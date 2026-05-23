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Is USWNT star Lindsey Heaps the greatest American to play in Europe? Another Champions League title could strengthen her case

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Lindsey Heaps can become the first American to win two UWCL titles, strengthening her case as the best U.S. player to ever build a career in Europe.

Lindsey Heaps does not want to think too much about the ending. Not yet. Her time with OL Lyonnes is nearly over, with the U.S. women’s national team captain set to join Denver Summit at the end of the European season. But before she returns to the NWSL, she has one more chance to add to her already decorated legacy - and to make the debate around her place in American soccer history even louder.

“I don't really like to think about my time ending at OL Lyonnes,” Heaps told UEFA before Saturday’s Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona. “But the fact that we made it to this final was a little extra-special for me, as my last Champions League game will be a Champions League final, so I'm very thankful for that.”

It is a fitting stage for a player who has spent the past four years helping Lyon remain one of the standards of the women’s game. Heaps has already won the Champions League once, lifting the trophy with Lyon in 2022 after a 3-1 win over Barcelona. Now, against that same opponent, she has a chance to become the first American player to win two UEFA Women’s Champions League titles.

And if she does it, the question becomes even harder to avoid: Is Lindsey Heaps the greatest American women’s star to play in Europe?

  • Lindsey Heaps Catarina Macario Lyon UWCL trophy 2021-22Getty Images

    A legacy-defining final

    Heaps has already built one of the strongest European resumes of any American player. She has won the UEFA Women’s Champions League, become a key figure for one of the biggest clubs in the women’s game and spent four years competing in an environment where the standard is trophy-or-bust.

    Now, she has the chance to separate herself even further.

    Only a small group of Americans have won the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Ali Krieger and Gina Lewandowski were among the first, winning with FFC Frankfurt in 2008. Alex Morgan won it with Lyon in 2017, while Heaps - then Lindsey Horan - and Cat Macario were part of Lyon’s title-winning team in 2022.

    A second title would not erase the accomplishments of those who came before her. Morgan’s Lyon stint was historic, Macario’s rise in Europe was electric before injuries interrupted her momentum, and Krieger and Lewandowski helped open the door years earlier. But Heaps’ longevity, production, leadership, and trophy collection in Europe give her a different kind of case.

    No American has won this competition twice. Heaps is one win away from becoming the first.

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  • Lindsey Heaps, USWNTGetty

    Why Heaps’ case keeps growing

    CBS Sports analyst and former professional Jen Beattie, who has played in Europe, the NWSL, and for the Scotland national team, believes another Champions League title would only strengthen Heaps’ standing among the world’s best.

    “Without a doubt,” Beattie told GOAL when asked whether a second Champions League title would put Heaps among the top midfielders in the game. “I think you know there's one to be captaining the U.S., but then to go and create that kind of history for one of the best European teams, and a team with already so much history, and then to go and sort of create your own history, just shows how special she is as a person, how special she is as a player.”

    That is what makes this final so interesting. Heaps is not chasing validation in Europe. She already has that. She is chasing separation.

    Her time at Lyon has been about more than simply joining a superteam and collecting medals. She has become one of the players trusted to carry the demands of the club, set the tempo in midfield, and help maintain the high standard Lyon has established over more than a decade at the top of the women’s game.

    Beattie also believes the timing makes this final even more meaningful.

    “I think this will be an emotional one,” Beattie said. “It's nice when you know your future. Obviously, she's heading to Denver after the final of the season, so it's kind of one last push to really etch her name in history.”

  • Lindsey Heaps Lyon Women 2023-24Getty Images

    One last Lyon chapter

    Heaps still remembers the feeling from 2022. She was less experienced then, still growing into the kind of player who would later become the USWNT captain. But the memory of holding the Champions League trophy on the flight home has stayed with her.

    Four years later, she is in a different place. She is one of Lyon’s leaders, one of the faces of the U.S. national team and one of the most complete midfielders in the game. Her role has evolved, too. She remains a tempo-setter and connector in midfield, but she has also continued to add more attacking production during her time in France.

    Heaps has scored 22 goals for Lyon, including four in the French Première Ligue this season and one in Champions League play. For a player already known for her engine, passing range and ability to control games, that added goal threat has helped make her even more influential.

    “It feels incredible to be going back to another Champions League final,” Heaps told UEFA. “It's a bit surreal and also a very proud moment because I think this team has been together throughout the entire season and all our goals and dreams were to make it here.”

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  • OL Lyonnes Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Women's Champions League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    The Barcelona test

    There is also the opponent. Lyon and Barcelona have become two of the defining clubs of this era in women’s soccer, and Saturday’s final brings together two teams that know exactly what this stage demands.

    Lyon have long been the measuring stick in Europe, while Barcelona have built their own modern powerhouse. Their meetings have often felt bigger than just one match, and this final should be no different.

    “I generally think this is going to be one of the best finals we've ever seen,” Beattie said. “This is two giants of Europe coming up ahead. I think it's the two best teams in Europe that have made the final, which makes it so exciting.”

    For Heaps, the matchup also brings her Lyon story full circle. Her first Champions League title came against Barcelona. Her final Champions League match with Lyon will come against Barcelona, too. Win it, and she leaves Europe with another trophy, another career-defining moment, and perhaps the strongest case of any American player who has crossed the Atlantic.

    “These are the kinds of moments that you wake up and you play football for,” Heaps told UEFA. “This is what I dreamed of when I was a little kid.”