FIFA World Cup 2026 dynamic pricing ticket guide: What does dynamic pricing mean?

With 42 of the 48 FIFA World Cup 2026 places filled, fans’ thoughts are now turning to how they are going to follow their team during their quest for footballing glory in the Americas next summer.

In total, over six million tickets are on offer for the 104 tournament games. While some of the early sales phases have already passed, there are plenty more opportunities to get your hands on highly-sought after World Cup tickets.

Unsurprisingly, ticket demand is going to be red hot the closer we get to the biggest tournament in sports, which is being hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada and gets underway on June 11. With dynamic pricing in use by FIFA, ticket prices are expected to fluctuate over the coming months.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how dynamic pricing works, where you can buy tickets, how much they cost, and much, much more.

What is dynamic pricing?

FIFA will be using dynamic pricing during World Cup 2026 ticket sales. Dynamic pricing is a system where ticket prices are adjusted in real-time based on supply and demand, similar to airline or hotel pricing. It means seats will tend to vary in price match-to-match.

The goal of dynamic pricing is to give fans fair and safe access to tickets, that are as close to market value as possible.

As the system is based on demand, the price of tickets does not always increase. We saw this with the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year, where tickets for some of the knockout games, including the semi-final between Chelsea and Fluminense, were available from as low as $13.

How to get FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have many opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June. There are various sales phases, which differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods and ticket products.

To buy tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets options

If you are looking for an official and secure way to resell/exchange your FIFA World Cup 26 tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the official channel for doing so. The Marketplace opened on October 2 and be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents, while the FIFA Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA) is intended for residents of Mexico.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically, often closer to matchdays. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

Secondary marketplaces, such as StubHub, will also have available World Cup 2026 tickets, typically with prices that widely range, especially for bigger matches.

How much are FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets?

If you're wondering how much World Cup tickets can cost, there's a big range that you'll have to be prepared for when purchasing.

FIFA previously announced that with dynamic pricing in place, tickets can start as low as $60 for early group-stage matches, but may rise to as high as $6,730 for the Final. Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket releases/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

On resale sites such as StubHub, fans can secure FIFA World Cup 2026 match tickets from $163 upwards.

What types of FIFA World Cup tickets are available?

Tickets will be available for each of the 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches during the various sales phases and are categorized as follows:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

As well as being able to purchase individual seats at each of the World Cup 2026 matches, ticket packages are also available via the ticket portal on the FIFA site, as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

When will FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets be released?

Supporters have many opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June. The various sales phases, shown below, differ in terms of purchasing processes, payment methods and ticket products.

Visa Presale Draw

This was considered the first opportunity to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets and ran from September 10-19. It was only open to those fans who had qualifying Visa cards.

Early Ticket Draw

The entry period for the second phase took place between October 27-31. Like the first phase, it involved an application process followed by a randomized selection. Successful applicants received a designated time slot to purchase tickets, which commenced on November 17. Shortly before then, there was a prioritized slot (November 12-15) for residents of the three host nations (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), which allowed them early access to buy tickets for games held in their own countries.

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, the next phase of ticket sales commences. During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches once the group-stage matchups have been revealed.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first come, first-served basis. FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows: