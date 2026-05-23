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Ameé Ruszkai

Ewa Pajor finally has her medal! Winners and losers as Barcelona defeat Lyon to win fourth Champions League title in heart-breaking finale for USWNT star Lindsey Heaps

Winners & Losers
Barcelona
OL Lyonnes
Women's Champions League
E. Pajor
L. Heaps
S. Paralluelo
M. Dumornay
C. Coll
C. Serrajordi
Women's football
FEATURES
Barcelona vs OL Lyonnes

Redemption. That's what Barcelona were looking for in Oslo on Saturday. After losing the Champions League final last year, the Catalans were back in the showpiece event 12 months on and they got what they were after and then some, beating eight-time winners Lyon 4-0 to emphatically reclaim the status of champions of Europe.

It was a final brimming with narratives. Jonatan Giraldez, the head coach for two of Barca's three previous European triumphs, was in the opposing dugout for this one, after taking over at Lyon at the start of the season. What impact could that have? Speculation has been swirling around Alexia Putellas for months now, as her contract in Catalunya nears its expiry. Could this be her last Champions League outing with her childhood club? And then there is the Ballon d'Or. With Putellas and Melchie Dumornay on opposite sides, this was a game that would see the two best players in Europe this season go head-to-head. It was all so enticing.

As the game unfolded, new narratives came to the forefront. Ewa Pajor was playing her sixth Champions League final, having lost all of the previous five - three of them against Lyon. As one of the best strikers in the history of the women's game, for her to finally get her hands on this trophy was a storyline for the neutrals to root for. When she broke the deadlock shortly after half-time, before doubling that advantage to seemingly seal the win, her celebrations said it all. The wait was over.

That all came after Lindsey Heaps thought she had given Lyon the lead, in what looks likely to be her final ever Champions League game. The United States international is heading home this summer, to join the Denver Summit in the NWSL, and for her to endure the disappointment of having her goal wiped off, having celebrated as jubilantly as one would in her situation, only added to the heartbreak that she would feel come the final whistle.

Then came Salma Paralluelo, to put the gloss on it all. Amid all the talk of Putellas' future, and that of star centre-back Mapi Leon, who looks set for a move to London City Lionesses, not much has been said of Paralluelo, despite her current deal also nearing its expiration. Saturday, then, served as a reminder of her remarkable qualities, as she scored two goals in three stoppage time minutes to put the result well beyond doubt. If she is a free agent this summer, she is sure to be hotly pursued.

As Barca celebrate their fourth European title, and Lyon ponder what could have been in their chase for a ninth, GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Ullevaal Stadion...

  • Ewa Pajor Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    WINNER: Ewa Pajor

    What a journey it has been for Pajor. After being picked up by Wolfsburg as a raw but talented goal-scorer at 18 years old, the Poland international has blossomed into one of the best strikers in the history of the women's game over the 10 years, bagging a move to Barcelona in 2024 after netted 135 goals in 196 games in Germany.

    She lifted plenty of trophies during her time in Lower Saxony and came into this game having got her hands on another six since the move to Catalunya less than two years ago. However, somehow, the Champions League had eluded her.

    This was Pajor's sixth final, after defeats in all of her previous five. She watched from the Wolfsburg bench as Lyon won on penalties in 2016, then she played every minute of the 2018 final, which Wolfsburg took to extra time against the same opponent only to lose 4-1. Two years later, OL would break her heart again, in a 3-1 defeat.

    In 2023, it looked like the wait was over. Pajor broke the deadlock after just three minutes as Wolfsburg faced Barcelona in Eindhoven, with them 2-0 up at the break. But a remarkable comeback from the Catalans would turn the final completely on its head, in a 3-2 thriller. Then she endured heartbreak having swapped Wolfsburg for Barca, losing last year's final 1-0 to Arsenal. Was it ever going to be her day?

    On Saturday, it finally was. Ten years on from her first final, Pajor took wonderfully to a stage she knows well, striking twice to give Barca a 2-0 lead over Lyon in Oslo. This time, unlike in Eindhoven, it was a lead that would stick for her team. Ewa Pajor is a Champions League winner - and boy, does she deserve to be.

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  • Salma Paralluelo Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    WINNER: Salma Paralluelo

    Barca boss Pere Romeu had a big call to make when it came to the left wing position for this game. It was always going to be Caroline Graham Hansen on the right and Pajor through the middle, but would he choose Claudia Pina to round out that attack? Or Paralluelo?

    The latter has not featured as prominently this season as Pina, who is on track to win the Golden Boot in Liga F. However, Pina has struggled to impact games in this year's UWCL knockout stages, while Paralluelo got a goal and an assist in the win over Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

    Perhaps aided by that showing, it was Paralluelo who kept her place in the line-up on Saturday, and her contributions late on put the result well beyond doubt. Her first goal was a beauty, as she slammed the ball into the top corner of the Lyon goal to seemingly cap off a great evening. But there was time for another, as she coolly beat Christiane Endler a second time to really add some gloss to the scoreline.

    Amid all the talk of Putellas' future, and Leon's, Paralluelo is also a free agent this summer. She has lacked consistency at times since her move to Catalunya as an 18-year-old, but the peaks she can produce are remarkable. Is that something Barca want to - and can afford to - keep around? Either way, she has surely increased her value and attractiveness to many other big clubs with this performance.

  • Lindsey Heaps Lyon Women 2025-26Getty Images

    LOSER: Lindsey Heaps

    Lindsey Heaps' tears at full-time on Saturday said it all. The 31-year-old will leave Lyon this summer, returning home to the United States to join new NWSL side the Denver Summit after four years with OL and eight in total in Europe. She has been a trailblazer for Americans across the Atlantic and she had the opportunity to close this chapter of her career in a fitting a way in that respect. Victory would have made her the first USWNT star to win the Champions League twice.

    She looked to have put Lyon on track for that win, too, when she reacted quickest to put the ball in the back of the net after just 14 minutes. After scenes of jubilation as she celebrated, though, VAR would intervene and rule it out. Those celebrations wouldn't come for OL again.

    Such a devastating defeat presented Heaps with a painful ending to her time in Lyon. She has been a massively impactful and important player for this team, helping them to win this trophy four years ago. There is still a chance to go out on a high, by winning the league next week, but this was something bigger, something more special. It was a gutting way for Heaps' Champions League career to likely end.

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  • Cata Coll Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    WINNER: Cata Coll

    There are never many goalkeepers nominated for the Ballon d'Or but Cata Coll is likely to be on the longlist later this year. The Spain international was in the mix for the Yashin Trophy in 2025 but she has yet to receive a Golden Ball nomination, with that first one sure to come her way after she put on a wonderful performance in Saturday's final.

    Still only 25 years old, Coll can make mistakes and she can fail to convince when collecting crosses. In Oslo, though, she showcased all the qualities that have made her the No.1 for both Barcelona and Spain, two of the best teams in the world.

    Coll made four saves in the final as she kept a vital clean sheet in a game that was much closer than the scoreline suggests. A strong hand to deny Wendie Renard was crucial in the early stages, with her stop to deny Selma Bacha just before half-time perhaps the best. It is rivalled strongly by the manner in which she thwarted Vicki Becho in the second half, however, while her composure in one-v-one situations was very impressive.

    Pajor and Paralluelo will grab the headlines, with there plenty of other outstanding outfield performances in this Barca team. But Coll was right up there as one of the big reasons why the Catalans won this trophy on Saturday.

  • Clara Serrajordi Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    WINNER: Clara Serrajordi

    Perhaps the biggest decision Romeu had to make when choosing his Barca line-up was in midfield. Would he give Aitana Bonmati just her second start since she came back from a five-month injury lay-off earlier this month? Would he select Vicky Lopez, who has filled her position in midfield often this season? Or would he opt for 18-year-old Clara Serrajordi?

    The teenager was Romeu's choice for the second leg of the semi-final win over Bayern Munich, after a trio of Patri Guijarro, Putellas and Lopez failed to deliver the necessary balance. It worked a treat in a 4-2 win that put Barca in the final. As such, the coach stuck with Serrajordi on Saturday - and she looked at home in the biggest game of her young career so far.

    Lyon pressed Barca well in the first half, to prevent them from getting into their full flow, but the teenager had still completed all of her passes at the break, having dealt rather well with the pressure. Her quick and clear decision-making continued into the second half, with her movement and ability to take up different responsibilities helping Barca to get into their groove.

    It's clear that Romeu had few, if any, doubts about Serrajordi's ability to handle such a big occasion. Her performance showed why that was the case, and why she has such a huge future.

  • Melchie Dumornay Lyon Women 2025-26Getty Images

    LOSER: Melchie Dumornay

    So often this season, Melchie Dumornay has stood out as the best player on the pitch. It's why she went into Saturday's final as a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or. In Oslo, though, it never really fell for the 22-year-old, with her wait for a Champions League winners' medal to continue, for now.

    Dumornay had her moments. She got on the ball plenty, created several good chances and so often looked the most likely to create a Lyon goal. But she didn't get any looks at goal herself, with Barca doing well to limit her influence as best as possible.

    Dumornay will surely win the Champions League one day and one would predict that she will likely win the Ballon d'Or at some point, too. After all, she is one of the very best players in the world and she is still so young. The wait for a European triumph goes on, though, and it likely means that her wait for the Golden Ball will as well.