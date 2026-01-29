Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds & History: Seahawks vs Patriots Props

Before the action starts in Levi's Stadium, pay attention to the Super Bowl coin toss odds for the Seahawks vs Patriots on Sunday, February 8 at 6:30pm EST. The coin toss is an iconic novelty prop bet, which are bets on events surrounding, but not in, the game.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds

Coin Toss Odds Heads -110 Tails -110

With just two possible outcomes, bets for the coin toss will often be paid out quite quickly. As a 50/50 random market, the odds will almost always be the same both ways. The coin toss occurs right after the National Anthem, whose length is another exotics bet to consider.

It’s worth noting that nine of the previous 11 teams that have won the coin toss have lost the big game. The Kansas City Chiefs, who are not in the Championship Game for the first time since 2022, won the coin toss three years in a row and won two of those games.

Given that, We like the look of Heads. For the last three years the coin toss has gone tails - heads - tails, and the 50/50 nature would point towards it swinging back.

SB LX Coin Toss Prediction: Heads

Coin Toss Betting History

Coin Toss Result Championship Game Head Referee Tails Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025 Ron Torbert Heads 49ers vs Chiefs, 2024 Bill Vinovich Tails Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023 Carl Cheffers Heads Rams vs Bengals, 2022 Ron Torbert Heads Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021 Carl Cheffers

Betting on Super Bowl Props

Exotics bets are some of the most entertaining plays you can make on the Big Game. They are placed on events outside of and surrounding the game. Along with the coin toss, you can bet on the length of the National Anthem and Bad Bunny’s first song choice for the halftime show.