Gatorade Color Odds Super Bowl 2026
Liam Isola

Gatorade Color Odds & Super Bowl 2026 Betting History

Check out the Gatorade colour odds pre the Seahawks vs Patriots action on February 8th, as our expert breaks down the Super Bowl 2026 prop bets.

Check out the Gatorade Color odds for Super Bowl 2026 as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots on February 8 at 6:30pm EST. As one of the most popular novelty prop bets, the winning coach’s Gatorade bath usually happens right as the game ends.

Gatorade ColorOdds

Orange

+215

Purple

+260

Yellow/Green/Lime

+275

Blue 

+400

Clear/Water

+1200

Red/Pink

+1200

No Gatorade Bath

+5000

Bet on the Gatorade color you think the SB victors will be bathed in immediately after the game. Bets are generally paid out immediately in this market, as there is no ambiguity about outcomes.

There is a theory that the Gatorade color is chosen to prevent staining the victors’ jerseys and complement the winning team’s colors. With that, the Seahawks look set to to win the game and typically wear blue. 

Prediction: We see value in backing blue, at +400 odds. With the Seahawks set to take victory, on the Feb 8th. 

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting - History

Gatorade Colour

Championship Game  

Winning Team

Odds 

Yellow

Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025

Eagles

+245

Purple

49ers vs Chiefs, 2024

Chiefs

+100

Purple

Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023

Chiefs

+800

Blue

Rams vs Bengals, 2022

Rams

+350

Blue

Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021

Buccaneers

+700

Over the previous five years, Gatorade colors have been repeated on two occasions. So, trends suggest yellow has a solid chance to be the Gatorade Color for the Seahawks vs Patriots victor, given it was the color in 2025.

Betting on Super Bowl Props

Instead of betting on game-specific outcomes, exotics bets are on events surrounding the game. Exotics bets add even more excitement to the Big Game. Along with the Gatorade color, you can wager on which song Bad Bunny will kick off his halftime performance or even the national anthem length.