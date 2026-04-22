Barcelona star Ona Batlle 'close' to Arsenal transfer as Alexia Putellas & Mapi Leon attract interest from London City Lionesses

Barca came into the 2025-26 season with eight important first-team players entering the final year of their respective contracts and speculation surrounding Batlle, and a move to Arsenal in particular, has been rife since January. It was then that the Athletic reported that the Gunners were in talks to sign the defender on a free transfer, in a move that would bring her back to England just three years after she left Manchester United to return to her childhood club.

Barca has been keen to renew Batlle's expiring deal, given her role as a key player in the team, her status as one of the best full-backs in the world and the fact she is still only 26 years old. However, despite those efforts, ESPN now reports that the Spain international is 'close' to a move to Arsenal and that the Gunners have made 'significant progress' towards completing the deal. The report adds that Barca are 'already resigned to looking for alternatives' to replace Batlle in the summer transfer window.

For Arsenal, it would be another fantastic move, just a year after the club signed Mariona Caldentey on a free transfer from the Catalans. The playmaking midfielder starred as the Gunners stunned many by winning last season's Champions League, which ended with a win over Barca in the final. Batlle now looks set to reunite with her former club-mate in north London and fill a void in the full-back department that is likely to open up given Katie McCabe seems set to leave Arsenal this summer on a free transfer herself.