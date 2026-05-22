The rise of Melchie Dumornay: How Haiti's uber-talent came to lead Lyon's hopes of Women's Champions League glory

Dumornay would spend just two seasons with Reims before Lyon, with whom she had trained prior to her initial move to France, simply couldn't resist the urge any longer. Aged 19, she was on her way to the eight-time European champions, where she would settle just as quickly, despite the steep rise in expectation and pressure.

Still only 22 years old, Dumornay goes into this weekend's Champions League final as the star in this world-class Lyon side. Her performances on the European stage this season have regularly stunned onlookers, with her return of five goals only betted by four players - with all-but-one playing significantly more minutes.

Haiti has enjoyed a lot of firsts in football in recent years. In 2023, the women's national team made its World Cup debut, with the men to grace that stage this summer for the first time in 52 years. Through Dumornay as an individual, the heights available are even greater. Victory for Lyon over Barcelona on Saturday would make her the first Haitian player, male or female, to win the Champions League, and that feat could also propel her towards the biggest individual prize in the sport, the Ballon d'Or.