year’s championship takes place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, a setting that supports plenty of venue‑specific chatter and potential mention markets around the Bay Area and past title games there.

Top Kalshi Super Bowl Contracts

Kalshi Halftime Show & Music Markets

Kalshi lets you trade on halftime‑show outcomes, like which song opens the set or whether certain artists appear, turning the performance into one long, tradable storyline. Markets like “First halftime song” have already seen millions in volume, showing how popular these contracts are.

Kalshi Commercial & Brand Appearance Markets

Kalshi’s ad‑break contracts let you trade on which brands will land a coveted commercial slot, or even whether particular celebrities show up, creating a unique way to “bet” the breaks. From big beverage brands to upstart apparel companies, each contract is a simple yes/no about who actually appears.

Kalshi Announcer Mention Markets

You can even trade on whether the broadcast team will say specific phrases—think “Legion of Boom,” “Tom Brady,” or other catchphrases—across carefully curated announcer mention markets. These “will they say it?” contracts turn every booth tangent into a mini market.

Because Kalshi is an event‑trading exchange rather than a traditional sportsbook, all of these are structured as regulated event contracts under federal oversight, not house‑priced bets or DFS contests. That opens up novelty angles you simply won’t find on standard Super Bowl betting sites.

Kalshi & Super Bowl 2026 – Expert’s Opinion

For Super Bowl week, Kalshi feels like the clever cousin of a sportsbook: you’re still sweating outcomes, but through regulated event contracts instead of lines and parlays. The ability to trade everything from MVP to commercials and announcer phrases makes it uniquely tuned to the spectacle.

What Makes Kalshi Different

Kalshi benefits from federal oversight, a straightforward yes/no structure, and pricing that behaves more like a prediction market than a house‑set prop sheet. If you enjoy thinking in probabilities and adjusting positions as sentiment shifts, it scratches a different itch than a DFS app or traditional book.

Where Kalshi Can Feel Limited

On the flip side, you won’t find classic same‑game parlays, live in‑play spreads, or casino games, and the interface leans more “trading terminal” than “sportsbook carnival.” That can be an adjustment if you’re used to scrolling long odds grids and hammering quick‑bet buttons.

Overall Verdict on Kalshi for the Big Game

Even with those trade‑offs, Kalshi is a compelling big game companion thanks to its regulated status, creative markets, and the Super Bowl promo that rewards active trading. If you love debating every detail of the game, broadcast, and halftime show, this is where those takes become positions.

Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code Summary

Kalshi has carved out a lane as a regulated event‑contract exchange, and the Super Bowl promo code adds a tidy $10 bonus to help you start trading Super Bowl narratives instead of just trading on the final score. You’re turning opinions on MVP, ads, and announcements into simple yes/no trades.

Getting started is quick: sign up, verify, enter GOAL, deposit, and complete the required amount of trading to unlock your $10 bonus credit. From there, you can explore markets on commercials, halftime songs, MVP, and broadcast chatter, all settling as the championship unfolds.

For fans who live for every storyline around the game—not just the scoreboard—Kalshi offers a fun, structured way to trade those takes under a CFTC‑style regulatory framework.

Kalshi Promo Code Offer Trade on Sports & Politics – Get a $10 Bonus with Our Code! Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code GOAL Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NM, NY, NC, NV, ND, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC Super Bowl Promotions 0/5 Super Bowl Odds 4/5

*The NFL and its teams do not endorse or sponsor this content, and nothing here is affiliated with or approved by the NFL

Kalshi Super Bowl Promo Code Full T&C’s

Must be 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within the applicable state, D.C., or U.S. territories. Not available in AZ, IL, MA, MD, MI, MT, NJ, and OH.