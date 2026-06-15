FC Halifax Town Overview

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Amorim returns after Man Utd flop! AC Milan appoint Portuguese

Ruben Amorim is officially back in management after his disappointing spell at Manchester United. AC Milan have confirmed the appointment of the Portuguese tactician as their new head coach, tasking him with leading a squad featuring USMNT star Christian Pulisic. The club will compete in the Europa League next season, and hope his arrival brings a fresh tactical identity.

R. AmorimSerie A
Luka Modric World Cup GFX

England, beware - 40-year-old Modric isn't done yet!

In the lead-up to England's semi-final showdown with Croatia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, repeated references were made to the fact that Zlatko Dalic's ageing side had been taken to extra-time in their two previous matches. The feeling was among certain sections of the English press that fatigue might be a massive factor in the game at the Luzhniki Stadium.

AnalysisCroatia
FBL-CRO-BEL-FRIENDLY-WC-2026

Modric remains defiant ahead of England clash

Luka Modric has sent a defiant message to his rivals ahead of Croatia's high-stakes World Cup opener against England, insisting that his side does not fear anyone. The AC Milan midfielder, who is appearing in his fifth global tournament, remains the heartbeat of a nation looking to replicate their deep runs in 2018 and 2022. While questions regarding his club future and potential retirement continue to swirl, the veteran midfielder is keeping his focus firmly on the pitch.

CroatiaWorld Cup
Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg

Amorim is back! Ex-Utd boss agrees AC Milan move

Ruben Amorim is set for a return to the touchline after reaching an agreement to become the next manager of AC Milan, according to reports. The Portuguese tactician, who has been out of work since his dismissal from Manchester United in January, is expected to sign an initial two-year deal to replace Massimiliano Allegri at San Siro.

R. AmorimManchester United
FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIER-AUT-CYP

Rangnick snubs Milan for Austria stay

Ralf Rangnick has ended speculation regarding his future by committing to a fresh contract extension with the Austrian national team. Despite high-profile interest from AC Milan, the veteran tactician has opted to lead the nation beyond the 2026 World Cup as they prepare for their opening fixture in North America.

TransfersAustria
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Standings

Serie A crestSerie A

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1AC Milan crestAC Milan00000000
2Atalanta crestAtalanta00000000
3Bologna crestBologna00000000
4Cagliari crestCagliari00000000
5Como crestComo00000000
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Apuestas destacadas

Cuotas al ganador del Mundial 2026: Pronósticos y análisis de apuestas
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