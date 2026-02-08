Caesars Super Bowl 60 Promo Code GOALMAX250BM: Get up to $250 Patriots vs Seahawks

Caesars Super Bowl Promo Code

New players can join Caesars Sportsbook ahead of the NFL championship on Feb. 8 and use promo code GOALMAX250BM to lock in a “bet match” welcome offer. Caesars will match your first stake up to $250 in Bonus Bets.

Get a Bet Match Up To $250 Win or Lose!

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Verified: 2/8/2026

Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Get a Bet Match Up to $250 Win or Lose! Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl Promo Code GOALMAX250BM Eligible States AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MO, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, ON, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Terms And Conditions Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First wager after registration must qualify. Min. Odds: -500. Max. Bonus Bet: $250. Awarded as non-withdrawable Bonus Bet that expires 30 days after receipt. Bonus Bet amount not returned for winning bets. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, MO, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS, ME, NC, PA: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF; LA, Washington, DC: Call 1-800-522-4700. ©2025, Caesars Entertainment Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER DC, LA: Call 1-800-522-4700 MA: Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

With this offer, your opening Super Bowl bet effectively pulls double duty: place a qualifying first wager, and Caesars mirrors that stake with a one-time Bonus Bet up to $250.

Win your original bet, and you still enjoy the payout; lose, and the matched Bonus Bet gives you another shot.

How to get the Caesars Super Bowl Promo Code

The Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl offer is built to be simple, letting new users go from signup to a matched first bet on Seahawks vs Patriots in just a few minutes. If you’re in an eligible state and want to lock in GOALMAX250BM, follow this basic flow:

Download the Caesars Sportsbook app or visit the Caesars Sportsbook website in your state and start the registration process. Select “Sign Up” or “Join Now,” then enter your email, create login credentials, and provide your full name, date of birth, and address for identity and location verification. When prompted, type in promo code GOALMAX250BM and confirm that the “Bet Match up to $250” welcome offer is attached to your account. Enable geolocation if asked, review responsible gaming tools, and finalize your Caesars Sportsbook profile. Make a deposit using a supported method such as debit card, online banking, ACH, or an approved digital wallet in your state. Place your first wager after registration at odds of -500 or longer, up to $250, on any eligible market, including Patriots vs Seahawks moneyline, spread, totals, or props. Caesars will then issue a one-time Bonus Bet equal to your qualifying stake (max $250), which you must use within 30 days; if that Bonus Bet wins, you keep the profit, but the Bonus Bet stake itself is not returned.

This structure makes it easy to take a confident first swing on the Big Game, knowing Caesars will mirror that bet and give you a follow-up opportunity to chase profit if your initial angle doesn’t land exactly how you pictured it.

Top Caesars Super Bowl Promotions

Caesars Sportsbook usually rolls out a steady mix of boosts and loyalty perks that play really well with NFL bettors. You’ll want to keep an eye on the “Promos” and “Boosts” tabs, since exact offers and eligible states rotate throughout big-game week.

Caesars Odds Boosts & Profit Boost Tokens

Caesars is well-known for its odds boosts and profit boost tokens, which are perfect for building out a Patriots vs Seahawks card. Instead of changing your stake, these boosts increase your potential profit on selected bets—sometimes by 25%, 50%, or even enough to double your payout.

Daily boosts often land on headline markets like anytime touchdown scorers, game props, and same‑game parlays.

Special NFL promos have previously given new users 20 separate 100% profit boost tokens after a small qualifying wager, letting them enhance winnings on their next 20 bets.

Extra winnings from profit boosts are paid out in cash, not bonus bets, which makes them especially appealing for Super Bowl bettors.

Caesars Rewards Integration

Every Caesars Sportsbook bet also feeds into Caesars Rewards, tying your betting action to a loyalty program you can use at casinos, hotels, and restaurants. Win or lose, qualifying wagers earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits that stack toward status and on-property perks.

You typically earn 1 Tier Credit and 1 Reward Credit for every $5 in potential profit on sports bets, subject to a cap relative to your stake.

Reward Credits can be redeemed for free play, dining, hotel stays, and entertainment across Caesars’ nationwide properties, turning your Seahawks vs Patriots sweat into future trips and comps.

Because the sportsbook and Caesars Rewards are linked, you’re always building toward something—even when you’re just firing a small same‑game parlay on the Big Game.

Super Bowl LX Bonus Bet Bonanza

Caesars is rolling out a Super Bowl LX Bonus Bet Bonanza that’s basically a party for same‑game parlay fans: opt in, build a $5+ SGP on Patriots vs Seahawks, and you’re in the mix for a shot at up to $60,000 in Bonus Bets.

Opt in to the Super Bowl LX Bonus Bet Bonanza promo in your Caesars account.

Place a $5+ same‑game parlay on Patriots vs Seahawks to qualify.

Get a chance to win up to $60,000 in Bonus Bets if you’re one of the lucky winners.

Super Bowl Betting with Caesars

The Patriots vs Seahawks showdown at Levi’s Stadium has everything you want in a Super Bowl: a Seattle offense that can score in bunches and a New England defense that loves dragging games into the mud. One big play from Kenneth Walker III or a timely Patriots takeaway could flip momentum fast.

On Caesars Sportsbook, that drama turns into a full betting playground—moneyline, spread, totals, and alternate lines sit alongside player props and same‑game parlays tailored to this matchup. You can build tickets around Jaxon Smith‑Njigba receptions, Drake Maye passing yards, or a grind-it-out under, then use your matched Bonus Bet to chase a different Patriots vs Seahawks angle.

Main SB LX Game Lines at Caesars

Moneyline: Seahawks -225 / Patriots +190.

Spread: Seahawks -4.5.

Total: Over/Under 45.5 points.

Caesars Sportsbook’s Super Bowl board lets you attack these angles through standard markets, alternate lines, and player props, while live betting keeps you in the action as game flow and momentum shift under the lights in Santa Clara.

Caesars Super Bowl 2026 – Expert’s Opinion

From a bettor’s angle, Caesars Sportsbook feels like logging into a “real” book: clean layout, lines that pop fast, and a promo that simply mirrors your first wager up to $250. You’re not juggling complicated terms—you know exactly what your extra shot looks like.

Once you’re in the app with Patriots vs Seahawks on, it’s easy to bounce around. I can check the main spread, tap into player props, then jump right into a same‑game parlay builder without feeling lost. Live odds on things like Sam Darnold passing yards or Kenneth Walker III rushing yards usually update quickly enough that you’re not screaming at your phone between snaps.

What really sells it long‑term is how every bet quietly builds Caesars Rewards. You see those Reward Credits and Tier Credits stack up and realize a Super Bowl of action can turn into a discounted hotel, comped dinner, or a future Vegas weekend. Some books might offer crazier niche markets, but if you care about solid NFL lines, reliable tech, and casino‑style rewards, Caesars is a very easy Super Bowl home base.

Caesars Super Bowl Promo Code Summary

Enjoy your pizza and wings, we’ll handle the Super Bowl Promo Codes. Caesars Sportsbook is still one of the heavyweight Super Bowl betting site, and its champion setup fits that “big game” vibe. The headline: your first eligible wager gets matched up to $250 in Bonus Bets, win or lose, giving you an instant extra possession.

Getting rolling is quick—sign up, drop in the promo code GOALMAX250BM, make a deposit, and fire your first NFL bet. Once that wager is in, the matched Bonus Bet sits there for up to 30 days, ready to give you a second swing whether your opener cashes or not.

For the big game, pairing that bet match with Caesars’ odds boosts, NFL props, and live markets gives you plenty of ways to attack Patriots vs Seahawks from every angle. If you want a trusted, straightforward home for your Super Bowl bankroll that still brings some fun, Caesars Sportsbook is an easy call.

Caesars Promo Code Offer Get a Bet Match Up to $250 Win or Lose! Caesars Promo Code GOALMAX250BM Legal States AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MO, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, ON, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Super Bowl Promotions 5/5 Super Bowl Odds 4/5

*The NFL and its teams do not endorse or sponsor this content, and nothing here is affiliated with or approved by the NFL

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Full Terms and Conditions

Must be 21+ and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First wager after registration must qualify. Min. Odds: -500. Max. Bonus Bet: $250. Awarded as non-withdrawable Bonus Bet that expires 30 days after receipt. Bonus Bet amount not returned for winning bets. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, MO, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS, ME, NC, PA: If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF; LA, Washington, DC: Call 1-800-522-4700. ©2025, Caesars Entertainment Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER DC, LA: Call 1-800-522-4700 MA: Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)