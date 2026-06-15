FC Halifax Town Overview

Modric remains defiant ahead of England clash

Luka Modric has sent a defiant message to his rivals ahead of Croatia's high-stakes World Cup opener against England, insisting that his side does not fear anyone. The AC Milan midfielder, who is appearing in his fifth global tournament, remains the heartbeat of a nation looking to replicate their deep runs in 2018 and 2022. While questions regarding his club future and potential retirement continue to swirl, the veteran midfielder is keeping his focus firmly on the pitch.