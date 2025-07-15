Cody Stelluto

Sports Betting Expert

Cody is an experienced sports betting writer with a passion for analyzing and covering a wide range of sports, including Football, NFL, NCAA basketball, golf, and NHL hockey. He has written betting content for multiple platforms and brings firsthand expertise from covering teams like the Providence Bruins in live settings.

Cody’s deep understanding of both statistics and the nuances of each sport allows him to deliver insightful betting analysis. By blending data-driven insights with his own informed opinions, Cody creates engaging and authoritative content that helps readers make smarter bets and enjoy the excitement of sports wagering even more.