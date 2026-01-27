Gatorade Color Odds & Super Bowl 2026 Betting History

Check out the Gatorade Color odds for Super Bowl 2026 as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots on February 8 at 6:30pm EST. As one of the most popular novelty prop bets, the winning coach’s Gatorade bath usually happens right as the game ends.

Gatorade Color Odds Super Bowl 2026

Gatorade Color Odds Orange +215 Purple +260 Yellow/Green/Lime +275 Blue +400 Clear/Water +1200 Red/Pink +1200 No Gatorade Bath +5000

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Bet on the Gatorade color you think the SB victors will be bathed in immediately after the game. Bets are generally paid out immediately in this market, as there is no ambiguity about outcomes.

There is a theory that the Gatorade color is chosen to prevent staining the victors’ jerseys and complement the winning team’s colors. With that, the Seahawks look set to to win the game and typically wear blue.

Prediction: We see value in backing blue, at +400 odds. With the Seahawks set to take victory, on the Feb 8th.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting - History

Gatorade Colour Championship Game Winning Team Odds Yellow Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025 Eagles +245 Purple 49ers vs Chiefs, 2024 Chiefs +100 Purple Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023 Chiefs +800 Blue Rams vs Bengals, 2022 Rams +350 Blue Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021 Buccaneers +700

Over the previous five years, Gatorade colors have been repeated on two occasions. So, trends suggest yellow has a solid chance to be the Gatorade Color for the Seahawks vs Patriots victor, given it was the color in 2025.

Betting on Super Bowl Props

Instead of betting on game-specific outcomes, exotics bets are on events surrounding the game. Exotics bets add even more excitement to the Big Game. Along with the Gatorade color, you can wager on which song Bad Bunny will kick off his halftime performance or even the national anthem length.