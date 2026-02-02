Where to watch and live stream Carabao Cup football

Upcoming Carabao Cup Schedule

How to watch the Carabao Cup: TV channel and live stream guide

The current five-year deal between the EFL and its broadcast partners has significantly expanded coverage. Sky Sportsremains the primary destination, while ITV provides a vital free-to-air component for the competition's biggest moments.

Sky Sports is airing every single match of the Carabao Cup this season. Featured games typically air on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Football. For matches not selected for these flagship channels, the Sky Sports+ service allows subscribers to stream any tie live via their TV box or the Sky Sports app, ensuring that no fan is left in the dark.

In a major boost for accessibility, ITV now broadcasts select matches for free. Under the current agreement, ITV1 or ITV4 (as well as STV in Scotland) air one marquee tie per round through to the quarter-finals, one leg of the semi-finals, and the Carabao Cup final.

For fans who want the full breadth of Sky's coverage without a long-term commitment, NOW offers a flexible alternative. A NOW Sports Membership (Day or Month pass) provides full access to all Sky Sports channels and matches, streamable on everything from Smart TVs to mobile devices.

How to live stream the Carabao Cup

Depending on the broadcaster, you can access live streams through the following official platforms:

Sky Go: Free for Sky Sports subscribers on mobile, tablet, and PC.

Free for Sky Sports subscribers on mobile, tablet, and PC. ITVX: The home for all free-to-air matches. Simply create a free account to stream ITV's coverage live.

The home for all matches. Simply create a free account to stream ITV's coverage live. Sky Sports+ App: Integrated into the standard Sky Sports app, this is where you'll find every match not shown on the linear TV channels.

Getty Images

Where to watch Carabao Cup: International Streaming Guide

If you are following the Carabao Cup from outside the UK, broadcasting rights are held by a variety of partners. Below is a definitive guide on tuning in from your region.

How to watch the Carabao Cup with a VPN

If you are travelling outside of the UK or reside in a country where the match you want to see isn't being broadcast, you can still access your usual streaming services using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN allows you to virtually change your device's location to the UK (or any other country), giving you access to geo-restricted platforms like ITVX or Sky Go.

Step-by-step guide:

Choose a reliable VPN: Services like NordVPN or ExpressVPN are top-rated for high-speed sports streaming. Install the app: Download the VPN software onto your laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Connect to a UK server: Open the app and select a server located in the United Kingdom. Open your streaming platform: Once connected, head to your preferred streaming service of choice. Enjoy the match: The platform will recognise you as being in the UK, allowing you to watch live coverage.

We always recommend using a VPN in accordance with the regulations of the platform you are accessing.