Super Bowl Halftime Show Odds: Bad Bunny Performance Props

Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Odds

Check out the Super Bowl half time show odds as Bad Bunny will perform at SB LX between the Seahawks and Patriots on February 8. Novelty props or exotics, like the halftime show odds, are on non-game events, adding even more excitement to the spectacle on SB Sunday.

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bad Bunny: First Song

Song Odds Spotify Streams BAILE INoLVIDABLE +210 1.1 Billion MONACO +300 775 Million ALAMBRE PuA +340 79.4 Million La MuDANZA +430 217 Million Titi Me Pregunto +500 1.9 Billion NUEVAYoL +650 889 Million Chambea +750 305 Million DTmF +750 1.3 Billion Me Porto Bonito +1100 2.2 Billion I Like It (Cardi B, J Balvin) +1600 1.8 Billion

At +430 odds, I think “La MuDANZA” is a good choice to be Bad Bunny’s first song at the Super Bowl. Whilst one of his lower streamed songs, it is clearly one of Bad Bunny's favourite.

The A cappella intro would allow for Bad Bunny to orchestrate a grand entrance, with the classic vibes then filling Levi's, which will be packed to the rafters with faithful fans.

He had almost always opened his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour with the song. It could set the stage for some of his higher-energy songs and potential guest appearances.

Bad Bunny First Song Prediction: La MuDANZA (+430)

Bad Bunny Special Guest Appearance

Special Guest Performer Odds Cardi B -250 J Balvin -160 Jennifer Lopez -125 Ricky Martin -125 Karol G +100 Jhayco +145 Daddy Yankee +190 Rosalia +230 Dua Lipa +240 Marc Anthony +300

Bad Bunny’s most-streamed song on Spotify is “DÁKITI”, with nearly 2.4 billion streams. It features fellow Puerto Rican artist Jhayco (+145 special guest odds). It would be exactly like Bad Bunny to bring a guest from his homeland on stage with him.

J Balvin (-160) and Bad Bunny released a joint album together in 2019. While Balvin has said he’s not performing this year, it could be a smokescreen. Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Cardi B (-250) are all on “I Like It”, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they all perform the song at halftime.

Amid all of the strife surrounding Bad Bunny's performance, we expect him to bring out his fellow countryman, Jhayco, to support him as they perform the song that launched him to stardom at Super Bowl 2026.

Bad Bunny Special Guest Prediction: Jhayco (+145)

Bad Bunny Total Number of Songs

O/U Number of Songs Over Odds Under Odds 11.5 -115 -115

Bad Bunny's concerts rank among some of the longest on the touring scene right now, yet with a mere 15 minutes or to perform he will have to cut it down, but to what extent?

Bad Bunny has 28 songs on Spotify with more than one billion streams. His concerts are typically quite long, often performing upward of 30 songs.

He’s not going to have time to do that here, but given that he can do samples of some of his most famous tracks, go with 12+, as the first time performer will want to put on a show in Santa Clara.