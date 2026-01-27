Gatorade Color Odds & Super Bowl 2026 Betting History

Check out the Gatorade Color odds for Super Bowl 2026 as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots on February 8 at 6:30pm EST. As one of the most popular novelty prop bets, the winning coach’s Gatorade bath usually happens right as the game ends.
Gatorade Color Odds Super Bowl 2026
|Gatorade Color
|Odds
Orange
+215
Purple
+260
Yellow/Green/Lime
+275
Blue
+400
Clear/Water
+1200
Red/Pink
+1200
No Gatorade Bath
+5000
Bet on the Gatorade color you think the SB victors will be bathed in immediately after the game. Bets are generally paid out immediately in this market, as there is no ambiguity about outcomes.
There is a theory that the Gatorade color is chosen to prevent staining the victors’ jerseys and complement the winning team’s colors. With that, the Seahawks look set to to win the game and typically wear blue.
Prediction: We see value in backing blue, at +400 odds. With the Seahawks set to take victory, on the Feb 8th.
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting - History
Gatorade Colour
Championship Game
Winning Team
Odds
Yellow
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025
Eagles
+245
Purple
49ers vs Chiefs, 2024
Chiefs
+100
Purple
Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023
Chiefs
+800
Blue
Rams vs Bengals, 2022
Rams
+350
Blue
Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021
Buccaneers
+700
Over the previous five years, Gatorade colors have been repeated on two occasions. So, trends suggest yellow has a solid chance to be the Gatorade Color for the Seahawks vs Patriots victor, given it was the color in 2025.
Betting on Super Bowl Props
Instead of betting on game-specific outcomes, exotics bets are on events surrounding the game. Exotics bets add even more excitement to the Big Game. Along with the Gatorade color, you can wager on which song Bad Bunny will kick off his halftime performance or even the national anthem length.