France vs England Predictions: Tensions high in battle for third place

Our betting expert expects these teams to be closely matched. Yet, France’s quality is likely to show over the course of 90 minutes.

Best predictions for France vs England

1x2 - France Moneyline @ -110

Player assists 1+ - Michael Olise @ +195

Anytime goalscorer - Jude Bellingham @ +330

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

France’s quality to shine through

France were on a seven-game winning streak before their semi-final defeat to Spain. England saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end against Argentina. Both sides will be desperate to avoid consecutive defeats at the World Cup.

Les Bleus have a slight edge heading into this match-up, purely because of the quality they have across the pitch and on the bench. Deschamps and Tuchel will likely make slight tweaks to their starting 11. When these nations met in the 2022 World Cup quarter-final, it was France who walked away as 2-1 victors.

A similar outcome is not impossible at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. With France winning three of the last five head-to-heads, it’s difficult to see the Three Lions securing third place. England’s last triumph over France came back in 2015 in a friendly, which is why we’re leaning towards another win for Les Bleus.

France vs England Prediction 1: 1x2 - France @ -110

Olise to thrive on England’s inconsistencies

Although he underperformed in the previous round, Michael Olise is still France’s most creative player at the World Cup. The Bayern Munich forward has been influential throughout the tournament.

The semi-final is the only exception, as he recorded a 6.4 rating for his performance. His experience in the Premier League could also prove valuable here, having faced or played alongside several members of England’s defensive unit.

He leads the assists chart at the World Cup, having recorded five in total since the tournament began. Olise failed to affect the game in France’s last three outings, but he is due to put in a better performance.

With England’s rearguard constantly changing in North America, there is a lack of continuity. Tuchel is expected to field another variation of a back-four in this one. That unfamiliarity is what Olise will thrive on and cause problems for the Three Lions’ defence.

France vs England Prediction 2: Player assists 1+ - Michael Olise @ +195

Jude’s impact is undeniable

Jude Bellingham has arguably been England’s best player at the global showpiece. He’s been the one orchestrating their attacks and has turned up at crucial moments. The Real Madrid man is likely to capitalise on William Saliba’s absence in the French defence.

Much like Olise, he will have a chance to disrupt a new Les Bleus centre-half pairing. The Arsenal man is set to miss this one due to injury. England’s number 10 is the nation’s joint-top scorer in North America, with six goals from seven appearances. While he blanked against Argentina, he was still a major threat by driving forward and troubling the opposition defence.

He should retain a starting berth here and pose a major problem for the French. With four goals in his last three outings, backing Bellingham to score is a smart move. Given the value available, backing Bellingham to score is an appealing option.

France vs England Prediction 3: Anytime goalscorer - Jude Bellingham @ +330

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: France 2-1 England

France 2-1 England Goalscorers prediction: France: Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele - England: Jude Bellingham

Both nations will be desperate to respond after failing to lift the coveted World Cup in North America. France were heavy pre-tournament favourites. They lived up to the tag throughout the competition, except at their last hurdle. Les Bleus were simply out-thought and out-played in their semi-final against Spain.

Didier Deschamps is likely regretting failing to adjust his tactics to address the Spanish threat. As a result, the 2022 finalists will have to settle for either third or fourth place at this edition. The clash in Florida will be Deschamps’ final hurrah, so France will be motivated despite missing out on the title.

The same applies to England, who once again failed to fulfil their potential on the biggest stage. The Three Lions had quietly progressed through the tournament and found themselves on the precipice of the final. However, just like in 2018, they were knocked out in the semi-final, despite taking a lead in the game.

A cautious approach ultimately proved costly, with Thomas Tuchel deploying a back five against Argentina. The world champions piled on the pressure in the final 10 minutes of that semi-final in Atlanta. They were rewarded with two goals that saw Lionel Messi’s side through to back-to-back World Cup finals.

Tuchel, much like his counterpart, will be eager to finish on a high. Securing third place against the side that eliminated England in 2022 would offer some consolation. This rivalry is far too fierce for this to be a casual encounter.

Probable lineups for France vs England

France expected lineup: Maignan, Gusto, Upamecano, Konate, Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Rabiot, Dembele, Olise, Doue, Mbappe

England expected lineup: Pickford, James, Burn, Guehi, O’Reilly, Anderson, Mainoo, Saka, Bellingham, Gordon, Kane