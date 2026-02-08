bet365 Bonus Code Super Bowl 2026: Get $100 Bonus Bets for Seahawks vs Patriots

bet365 Super Bowl Promo Code

New players can join bet365 ahead of the New EnglandPatriots vs Seattle Seahawks championship game on Feb 8th using the bonus code GOALBET to unlock, $100 in Bonus Bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net.

These sign up offers are available exclusively to new customers, both claimable using the promo code GOALBET, giving fresh sign-ups a chance to boost their bankroll before the big game at 6:30pm ET in Levi’s Stadium.

$100 in Bonus Bets or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net

bet365 Super Bowl bonus offer Bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets win or lose Or Get a First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets! bet365 Super Bowl bonus code GOALBET Eligible States AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA Terms And Conditions New customers only, 21+ (18+ in KY). Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA only. Bet $5 and Get $100 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Registration required. Minimum $10 deposit required. Minimum odds -500 of greater. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

New players at bet365 can gear up for the Patriots vs Seahawks championship game on Feb 8th in Santa Clara with this limited-time promo.

When you bet $5, you’ll receive $100 in bonus bets, win or lose. It’s a “bet and get” promotion—meaning you’ll secure bonus funds even if your first pick doesn’t win, offering a built-in safety net for newcomers jumping into the big game action.

How to get the bet365 Super Bowl Promo Code

The bet365 promo code offer has never been easier to claim, taking new players just a few minutes to go from sign-up to seeing bonus bets in their account ahead of the New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks battle on Feb 8th in Santa Clara.

For those who wish to claim the bet365 sign-up offer, available in a range of eligible states across the U.S., use the following steps:

Go to bet365 via one of the secure links on this page. Click “Join” or “Register” in the top-right corner of the homepage. Enter your email address, create a username and password, and input personal details such as full name, date of birth, and home address to verify your identity. When prompted, enter the bet365 promo code GOALBET to unlock the Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets offer. Set your account preferences and responsible gaming limits, then confirm your new account. Make a first deposit of at least $10 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying first wager of $5 or more on any market pre the Patriots vs Seahawks clash on Feb 8th (or another eligible event), making sure the odds are -500 or longer Once your qualifying bet settles, you’ll receive $100 in bonus bets, win or lose Bonuses must be used within 7 days and cannot be withdrawn directly.

This Super Bowl betting promo setup gives new players a built-in safety net; even if that first wager on the Patriots vs Seahawks meeting in Santa Clara does not cash, the bonus bets still hit your account, giving you more shots at the action around the championship game.

Top bet365 Super Bowl Promotions

Below are key existing customer offers at bet365 that you can use on the New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks game on Feb 8th at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Note: Promo availability, eligible states, and exact terms can vary, so always check the promos tab in your bet365 account before placing a wager.

bet365 Early Payout

bet365’s Early Payout promo lets your straight bet or parlay leg be settled as a winner once your team goes up by a set margin, even if the game later swings back the other way. On the big game, that means a Patriots or Seahawks backer could get paid out once their side builds the required lead, without sweating the final whistle.

Key details:

Applies to pre-game moneyline bets on select leagues, including NFL games.

Trigger: your team goes ahead by a specified number of points - for NFL, this is 17 points.

Can apply to singles and qualifying parlays, with the winning leg marked as settled.

This promo is ideal if you like backing fast-starting teams in the Patriots vs Seahawks battle at Levi’s Stadium, knowing a big early lead can lock in your win regardless of late drama.

bet365 Parlay Boost

The Parlay Boost at bet365 gives you extra profit on winning parlays across major sports, including NFL action. Build a multi-leg ticket around the Patriots vs Seahawks meeting on Feb 8th—spreads, totals, and player props—and you could see your payout boosted if all legs hit.

Key details:

Boost available on eligible parlays during the big game.

Percentage boost scales with the number of legs (up to around 70% on very large parlays).

All legs must win for the boost to apply.

Minimum odds per leg and maximum payout limits may apply.

Not all bet types or same game parlays are always included; check the promo page in-app.

For the big game in Santa Clara, this is a strong option if you want to combine multiple angles—like Patriots moneyline, an alternate total, and player stat lines—into one boosted ticket.

bet365 Prop Protect

Prop Protect provides a layer of coverage on selected player prop bets for sports like NFL, NBA, and NHL. Around the championship game, that can mean designated Patriots vs Seahawks player props may receive insurance-style perks if certain conditions are met.

Key details:

Applies to specific player prop markets highlighted in the promos section.

Often offers some form of refund or bonus bet if your prop loses because the player exited the game in the 1st Half

This applies to play prop markets for the Championship game

This is a useful tool if you’re targeting player performance markets—like quarterback passing yards or receiver totals—in the clash at Levi’s Stadium but want a bit of a safety net built in.

Super Bowl Betting with bet365

The New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks championship battle on Feb 8th at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara is a strength-on-strength clash, with both defenses red hot but both offenses still capable of lighting up the scoreboard.

Each side can generate pressure, defend the red zone, and still strike quickly with explosive playmakers.

A key factor to watch will be turnovers, as both Sam Darnold and Drake Maye have had stretches where giveaways stalled promising drives. Clean possessions could decide the game, while a couple of short fields from interceptions or strip-sacks might swing momentum and push this matchup over the total.

Key Players: Kenneth Walker III, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones, Devon Witherspoon, Hunter Henry, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kayshon Boutte, Cooper Kupp

Main Game Lines at bet365

Moneyline: Seahawks -230, Patriots +190 (SEA -230 / NE +190).

Spread: Seahawks -4.5.

Total: Over/Under 45.5 points.

Super Bowl MVP odds

Sam Darnold +125

Drake Maye +230

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +475

When is the Super Bowl?

The 2026 NFL championship game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will be played on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Giving fans a primetime showdown to wrap up the football calendar, where a Super Bowl winner will be crowned .

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff for the Patriots vs Seahawks championship clash on February 8, 2026, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). Pregame coverage will run throughout the afternoon, so fans can settle in well before the opening kick.

Where is the Super Bowl?

The 2026 NFL title game will be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. This puts the Patriots vs Seahawks matchup in the heart of the Bay Area, with a modern venue that has already hosted one recent championship on its turf.

bet365 Super Bowl 2026 - Expert’s Opinion

Betting the Patriots vs Seahawks showdown with bet365 lines up well for football fans, especially with the platform bonus code GOALBET and the Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets offer for new players. Early payout, parlay boosts, and live betting keep the big game engaging from opening kick to the final whistle.

One standout feature is the early payout promotion, which is fairly unique and can lock in a win once your team jumps out to a strong lead, even if things get chaotic late. Combine that with deep markets, same game parlays, and steady in-game odds updates, and you get plenty of ways to attack Patriots vs Seahawks.

There are still a few areas to polish, like a layout that can feel busy on smaller screens during peak moments, and occasional prices that might trail the very sharpest numbers elsewhere.

Even so, bet365 remains a strong option for the big game because the GOALBET welcome offer, unique early payouts, and football-focused features make it a very appealing home for February 8 action.

SB 60 Props & Exotics

Our betting expert has been breaking down all of the novelty props available for wagering on in Santa Clara. From Bad Bunny's half time performance to the length of 'The Star Spangled Banner' it is all here for players.

bet365 Super Bowl Bonus Code Summary

bet365 is one of the Super Bowl betting sites, with a sleek, football-focused app that’s built for big-game betting. With platform bonus code GOALBET, new players can grab a Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets offer for the Patriots vs Seahawks clash and beyond.

Sign up today to claim the Bet $5, Get $100 welcome package plus ongoing football promos like early payout and parlay boosts on the Patriots vs Seahawks meeting and other events. It only takes a few minutes to register at bet365, enter GOALBET, deposit, and see bonus bets hit your account after your first wager settles.

Players keep coming back to bet365 for competitive prices, frequent football-focused offers, and strong in-play tools.

The early payout feature is especially useful during a high-stakes Patriots vs Seahawks matchup, and when you combine it with parlay boosts, easy cash-out, and a deep market menu, bet365 becomes a reliable home for championship weekend betting.

*The NFL and its teams do not endorse or sponsor this content, and nothing here is affiliated with or approved by the NFL

