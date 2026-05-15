The Emirates FA Cup is the oldest domestic football cup competition in the world. Here, GOAL equips you with everything you need to know about how to watch key FA Cup fixtures in the UK.

Upcoming FA Cup fixtures on TV schedule

The Magic of the FA Cup

The FA Cup stands as the world’s oldest national football competition, renowned for its "giant-killing" moments where lower-league underdogs face off against Premier League titans. This season's final pits Chelsea against Manchester City.

Where to watch the FA Cup in the UK

Stream the best FA Cup matches free via the BBC iPlayer or via the TNT streaming service.

Chelsea's FA Cup pedigree

Chelsea has a storied relationship with the FA Cup, having won the competition eight times. Their last success was in 2018 when they beat Manchester United thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty, and the Blues will be desperate to add a ninth crown when they meet Man City.

What about Man City?

Manchester City has won the FA Cup seven times and is on the hunt for a domestic double, having already lifted the Carabao Cup in the 2025-26 campaign. By reaching the 2026 final, they've become the first team in history to appear in four consecutive FA Cup finals, although they'll desperately want to make up for defeats in the last two.

READ MORE: Phil Foden prepared to remain ‘patient’ at Man City

What if you're outside the UK for a key FA Cup game?

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest FA Cup games by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).



