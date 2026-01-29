Super Bowl Halftime Show Odds: Bad Bunny Performance Props

Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Odds
Check out the Super Bowl half time show odds as Bad Bunny will perform at SB LX between the Seahawks and Patriots on February 8. Novelty props or exotics, like the halftime show odds, are on non-game events, adding even more excitement to the spectacle on SB Sunday.
All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.
Bad Bunny: First Song
|Song
|Odds
|Spotify Streams
BAILE INoLVIDABLE
+210
1.1 Billion
MONACO
+300
775 Million
ALAMBRE PuA
+340
79.4 Million
La MuDANZA
+430
217 Million
Titi Me Pregunto
+500
1.9 Billion
NUEVAYoL
+650
889 Million
Chambea
+750
305 Million
DTmF
+750
1.3 Billion
Me Porto Bonito
+1100
2.2 Billion
I Like It (Cardi B, J Balvin)
+1600
1.8 Billion
At +430 odds, I think “La MuDANZA” is a good choice to be Bad Bunny’s first song at the Super Bowl. Whilst one of his lower streamed songs, it is clearly one of Bad Bunny's favourite.
The A cappella intro would allow for Bad Bunny to orchestrate a grand entrance, with the classic vibes then filling Levi's, which will be packed to the rafters with faithful fans.
He had almost always opened his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour with the song. It could set the stage for some of his higher-energy songs and potential guest appearances.
- Bad Bunny First Song Prediction: La MuDANZA (+430)
Bad Bunny Special Guest Appearance
|Special Guest Performer
|Odds
Cardi B
-250
J Balvin
-160
Jennifer Lopez
-125
Ricky Martin
-125
Karol G
+100
Jhayco
+145
Daddy Yankee
+190
Rosalia
+230
Dua Lipa
+240
Marc Anthony
+300
Bad Bunny’s most-streamed song on Spotify is “DÁKITI”, with nearly 2.4 billion streams. It features fellow Puerto Rican artist Jhayco (+145 special guest odds). It would be exactly like Bad Bunny to bring a guest from his homeland on stage with him.
J Balvin (-160) and Bad Bunny released a joint album together in 2019. While Balvin has said he’s not performing this year, it could be a smokescreen. Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Cardi B (-250) are all on “I Like It”, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they all perform the song at halftime.
Amid all of the strife surrounding Bad Bunny's performance, we expect him to bring out his fellow countryman, Jhayco, to support him as they perform the song that launched him to stardom at Super Bowl 2026.
- Bad Bunny Special Guest Prediction: Jhayco (+145)
Bad Bunny Total Number of Songs
O/U Number of Songs
Over Odds
Under Odds
11.5
-115
-115
Bad Bunny's concerts rank among some of the longest on the touring scene right now, yet with a mere 15 minutes or to perform he will have to cut it down, but to what extent?
Bad Bunny has 28 songs on Spotify with more than one billion streams. His concerts are typically quite long, often performing upward of 30 songs.
He’s not going to have time to do that here, but given that he can do samples of some of his most famous tracks, go with 12+, as the first time performer will want to put on a show in Santa Clara.
- Bad Bunny Total Number of Song Prediction: Over 11.5 (-115)