theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code GOAL: Get $1000 Bet Reset for Seahawks vs Patriots

New players can join theScore Bet and unlock a first bet reset up to $1,000 in bonus bets offer by entering promo code GOAL. It’s available in a wide range of legal states where theScore Bet now replaces the ESPN BET brand.

theScore Bet Promo Code Verified: 2/8/2026

theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Bet Reset up to $1000! theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code GOAL Eligible States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA Terms And Conditions New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. Please Gamble Responsibly.

This is a classic first bet reset offer acting as a loss‑refund, so you receive $1000 in bonus bets if you lose. That makes it an appealing way to essentially double your initial stake turning into multiple plays on spreads, totals, and player props.

How to get the theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code

Claiming theScore Bet promo code GOAL is straightforward, taking most new players just a few minutes from download to first wager.

For those who wish to claim theScore Bet sign‑up offer, available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA, use the following steps.

Download theScore Bet app or visit the desktop site in a legal state. Click “Join,” “Sign Up,” or “Register” in the top‑right corner of the screen. Enter your email, create a password, and provide personal details including name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your SSN. When prompted, enter promo code GOAL to tie your account to the $1000 first bet reset. Confirm your identity and location so theScore Bet can verify you are 21+ and physically in an eligible state. Deposit at least $10 using a supported banking method such as debit card, ACH, or online banking. Place a $10 - $1000 qualifying cash bet on any eligible market; with odds of -500 or greater If this wager loses, receiving bonus bets matched to your qualifying stake

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly and usually must be used within seven days, with only winnings (not stake) returning to your cash balance. You must be 21+ and in a participating state; full terms and responsible gambling tools are listed in the app.

Top theScore Bet Super Bowl Promotions

The headliner for the big game is the Super Bowl betting promo, offering $1000 bonus bets reset bets. That combo lets you place your qualifying wager, then enjoy some extra betting firepower, theScore Bet also offering some in‑depth promos to take advantage of pre the Patriots vs Seahawks.

Same‑Game Parlays and Parlay Boosts

theScore Bet offers robust same‑game parlay options across NFL markets, so you can combine spreads, player props, and totals into one ticket on Sunday night. Occasional parlay boosts can enhance potential payouts, making those multi‑leg builds even more tempting for the championship.

Live Betting and Move‑the‑Line Tools

Live betting at theScore Bet pairs well with its streamlined in‑play interface, giving you updated odds on spreads, moneylines, and totals throughout the matchup. The “Move the Line” slider lets you tweak point spreads or totals to match your game script and see the price change instantly.

Same‑Game Parlays: Build multi‑leg NFL tickets within the same game, including player props.

Move‑the‑Line: Adjust spreads or totals with a slider to customize your risk‑reward profile.

Super Bowl Betting with theScore Bet

Patriots vs Seahawks in Santa Clara gives this rebranded book a perfect showcase: a quietly resurgent New England side taking a swing at a Seattle team built to score in bunches. theScore Bet puts all the key markets in a clean layout that pairs nicely creating an excellent Super Bowl betting app.

Most books list Seattle around -4.5 on the spread, a moneyline near Seahawks -225 and Patriots +190, and a total hovering at 45.5 points. You’ll also find a deep menu of player props, team totals, and alternate lines that match how you see the game flow.

SB 60 Game Lines at theScore Bet

Moneyline: Seahawks favored in the -225 range; Patriots priced as live underdogs around +185 to +195.

Seahawks favored in the -225 range; Patriots priced as live underdogs around +185 to +195. Spread: Seahawks -4.5, Patriots +4.5, with alternate spreads available using Move‑the‑Line.

Seahawks -4.5, Patriots +4.5, with alternate spreads available using Move‑the‑Line. Total: Over/Under 45.5 points, plus alternate totals for shootout or slugfest angles.

SB 60 Prop betting

If you like prop action, JSN vs Christian Gonzalez can be a fun battle to decide the over/under on receptions. Kenneth Walker III anytime TD or rushing attempts over fit a positive script. Drake Maye passing yards ladders tempt me, and I personally grabbed Hunter Henry first TD at +1600.

When is the Super Bowl?

The game is set for Sunday, February 8, 2026, closing the NFL season with Patriots vs Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, giving you all afternoon to place pre‑game wagers at theScore Bet before live betting takes over.

Where is the Super Bowl?

This year’s championship will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, a familiar big‑game venue that typically offers good conditions for passing attacks.

theScore Bet & Super Bowl 2026 – Expert’s Opinion

After using theScore Bet, it feels like a sleek home base built for sports junkies, not just line shoppers. The tight link with theScore’s media app keeps scores, odds, and news close, while Bet Mode turns everything into one clean, big‑night command center.

Features That Really Shine

You still get all the staples you’d want for the championship: steady NFL lines, smooth same‑game parlays, and a deep prop menu, all boosted by the GOAL promo’s ESPN+ tie‑in. Layer in live betting, Move‑the‑Line control, and clear responsible gaming tools, and it’s a well‑rounded setup.

Where It Could Be Better

If you’re obsessed with squeezing every half‑point of value, you might occasionally find slightly sharper prices or deeper in‑play menus at the biggest market‑makers. theScore Bet isn’t barebones, but live offerings can feel a touch lighter than the true heavyweights at peak moments.

Why It Still Works for the Big Game

Even with those caveats, theScore Bet is an easy recommendation for the big matchup: a generous welcome offer, familiar ESPN+ coverage, and an interface that makes managing all your Seahawks vs Patriots action feel smooth instead of stressful. It’s built for fans who want everything in one place.

theScore Bet Super Bowl Promo Code Summary

theScore Bet has stepped cleanly into the spotlight, and the GOAL promo code makes it even more attractive for football fans this February. The $1000 bet reset offer can seriously extend your bankroll fuel and extra coverage.

Getting started is quick: download the app, register, enter GOAL, deposit at least $10-$1000, and place your qualifying wager. Once it settles, your bonus bets arrive, giving you multiple shots at spreads, totals, and player props.

Between Bet Mode integration, flexible tools like Move‑the‑Line, and a clean same‑game parlay experience, theScore Bet feels built for fans who like to live inside the action, not just check scores. Layer in the GOAL welcome offer and the Sunday night matchup, and it becomes a sportsbook you’ll likely keep opened well after the confetti falls.

theScore Bet Promo Code Full Terms and Conditions

