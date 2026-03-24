The cheapest World Cup tickets 2026: Netherlands, Algeria, group stages & more

We are now counting down the weeks, rather than the months, until the first ball is kicked in earnest at the World Cup 2026 in North America.

Unsurprisingly, demand for World Cup 2026 match tickets is very high, particularly for certain encounters, such as when the host nations play. However, there will be seats available at certain matches, especially during the group phase, that may be slightly easier to access.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including where you can find the cheapest tickets.

Ranked: What are the cheapest World Cup 2026 tickets right now?

Based on current resale listings, early FIFA pricing estimates, and the lowest publicly available, here are the cheapest World Cup 2026 tickets currently on the market.

Prices are subject to change due to dynamic pricing and ongoing demand.

Rank Match (Date) Venue Estimated price range Tickets #1 Tunisia vs Japan (June 20) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe) $161+ Tickets #2 South Africa vs South Korea (June 24) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe) $188+ Tickets #3 Jordan vs Algeria (June 22) Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara) $234+ Tickets #4 Algeria vs Austria (June 27) Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) $256+ Tickets #5 Morocco vs Haiti (June 24) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) $271+ Tickets #6 Egypt vs Iran (June 26) Lumen Field (Seattle) $299+ Tickets #7 Tunisia vs Netherlands (June 25) Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) $359+ Tickets #8 Netherlands vs UEFA Playoff B winner (June 20) NRG Stadium (Houston) $370+ Tickets #9 Australia vs UEFA Playoff C winner (June 13) BC Place (Vancouver) $394+ Tickets #10 Norway vs Senegal (June 22) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) $408+ Tickets

Note: Ticket prices fluctuate regularly due to dynamic pricing and resale demand. Rankings reflect the highest publicly referenced prices at the time of writing and may change closer to the tournament.

What are the cheapest teams to follow at the World Cup 2026?

Average World Cup match ticket prices currently differ greatly from team to team.

The difference between the cheapest and most expensive stems from several factors, including host nation premium, market-based pricing, and the match venue.

The following sides appear twice in the top-10 ranked matches with the cheapest tickets:

Netherlands

You’d expect to pay top dollar to see one of the marquee European sides in World Cup action, but that’s not the case across the board. Despite finishing as tournament runners-up on three occasions in the past, the Netherlands World Cup tickets this summer are surprisingly low.

The Netherlands’ matches against Japan, Tunisia, and an unknown European nation (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, or Albania) are scheduled for high-capacity venues in the United States, which helps keep prices down and more competitive. Their match-ups also aren’t headline-grabbers on paper, like some other group encounters. For example, the fact that some matches will feature Lionel Messi (Argentina) or Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), who are playing in their final World Cups, will drive prices up.

Algeria

Algeria may be making its fifth appearance at the World Cup in the summer, but it has not been at the global Finals since 2014. They open up against the defending World Cup champions, Argentina, at Arrowhead Stadium, and demand for tickets is high, as it is for all encounters involving Messi & Co.

However, following that match-up, demand dips for Algeria World Cup tickets, as they take on Jordan and Austria in Santa Clara and Kansas City, respectively. For those Desert Warriors fans who missed out on tickets for their opener, it gives them a better chance to see their team in action at a lower cost.

Other sides that rank low on the World Cup average ticket price ladder include Cape Verde, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Curacao, Egypt, and New Zealand.

What is the World Cup 2026 pricing?

When looking to purchase World Cup tickets, you must be prepared for a big variation in prices.

FIFA previously announced that, with dynamic pricing in place, although tickets started as low as $60 for some of the early group-stage matches, they may rise to as high as $6,730 for the Final. Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases.

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have had a number of opportunities to purchase official World Cup tickets and will do again, via the FIFA site, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw (December/January), there will also be a ‘Last-Minute Sales Phase’ closer to the tournament (early April).

During this fourth and final official sales window, any remaining tickets will be available to be purchased on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Can you get World Cup 2026 resale tickets?

If you are looking for a secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened in October and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American, and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically, often closer to matchdays. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Secondary marketplaces, such as StubHub, will also have World Cup 2026 ticket availability.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, East Rutherford (New Jersey), Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle

How to get World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations. Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: